pymnts
JPMorgan Hires in Germany to Expand Retail Banking
JPMorgan will hire a team of retail bankers in Germany, as it looks at expanding its international consumer business and seek steadier revenue streams, Reuters wrote Monday (Sept. 5). The first foray the bank has made outside the U.S. was when it entered the British market with a digital-only retail...
Commerce Bank, FISPAN Partner on Embedded Commerce Financing
Commerce Bank is rolling out Commerce Connections Direct, which will add embedded banking in ERP systems to automate payments and financial information, a press release said. The platform will be made in partnership with FISPAN, a North America-based fintech. The new platform will add an “enhanced” banking and treasury experience,...
Vietnamese Ride-Hailing Startup Be Group Gets $60M Loan From Deutsche Bank
The Vietnamese startup Be Group, a rival of ride-hailer platform Grab, said it’s gotten a loan facility of $60 million, a Bloomberg report said Monday (Sept. 5). The loan, coming from Deutsche Bank, comes with a provision to allow financing to increase to as much as $100 million, according to Be Group CEO Vu Hoang Yen.
Crypto Bank Sygnum Arrives in the Metaverse
Cryptocurrency financial institution Sygnum plans to open a “metaverse hub” in Decentraland, a Web3 virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. In a Thursday (Sept. 1) press release announcing the move, the Swiss bank and digital asset specialist included stills and a video tour of the new Decentraland location, which features a CryptoPunk receptionist, interactive NFT gallery and event space.
Integration, Customization and Security Top B2B Payments Trends
It’s been an eventful period in the B2B payments space. Here’s a recap of recent developments along with an analysis of the trends they illustrate. Two developments illustrate the trend toward integration of B2B payment automation functionality into accounting and operating systems. Payments software provider linked2pay will deploy...
pymnts
Platforms Drive Adoption of Subscription Commerce in MEA
From a payments perspective, the continued rise of the subscription-based revenue model has been one of the most interesting developments in post-pandemic global commerce. Once reserved for utilities and bills, the concept of monthly recurring payments has gained traction in the digital services market, as seen in the rapid emergence of media streaming platforms like Netflix and Spotify.
B2B Procurement Platform Eezee Raises $7.5M in Series A
Eezee, a Singaporean procurement startup, has raised $7.5 million in a Series A round, which will go toward growing its team and developing new B2B online procurement product features. The Eezee digital procurement platform lets businesses shop and search for products like office stationery, safety equipment and industrial supplies, Manila...
R2 Raises $15M to Promote Latam Small Business Lending
Mexico City-based lending platform R2 has raised $15 million in a Series A funding round. The round, led by Wen-Wen Lam of Google’s venture fund Gradient Ventures, will allow R2 to conduct more hiring in the areas of engineering, product, data and risk, finance, compliance and partnerships, Co-Founders Roger Larach and Roger Teran said in a Friday (Sept. 2) blog post.
Digital Lending Firm Biz2X Partners With B2B eCommerce Platform TradeIndia
Digital lending SaaS platform Biz2X has teamed with B2B eCommerce platform TradeIndia, to provide financing solutions for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), a press release said Monday (Sept. 5). This will be done through Biz2X’s financial product Maadhyam. Through the arrangement, TradeIndia will provide financing to its MSMEs...
Fraud Prevention FinTech Alloy Nets $52M on $1.55B Valuation
Alloy, which works on helping banks and FinTechs with identity decisioning and threat selections with API service and SaaS, has a $1.55 billion valuation now after raising $52 million recently, a report said. That comes 11 months after it elevated $100 million at a $1.35 billion valuation. There’s been more...
StrideOne, ZipLoan Partner on Financial Inclusivity for Indian SMBs
Saying microbusiness and small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in India are often overlooked by traditional financial institutions, financial services platform StrideOne and lender ZipLoan have formed a strategic collaboration to reach more of these businesses and grow their product offerings. The partnership will bring together StrideOne’s digital banking for startups...
Everphone Raises $32M to Grow Phone-as-a-Service
Berlin-based Phone-as-a-Service company everphone has raised 32 million euros (about $32 million) in an expanded Series C funding round, which it will use to continue to expand globally, develop its products and increase the number of devices in service. “Our mission is to enable companies to improve their daily operations...
India Backs Recurring ePayments on Utility Bill Platform
The Indian government will support free electronic transactions under Bharat Bill Pay Systems (BBPS), and could end up cracking down on companies charging fees, Economic Times of India reported. An unnamed official told Economic Times that the government will keep the unified payments interface as a free service, with no...
E.U. Digital Wallets Take On Global Card Networks, Strive For Interoperability
Interoperability has long been a guiding principle for the European payments ecosystem. A kind of mantra that has weathered the rollercoaster of European political (dis)integration, payment systems interoperability promises to deliver smoother cross-border trade and a more frictionless experience for consumers as they travel around the continent. Helping to deliver...
Citigroup to Launch Financial Inclusion Initiatives Under OCC’s Project REACh
Citigroup will be launching two pilot programs under the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s Project REACh, or Roundtable for Economic Access and Change, to help underserved communities get more access to credit. One of the programs will get credit cards to those without credit scores, and the...
Nearside on the Complex Task of Compliance
One of the first steps in compliance is simply verifying the customer’s identity, according to Bert Friedman, vice president of compliance at Nearside. As a provider of small business banking products, Nearside supplies the data control and security that enables its customers to be verified when conducting transactions. “The...
Vbank, Autochek Partner to Offer Quicker Auto Loans in Nigeria
Digital bank Vbank and automotive technology company Autochek have partnered to provide quicker and easier auto loans to customers in Nigeria. With their new loan origination and offtaking partnership, the companies will provide an answer to loan applications within 48 hours and will offer competitive interest rates, according to an Aug. 25 press release.
Shopify Pressures Merchants to Ditch Buy With Prime
Shopify does not want its merchants utilizing Amazon’s Buy with Prime, warning that installing it will cut out Shopify’s ability to protect against fraud. This could lead to stolen customer data. Shopify merchants have been using Buy with Prime since June, and merchants have been testing it since June. The service allows websites to add an instant button to their sites to let them buy things quickly through Amazon Prime.
High-Yield Savings Helps FinTechs Unlock Less Costly Capital
In this macro environment, where rising rates make traditional financing routes more onerous, FinTechs may find that high-yield accounts have high-yield payoffs. Affirm this week became the latest player to boost rates on its savings accounts, where the annual percentage yield (APY) is now 1.5%, a rate that is 11.5 times the national average.
Today in the Connected Economy: China’s Pinduoduo Debuts US eCommerce Platform
Today in the connected economy, Chinese eCommerce giant Pinduoduo opens Temu, its U.S. online shopping site. Also, Google tests alternative payment methods in new countries, and cryptocurrency financial institution Sygnum gets ready to open a branch in the metaverse. Chinese eCommerce firm Pinduoduo has debuted an online shopping site in...
pymnts
