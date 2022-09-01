ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Sam Kline
4d ago

Why cant the Army reactivate this PoS, back onto active duty and court martial him for treason, collusion, or insurrection? AT least revoke his pension and honorable discharge. This should happen to every vet in that MAGA 06jan riot! He's a DISGRACE to his rank, the Army, and especially his OATH. PoS fits thatConfederate uniform perfectly.

FreedomNow
4d ago

What is he afraid of. That he wanted to overthrow the government.He is NOT a patriot he is a fascist and needs to go away with the rest of the MAGATS

Ed Smitts
4d ago

what an embarrassment this stooge is. He is a danfer to our democracy and all of Pa. as a lifetime Republican. I wouldnt vote for him to be President of a kindergarten class.

Business Insider

7 more Republican leaders endorse Democrat Josh Shapiro for Pennsylvania governor, following news of GOP candidate Doug Mastriano wearing a Confederate military uniform

Seven more Republican leaders have announced their endorsement for Democrat Josh Shapiro. This comes one month after nine Republicans called his GOP opponent Doug Mastriano an "extremist." A photo obtained by Reuters showed Mastriano posing in a Confederate military uniform. Seven more Republican leaders have announced their endorsement for Pennsylvania's...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Business Insider

Trump-backed Michigan attorney general candidate was 'one of the prime instigators' in a plot to breach voting machines, AG says

Michigan's AG is asking a special prosecutor to probe her Trump-backed opponent, Politico reports. GOP AG candidate Matt DePerno "orchestrated a coordinated plan" to breach voting machines, she said. Reuters reported that DePerno led a team that accessed a voting machine in an attempt to prove fraud. Michigan's Attorney General...
MICHIGAN STATE
CNBC

Michigan governor's race could cost $100 million as billionaire DeVos family spends millions to oust Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

State records show DeVos family members contributed more than $4 million toward outside groups that have either supported Tudor Dixon or blasted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The general election for governor could cost between $75 million and $100 million, according to a Michigan Republican strategist. The infusion of cash backing Dixon's...
MICHIGAN STATE
Business Insider

Trump supporter who took private jet to Jan. 6 riot and called Capitol police 'traitors' pleads guilty to federal misdemeanor

Katherine Schwab traveled to Washington, DC, by private jet before the Jan. 6 riot, prosecutors said. Video footage shows the Texas realtor calling Capitol police "traitors," per prosecutors. Schwab on Thursday pleaded guilty to disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. A Trump supporter who flew to Washington DC...
TEXAS STATE
The List

Dr. Oz's Leaked Emails To Jared Kushner Are Raising Eyebrows

Dr. Mehmet Oz went from the host of the controversial medical daytime show, "The Dr. Oz Show," to a Republican nominee for a Pennsylvania Senate seat (via Politico). His campaign started out rocky. Though he won the nomination, no star from the Republican party had endorsed him by July. The only support he seemed to have had was from former President Donald Trump, but he wasn't working hard to campaign for the tv doctor turned political hopeful.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
