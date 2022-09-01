ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JPMorgan Hires in Germany to Expand Retail Banking

JPMorgan will hire a team of retail bankers in Germany, as it looks at expanding its international consumer business and seek steadier revenue streams, Reuters wrote Monday (Sept. 5). The first foray the bank has made outside the U.S. was when it entered the British market with a digital-only retail...
SPAC Investors Prepare for Surge in Liquidations

Investors who put funds into blank check companies will likely see a liquidity boost of more than $75 billion in the next six months, as special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) that went public during the listings boom will probably have to return their cash. The Financial Times wrote Sunday (Sept....
Black Female Accountant Featured in Forbes Magazine Twice For Helping to Grow 1,000 Minority-Owned Businesses

For more than 20 years, Robin Boyd, founder and CEO of Essential Accounting Consultants based in Cleveland, Ohio, has been transforming Black-owned businesses into million-dollar enterprises by helping them implement tax strategies that corporations utilized to accelerate business growth. Since corporations have tax attorneys and accountants on staff, they are...
Crypto Bank Sygnum Arrives in the Metaverse

Cryptocurrency financial institution Sygnum plans to open a “metaverse hub” in Decentraland, a Web3 virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. In a Thursday (Sept. 1) press release announcing the move, the Swiss bank and digital asset specialist included stills and a video tour of the new Decentraland location, which features a CryptoPunk receptionist, interactive NFT gallery and event space.
E.U. Digital Wallets Take On Global Card Networks, Strive For Interoperability

Interoperability has long been a guiding principle for the European payments ecosystem. A kind of mantra that has weathered the rollercoaster of European political (dis)integration, payment systems interoperability promises to deliver smoother cross-border trade and a more frictionless experience for consumers as they travel around the continent. Helping to deliver...
R2 Raises $15M to Promote Latam Small Business Lending

Mexico City-based lending platform R2 has raised $15 million in a Series A funding round. The round, led by Wen-Wen Lam of Google’s venture fund Gradient Ventures, will allow R2 to conduct more hiring in the areas of engineering, product, data and risk, finance, compliance and partnerships, Co-Founders Roger Larach and Roger Teran said in a Friday (Sept. 2) blog post.
Working Capital Still King When Funding Business Needs

Working capital, at a high level, represents a firm’s ability to meet short-term obligations — the bills to be paid, the money on hand that’s needed to keep operations humming. From an accounting standpoint, the main drivers of working capital are receivables, inventory and payables, which translates...
Cross-Border Payroll Complexities Demand a Partnership Approach

As economies reopen after prolonged lockdowns, employers in developed countries like the U.S. and U.K. aren’t having a lot of luck filling vacancies with local talent. An increasing number of them are casting a wider net as a result, but what they are quickly realizing is that hiring and managing a global workforce doesn’t come easy.
Binance to Auto-Convert USDC, USDP, TUSD to Its Own Stablecoin

Binance announced its BUSD auto-conversion program, a company blog post said Monday (Sept. 5), which converts one-to-one USDC, USDP and TUSD stablecoins to Binance’s own BUSD. The world’s largest crypto trading platform also announced that it would remove USDC, the second largest stablecoin, from its spot trading pairs list....
Integration, Customization and Security Top B2B Payments Trends

It’s been an eventful period in the B2B payments space. Here’s a recap of recent developments along with an analysis of the trends they illustrate. Two developments illustrate the trend toward integration of B2B payment automation functionality into accounting and operating systems. Payments software provider linked2pay will deploy...
B2B Procurement Platform Eezee Raises $7.5M in Series A

Eezee, a Singaporean procurement startup, has raised $7.5 million in a Series A round, which will go toward growing its team and developing new B2B online procurement product features. The Eezee digital procurement platform lets businesses shop and search for products like office stationery, safety equipment and industrial supplies, Manila...
US Bank’s Elavon Adds POS Platform That Handles Payments, Analytics

U.S. Bank subsidiary Elavon has launched a point-of-sale (POS) platform for small businesses called the talech Register that handles both payments and businesses’ analytics. “The talech platform really is about making it easier for small business owners to get the information they need to make better decisions, especially in a rapidly changing economy,” Elavon CEO Jamie Walker said in a Thursday (Sept. 1) press release.
Secure Payments in the Metaverse Will Lean on Banking Experience, Technology

The possibilities of Web3 are becoming increasingly apparent. This newest iteration of the internet will feature a strong emphasis on decentralized applications, heavy use of machine learning and artificial intelligence and extensive use of blockchain-based technologies. Additionally, the metaverse provides infrastructure that allows consumers to interact socially and in business-related pursuits, make investments and more. Whether excited over the potential widespread use of the metaverse or relieved at the prospect of inexpensive cross-border bitcoin transactions, businesses and consumers alike are eagerly anticipating these advancements in technology.
UK Regulators Scrutinize Revolut After Finding Audit Flaws

Revolut is being pressured to improve its internal controls for financial reporting, after the U.K.’s Financial Reporting Council said the FinTech’s audits were flawed and had a high risk of “misstatement,” the Financial Times reported Monday (Sept. 5). The payments group had several key personnel losses...
