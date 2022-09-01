Read full article on original website
$5,000 Grants Available to Black Small Businesses to Help Boost Growth and Longevity
Black-owned small businesses could gain $5,000 grants to help them grow and conquer obstacles like lack of capital and inflation. Marking its third year, the Coalition to Back Black Businesses (CBBB) offers just over $1.3 million in grants to 272 Black businesses to help with long-term growth. According to a...
Bank of America Announces Small Business Down Payment Grant Program to Drive Women and Minority Business Growth
Bank of America today announced the launch of a Small Business Down Payment Grant Program to drive business growth and help create generational wealth opportunities for minority and women business owners. Launching in select markets with plans to expand in 2023, the program will extend credit to historically disadvantaged small...
JPMorgan Hires in Germany to Expand Retail Banking
JPMorgan will hire a team of retail bankers in Germany, as it looks at expanding its international consumer business and seek steadier revenue streams, Reuters wrote Monday (Sept. 5). The first foray the bank has made outside the U.S. was when it entered the British market with a digital-only retail...
SPAC Investors Prepare for Surge in Liquidations
Investors who put funds into blank check companies will likely see a liquidity boost of more than $75 billion in the next six months, as special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) that went public during the listings boom will probably have to return their cash. The Financial Times wrote Sunday (Sept....
5 Reasons Why Contract Management Software for Small Business is a Worthy Investment
For several years, the entire business community held onto the belief that only conglomerates and major corporations had any use for contract management software. However, this could not be further from the case. Today, many small businesses enjoy the benefits of this tool, as it has helped them organize their contracting system and save costs.
Black Female Accountant Featured in Forbes Magazine Twice For Helping to Grow 1,000 Minority-Owned Businesses
For more than 20 years, Robin Boyd, founder and CEO of Essential Accounting Consultants based in Cleveland, Ohio, has been transforming Black-owned businesses into million-dollar enterprises by helping them implement tax strategies that corporations utilized to accelerate business growth. Since corporations have tax attorneys and accountants on staff, they are...
Crypto Bank Sygnum Arrives in the Metaverse
Cryptocurrency financial institution Sygnum plans to open a “metaverse hub” in Decentraland, a Web3 virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. In a Thursday (Sept. 1) press release announcing the move, the Swiss bank and digital asset specialist included stills and a video tour of the new Decentraland location, which features a CryptoPunk receptionist, interactive NFT gallery and event space.
E.U. Digital Wallets Take On Global Card Networks, Strive For Interoperability
Interoperability has long been a guiding principle for the European payments ecosystem. A kind of mantra that has weathered the rollercoaster of European political (dis)integration, payment systems interoperability promises to deliver smoother cross-border trade and a more frictionless experience for consumers as they travel around the continent. Helping to deliver...
R2 Raises $15M to Promote Latam Small Business Lending
Mexico City-based lending platform R2 has raised $15 million in a Series A funding round. The round, led by Wen-Wen Lam of Google’s venture fund Gradient Ventures, will allow R2 to conduct more hiring in the areas of engineering, product, data and risk, finance, compliance and partnerships, Co-Founders Roger Larach and Roger Teran said in a Friday (Sept. 2) blog post.
Working Capital Still King When Funding Business Needs
Working capital, at a high level, represents a firm’s ability to meet short-term obligations — the bills to be paid, the money on hand that’s needed to keep operations humming. From an accounting standpoint, the main drivers of working capital are receivables, inventory and payables, which translates...
Cross-Border Payroll Complexities Demand a Partnership Approach
As economies reopen after prolonged lockdowns, employers in developed countries like the U.S. and U.K. aren’t having a lot of luck filling vacancies with local talent. An increasing number of them are casting a wider net as a result, but what they are quickly realizing is that hiring and managing a global workforce doesn’t come easy.
Binance to Auto-Convert USDC, USDP, TUSD to Its Own Stablecoin
Binance announced its BUSD auto-conversion program, a company blog post said Monday (Sept. 5), which converts one-to-one USDC, USDP and TUSD stablecoins to Binance’s own BUSD. The world’s largest crypto trading platform also announced that it would remove USDC, the second largest stablecoin, from its spot trading pairs list....
Integration, Customization and Security Top B2B Payments Trends
It’s been an eventful period in the B2B payments space. Here’s a recap of recent developments along with an analysis of the trends they illustrate. Two developments illustrate the trend toward integration of B2B payment automation functionality into accounting and operating systems. Payments software provider linked2pay will deploy...
B2B Procurement Platform Eezee Raises $7.5M in Series A
Eezee, a Singaporean procurement startup, has raised $7.5 million in a Series A round, which will go toward growing its team and developing new B2B online procurement product features. The Eezee digital procurement platform lets businesses shop and search for products like office stationery, safety equipment and industrial supplies, Manila...
US Bank’s Elavon Adds POS Platform That Handles Payments, Analytics
U.S. Bank subsidiary Elavon has launched a point-of-sale (POS) platform for small businesses called the talech Register that handles both payments and businesses’ analytics. “The talech platform really is about making it easier for small business owners to get the information they need to make better decisions, especially in a rapidly changing economy,” Elavon CEO Jamie Walker said in a Thursday (Sept. 1) press release.
Coromandel Provides $25M in Credit to Nectar to Finance Short-Term Rental Businesses
Coromandel Capital has announced that it will be providing $25 million for a senior secured credit facility to Nectar, which gives cash flow financing for real estate entrepreneurs, a press release said Monday (Sept. 5). Nectar will use this to help short-term rental operators get advances on future revenue. This...
Fidelity Bank, eco.business Fund Team to Expand Agribusiness Financing in Ghana
The eco.business Fund, an impact investor advised by Finance in Motion, has invested in the West African nation of Ghana by extending $15 million to Fidelity Bank, a press release said Wednesday (Aug. 31). Fidelity Bank will lend to agribusinesses across the value chain, including food production, logistics and supply...
Citigroup to Launch Financial Inclusion Initiatives Under OCC’s Project REACh
Citigroup will be launching two pilot programs under the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s Project REACh, or Roundtable for Economic Access and Change, to help underserved communities get more access to credit. One of the programs will get credit cards to those without credit scores, and the...
Secure Payments in the Metaverse Will Lean on Banking Experience, Technology
The possibilities of Web3 are becoming increasingly apparent. This newest iteration of the internet will feature a strong emphasis on decentralized applications, heavy use of machine learning and artificial intelligence and extensive use of blockchain-based technologies. Additionally, the metaverse provides infrastructure that allows consumers to interact socially and in business-related pursuits, make investments and more. Whether excited over the potential widespread use of the metaverse or relieved at the prospect of inexpensive cross-border bitcoin transactions, businesses and consumers alike are eagerly anticipating these advancements in technology.
UK Regulators Scrutinize Revolut After Finding Audit Flaws
Revolut is being pressured to improve its internal controls for financial reporting, after the U.K.’s Financial Reporting Council said the FinTech’s audits were flawed and had a high risk of “misstatement,” the Financial Times reported Monday (Sept. 5). The payments group had several key personnel losses...
