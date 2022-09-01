Read full article on original website
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
DRIVER CRITICAL AFTER CRASHING INTO A TREE
At 4:48 am Sunday North Montgomery County and East Montgomery County Fire Departments responded to a reported truck vs tree crash on North Fostoria Road, north of SH 105. Units arrived to find a 22-year-old male from Cleveland who had been northbound on Fostoria Road at a high rate of speed. He hit the railroad tracks and went airborne close to 100 feet before coming back down on the shoulder and slamming into a large cedar tree. Firefighters cut for 15-minutes to free the male who was then transported to Kingwood Hospital in critical condition with severe lower extremity injuries. DPS investigated the crash. NCIS Wrecker Service removed the Nissan pickup from the scene.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FATAL CRASH IN PLUM GROVE
Just after 11 pm Saturday night Liberty County received a call for a single vehicle crash on County Road 5102, in the Plum Grove area. Plum Grove Fire responded along with Plum Grove Police, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, and DPS. The first Liberty County unit arrived to find two persons in the vehicle non-responsive. Fire and EMS arrived on the scene and determined the male passenger in his 40s was deceased. The driver of the vehicle was transported to Kingwood Hospital in critical condition. Witnesses say the Nissan pickup turned off County Road 5107 onto County Road 5102 and rapidly accelerated. The truck left the roadway into the ditch and struck a culvert. Smith towing removed the vehicle from the scene. The deceased victim is being transported to Beaumont for an autopsy. DPS is investigating if alcohol was a factor in the crash.
fox26houston.com
At least 1 killed after brief chase with stolen vehicle in Webster leads to major crash
WEBSTER, Texas - Authorities say a chase with a stolen vehicle in Webster leads to the death of at least one driver following a multi-vehicle crash. Officials with the Webster Police Department issued a press release Sunday saying officers were called to make a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle. The driver kept on going and a brief chase ensued at the intersection of Beltway 8 Frontage Rd and Spencer Highway in Pasadena.
KHOU
Concertgoer shot, killed in parking lot of Arena Theatre, police say
HOUSTON — A 29-year-old man died after being shot outside of a concert at the Arena Theatre in southwest Houston late Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department. Houston police said they are looking for three men, including a driver, in connection to the deadly shooting. They do...
fox26houston.com
Man dies in shooting after altercation outside Houston convenience store: HPD
HOUSTON - Surveillance video shows two men in an altercation before a deadly shooting outside a Houston convenience store, police say. The shooting was reported around 11:20 p.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of N Main Street. According to police, video shows the men two men getting into an altercation...
fox26houston.com
Driver fled after hitting boy, 12, with autism who wandered from home: HCSO
A driver fled after hitting a 12-year-old boy with autism who had wandered away from his home on Monday morning, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says. The boy was found in the 5700 block of Greenhouse Road and taken to the hospital. Around that time, the sheriff’s office says,...
37-Year-old Man Died In A Fatal Crash In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Houston Police, a fatal crash was reported in 3800 South Loop West on Thursday afternoon. The officials stated that a 37-year-old pedestrian died in the hit-and-run accident.
One of three people in small plane that crashed near Hooks Airport has died, officials confirm
TOMBALL, Texas — A small plane that lost power Thursday crashed near Hooks Aiport, leaving one person dead, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Two other people were on board. They are currently recovering in the hospital in unknown conditions. This happened on Monterrey Pine Place near...
fox26houston.com
$300K bond for teen accused of leading police on chase that ended in deadly crash
WEBSTER, Texas - Bond was set at $300,000 for a teen accused of leading Webster police on a chase that ended in a deadly crash. Christopher Romero, 17, is charged with felony murder. Authorities identified the man who died in the early Sunday morning crash as Ronaldo Del Real Gonzalez.
fox26houston.com
Police find 2 killed, 1 injured inside possible makeshift homeless encampment in NW Houston
HOUSTON - Officials are piecing together a deadly shooting Saturday in northwest Houston, where 3 people were found in what appears to be a makeshift homeless encampment. Details are still under investigation, but authorities say around 8 a.m., a call came in about 3 people shot in the 1300 block of Neiman Ln. Responding officers found an unidentified man with a gun at a nearby gas station and complied when he was told to put the weapon down.
Investigators identify body found alongside Liberty County road as 16-year-old girl, murder investigation underway
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Investigators have identified a body that was found alongside a road in Liberty County as that of a 16-year-old girl. The teenager had been shot to death, according to a Liberty County Sheriff's Office release. While the victim's identity is known, investigators are not releasing...
Click2Houston.com
‘They were close, they did everything together’: Family mourning loss of Houston artist killed by cousin
Family members have identified a man shot and killed by his cousin early Saturday morning as 39-year-old Carlos Balthazar Canales. Nathan Bryan Miller, 33, is being held without bond at the Harris County jail on charges of capital murder for the killings of Canales and an unidentified woman. Houston police say a third victim, identified in court as Jacob Farquarson, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital.
Manslaughter charge filed against 17-year-old after allegedly shooting friend in NW Harris Co.
Deputies are revealing the name of a teenager who died inside his friend's northwest Harris County home, as well as two others now charged in the killing.
Robert Holder Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Wharton (Wharton, TX)
According to the Wharton Police Department, a motor vehicle crash took place on Tuesday. The officials reported that a Wharton County constable was rushed to the hospital following the crash.
fox26houston.com
Sheriff claims reports of gunshots at WiIlowbrook Mall are 'unfounded'
HOUSTON - Several reports were made about gunshots at Willowbrook Mall in northwest Harris County, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says there appear to be no threats at this time. The sheriff said via Twitter that deputies initially got a call about someone hearing gunshots at the mall, but it appears the report was unfounded and no injuries were reported.
Click2Houston.com
Man dies after being shot outside of after-hours bar in north Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – A man is dead after deputies said he was shot in the parking lot of an after-hours bar in north Harris County Friday. Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of West Road. Deputies said when they...
Missing Child Found After Forty Years
In January 1981, a young couple was discovered murdered in a wooded area near Houston, Texas. The couple had no identification; after much investigation, they were classified as John and Jane Doe. Their identity was a mystery, so was the family that may be missing them.
