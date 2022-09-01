ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JPMorgan Hires in Germany to Expand Retail Banking

JPMorgan will hire a team of retail bankers in Germany, as it looks at expanding its international consumer business and seek steadier revenue streams, Reuters wrote Monday (Sept. 5). The first foray the bank has made outside the U.S. was when it entered the British market with a digital-only retail...
BUSINESS
Commerce Bank, FISPAN Partner on Embedded Commerce Financing

Commerce Bank is rolling out Commerce Connections Direct, which will add embedded banking in ERP systems to automate payments and financial information, a press release said. The platform will be made in partnership with FISPAN, a North America-based fintech. The new platform will add an “enhanced” banking and treasury experience,...
ECONOMY
Vietnamese Ride-Hailing Startup Be Group Gets $60M Loan From Deutsche Bank

The Vietnamese startup Be Group, a rival of ride-hailer platform Grab, said it’s gotten a loan facility of $60 million, a Bloomberg report said Monday (Sept. 5). The loan, coming from Deutsche Bank, comes with a provision to allow financing to increase to as much as $100 million, according to Be Group CEO Vu Hoang Yen.
BUSINESS
Crypto Bank Sygnum Arrives in the Metaverse

Cryptocurrency financial institution Sygnum plans to open a “metaverse hub” in Decentraland, a Web3 virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. In a Thursday (Sept. 1) press release announcing the move, the Swiss bank and digital asset specialist included stills and a video tour of the new Decentraland location, which features a CryptoPunk receptionist, interactive NFT gallery and event space.
MARKETS
Integration, Customization and Security Top B2B Payments Trends

It’s been an eventful period in the B2B payments space. Here’s a recap of recent developments along with an analysis of the trends they illustrate. Two developments illustrate the trend toward integration of B2B payment automation functionality into accounting and operating systems. Payments software provider linked2pay will deploy...
SOFTWARE
Platforms Drive Adoption of Subscription Commerce in MEA

From a payments perspective, the continued rise of the subscription-based revenue model has been one of the most interesting developments in post-pandemic global commerce. Once reserved for utilities and bills, the concept of monthly recurring payments has gained traction in the digital services market, as seen in the rapid emergence of media streaming platforms like Netflix and Spotify.
MARKETS
B2B Procurement Platform Eezee Raises $7.5M in Series A

Eezee, a Singaporean procurement startup, has raised $7.5 million in a Series A round, which will go toward growing its team and developing new B2B online procurement product features. The Eezee digital procurement platform lets businesses shop and search for products like office stationery, safety equipment and industrial supplies, Manila...
MARKETS
R2 Raises $15M to Promote Latam Small Business Lending

Mexico City-based lending platform R2 has raised $15 million in a Series A funding round. The round, led by Wen-Wen Lam of Google’s venture fund Gradient Ventures, will allow R2 to conduct more hiring in the areas of engineering, product, data and risk, finance, compliance and partnerships, Co-Founders Roger Larach and Roger Teran said in a Friday (Sept. 2) blog post.
SMALL BUSINESS
Digital Lending Firm Biz2X Partners With B2B eCommerce Platform TradeIndia

Digital lending SaaS platform Biz2X has teamed with B2B eCommerce platform TradeIndia, to provide financing solutions for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), a press release said Monday (Sept. 5). This will be done through Biz2X’s financial product Maadhyam. Through the arrangement, TradeIndia will provide financing to its MSMEs...
BUSINESS
Fraud Prevention FinTech Alloy Nets $52M on $1.55B Valuation

Alloy, which works on helping banks and FinTechs with identity decisioning and threat selections with API service and SaaS, has a $1.55 billion valuation now after raising $52 million recently, a report said. That comes 11 months after it elevated $100 million at a $1.35 billion valuation. There’s been more...
MARKETS
StrideOne, ZipLoan Partner on Financial Inclusivity for Indian SMBs

Saying microbusiness and small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in India are often overlooked by traditional financial institutions, financial services platform StrideOne and lender ZipLoan have formed a strategic collaboration to reach more of these businesses and grow their product offerings. The partnership will bring together StrideOne’s digital banking for startups...
BUSINESS
Everphone Raises $32M to Grow Phone-as-a-Service

Berlin-based Phone-as-a-Service company everphone has raised 32 million euros (about $32 million) in an expanded Series C funding round, which it will use to continue to expand globally, develop its products and increase the number of devices in service. “Our mission is to enable companies to improve their daily operations...
SOFTWARE
India Backs Recurring ePayments on Utility Bill Platform

The Indian government will support free electronic transactions under Bharat Bill Pay Systems (BBPS), and could end up cracking down on companies charging fees, Economic Times of India reported. An unnamed official told Economic Times that the government will keep the unified payments interface as a free service, with no...
ECONOMY
E.U. Digital Wallets Take On Global Card Networks, Strive For Interoperability

Interoperability has long been a guiding principle for the European payments ecosystem. A kind of mantra that has weathered the rollercoaster of European political (dis)integration, payment systems interoperability promises to deliver smoother cross-border trade and a more frictionless experience for consumers as they travel around the continent. Helping to deliver...
TECHNOLOGY
Nearside on the Complex Task of Compliance

One of the first steps in compliance is simply verifying the customer’s identity, according to Bert Friedman, vice president of compliance at Nearside. As a provider of small business banking products, Nearside supplies the data control and security that enables its customers to be verified when conducting transactions. “The...
SMALL BUSINESS
Vbank, Autochek Partner to Offer Quicker Auto Loans in Nigeria

Digital bank Vbank and automotive technology company Autochek have partnered to provide quicker and easier auto loans to customers in Nigeria. With their new loan origination and offtaking partnership, the companies will provide an answer to loan applications within 48 hours and will offer competitive interest rates, according to an Aug. 25 press release.
WORLD
Shopify Pressures Merchants to Ditch Buy With Prime

Shopify does not want its merchants utilizing Amazon’s Buy with Prime, warning that installing it will cut out Shopify’s ability to protect against fraud. This could lead to stolen customer data. Shopify merchants have been using Buy with Prime since June, and merchants have been testing it since June. The service allows websites to add an instant button to their sites to let them buy things quickly through Amazon Prime.
TECHNOLOGY
High-Yield Savings Helps FinTechs Unlock Less Costly Capital

In this macro environment, where rising rates make traditional financing routes more onerous, FinTechs may find that high-yield accounts have high-yield payoffs. Affirm this week became the latest player to boost rates on its savings accounts, where the annual percentage yield (APY) is now 1.5%, a rate that is 11.5 times the national average.
PERSONAL FINANCE
