ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
klkntv.com

Warming up for Labor Day with no rain in sight

Highs across the state varied by about 20 degrees on Sunday. Eastern Nebraska saw mid 80-degree temperatures while the western portions saw triple digits. Higher dew points today in Lincoln compared to yesterday with some cumulus clouds popping up were the only differences from Saturday to Sunday. Lows started in...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

A repeat of Saturday’s weather for Sunday

All of eastern Nebraska was able to reap the benefits of the post-frontal air mass on Saturday. It was a lovely day with highs in the 80s, low humidity, and wall-to-wall sunshine. Clouds will be hard to come by on Saturday night. We’re forecasting mostly clear skies into Sunday morning,...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy