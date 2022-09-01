Read full article on original website
The NFL's best remaining free agents, from Odell Beckham Jr. on down
On Thursday, September 8, the NFL’s 2022 regular season officially begins when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills. Teams have already been busy between wrapping up their training camps, prepping for Week 1, and both waiving and claiming players based on the league’s mandated roster cuts last Tuesday.
Commanders waiver claims: The one time they struck gold
What benefit will the Commanders receive from claiming two cornerbacks off of waivers last week?. Yes, the reality is both Rachad Wildgoose and Tariq Castro-Fields were not valued as the top 53 players on their respective teams. Consequently, Wildgoose was let go by the Jets and Castro-Fields by the 49ers.
Former NFL Legend Not Happy With ESPN Today
ESPN made a brutal spelling mistake on a graphic during Saturday's game between NC State and East Carolina. The Worldwide Leader misspelled the name of NFL legend and former Wolfpack star Torry Holt — accidentally referring to him as "Terry Holt." The Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist took...
Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans
The Chicago Bears roster is filled with multiple players who have much to prove in the coming season, including linebacker Nicholas Morrow. The Bears are slated to roll out a 4-3 base defense this year, with Roquan Smith set to once again lead the team’s linebacker group. He will tag along with a few new […] The post Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New York Knicks Land Caris LeVert In Major Trade Scenario
Luck is a component of success. That’s true in any endeavor, and it’s most certainly true in the NBA. Of course, many of the factors that will determine a team’s success are in their own hands. Drafting well, making smart trades, and signings all contribute to building a winning product.
Jets undrafted rookie’s savage message impressed Robert Saleh – now he’s on the roster
Every year, there are some longshots who will emerge during NFL training camp to earn themselves a roster spot. For the Jets and Robert Saleh, they may have had one of the most notable longshots in the league earn a spot on their roster this season. Tony Adams entered training camp as a 2022 undrafted […] The post Jets undrafted rookie’s savage message impressed Robert Saleh – now he’s on the roster appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 1 waiver wire
Your draft is over, your roster is set and your path to (yet another) fantasy football championship is paved. Remember stud "running back" Cordarrelle Patterson? How about PPR revelation Hunter Renfrow or top tight ends Dalton Schultz and Zach Ertz? Know what they all had in common entering Week 1 last season? If you read the headline of this article and guessed "they were available on the waiver wire," give yourself a round of applause. That's the kind of keen attention to detail we're going to need to find the needles in the waiver wire haystack this NFL season.
Lions Are 4-Point Underdogs against Eagles
The Detroit Lions will be slight home underdogs when they play the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday at Ford Field.
NFL Analyst Floats Bold Running Back Trade For Browns
Part of what makes the Browns so effective on offense is their two-headed backfield of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. However, one NFL analyst believes Cleveland needs to move off one of its top rushers. With the start of the season just around the corner, Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski boldy...
TMZ.com
'Hard Knocks' Star Kalil Pimpleton Excited To Join Giants, 'Ready To Get To Work!'
It didn't take long for NFL receiver Kalil Pimpleton -- one of the stars of "Hard Knocks" -- to find new work with the New York Giants ... and he tells TMZ Sports he can't wait to join his new team and hit the ground running. The 23-year-old former Central...
Watch: Cheerleader's Reaction To Stephen A. Smith Goes Viral
ESPN's First Take has upped the pageantry by taking Stephen A. Smith's vocal analysis on the road. That can lead to some odd, but entertaining television. Case in point, Smith went on one of his many scheduled New York Knicks rants after the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. He went after his favorite NBA team for not landing the New York native.
NBC Sports
Some vested veterans could be in danger of getting cut this week
Five days ago, all teams were required to trim their rosters to 53. There’s a more practical reason to potentially cut certain other players in the coming days. Any player with four or more years of service whose salary is otherwise not guaranteed will have, as a practical matter, a guaranteed salary if still on the roster the last business day before the team’s first game of the season.
Photos: Meet Linda Holliday, Bill Belichick's Longtime Girlfriend
Bill Belichick doesn't come across as a particularly emotional person. The New England Patriots head coach is typically pretty down the middle when speaking to his players and the media. However, Belichick clearly has another side to him, as evidenced by his relationship with his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday. Bill...
NBC Sports
Kittle's surprising choice for NFL's most underrated tight end
Nobody knows tight ends better than George Kittle. As a founder of Tight End University, the 49ers star has gotten to know some of the position's most talented players both on and off the field. While there are several top tight ends to choose from as the NFL’s best (himself...
NFL Week 1 lines and odds
The 2022 NFL season begins this week. The fun officially begins with a Thursday night game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams. The betting lines and odds are set for all 16 games this week. Who is favored in each game?. Below are the betting odds and lines...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet MLB Pro Michael Conforto’s Wife, Cabernet Burns
During his time with the New York Mets, Michael Conforto had met, dated, proposed to, and got married to his other half. Cabernet Burns is Michael Conforto’s girlfriend-turned-wife. The outfielder and his wife are pretty low-key on social media that their wedding nearly slipped under the radar. With analysts speculating that Conforto’s free agency is coming to an end, the outfielder is possibly going to a new franchise. MLB fans want to know more about her background. So we reveal more about who Michael Conforto’s wife is in this Cabernet Burns wiki.
