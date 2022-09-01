ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomball, TX

fox26houston.com

Head-on crash kills 1 in NW Houston, police investigating

HOUSTON - One man is dead, and another woman is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash in northwest Houston on Monday afternoon. According to Houston police, the crash occurred on the 2300 block of Brittmore Road around 5 p.m. Police said when they arrived on the scene, they located...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

2 critically injured in crash involving motorcycle on Tomball Parkway

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two people are in the hospital after a crash caused a portion of Tomball Parkway to be closed on Monday afternoon. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred on the 11800 block of Tomball Parkway. A preliminary investigation revealed a 2018 Hyundai...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

DRIVER CRITICAL AFTER CRASHING INTO A TREE

At 4:48 am Sunday North Montgomery County and East Montgomery County Fire Departments responded to a reported truck vs tree crash on North Fostoria Road, north of SH 105. Units arrived to find a 22-year-old male from Cleveland who had been northbound on Fostoria Road at a high rate of speed. He hit the railroad tracks and went airborne close to 100 feet before coming back down on the shoulder and slamming into a large cedar tree. Firefighters cut for 15-minutes to free the male who was then transported to Kingwood Hospital in critical condition with severe lower extremity injuries. DPS investigated the crash. NCIS Wrecker Service removed the Nissan pickup from the scene.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FATAL CRASH IN PLUM GROVE

Just after 11 pm Saturday night Liberty County received a call for a single vehicle crash on County Road 5102, in the Plum Grove area. Plum Grove Fire responded along with Plum Grove Police, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, and DPS. The first Liberty County unit arrived to find two persons in the vehicle non-responsive. Fire and EMS arrived on the scene and determined the male passenger in his 40s was deceased. The driver of the vehicle was transported to Kingwood Hospital in critical condition. Witnesses say the Nissan pickup turned off County Road 5107 onto County Road 5102 and rapidly accelerated. The truck left the roadway into the ditch and struck a culvert. Smith towing removed the vehicle from the scene. The deceased victim is being transported to Beaumont for an autopsy. DPS is investigating if alcohol was a factor in the crash.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

At least 1 killed after brief chase with stolen vehicle in Webster leads to major crash

WEBSTER, Texas - Authorities say a chase with a stolen vehicle in Webster leads to the death of at least one driver following a multi-vehicle crash. Officials with the Webster Police Department issued a press release Sunday saying officers were called to make a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle. The driver kept on going and a brief chase ensued at the intersection of Beltway 8 Frontage Rd and Spencer Highway in Pasadena.
KHOU

Concertgoer shot, killed in parking lot of Arena Theatre, police say

HOUSTON — A 29-year-old man died after being shot outside of a concert at the Arena Theatre in southwest Houston late Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department. Houston police said they are looking for three men, including a driver, in connection to the deadly shooting. They do...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Police find 2 killed, 1 injured inside possible makeshift homeless encampment in NW Houston

HOUSTON - Officials are piecing together a deadly shooting Saturday in northwest Houston, where 3 people were found in what appears to be a makeshift homeless encampment. Details are still under investigation, but authorities say around 8 a.m., a call came in about 3 people shot in the 1300 block of Neiman Ln. Responding officers found an unidentified man with a gun at a nearby gas station and complied when he was told to put the weapon down.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘They were close, they did everything together’: Family mourning loss of Houston artist killed by cousin

Family members have identified a man shot and killed by his cousin early Saturday morning as 39-year-old Carlos Balthazar Canales. Nathan Bryan Miller, 33, is being held without bond at the Harris County jail on charges of capital murder for the killings of Canales and an unidentified woman. Houston police say a third victim, identified in court as Jacob Farquarson, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Sheriff claims reports of gunshots at WiIlowbrook Mall are 'unfounded'

HOUSTON - Several reports were made about gunshots at Willowbrook Mall in northwest Harris County, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says there appear to be no threats at this time. The sheriff said via Twitter that deputies initially got a call about someone hearing gunshots at the mall, but it appears the report was unfounded and no injuries were reported.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Sam H Arnold

Missing Child Found After Forty Years

In January 1981, a young couple was discovered murdered in a wooded area near Houston, Texas. The couple had no identification; after much investigation, they were classified as John and Jane Doe. Their identity was a mystery, so was the family that may be missing them.
HOUSTON, TX

