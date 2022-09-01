Read full article on original website
Building a Metaverse World with a Real-World Economy
When Kevin Beauregard talks about the economy of his forthcoming racing game, ExoGP, the CEO of gaming developer Atmos Labs wants to talk about ownership, not earning. The metaverse-focused game’s core is the exosuit, a sort of armored wingsuit built on a nonfungible token (NFT) that lets you build and add other NFT-based components onto it to make it fly better and faster — in a lot of different ways.
Meta Begins Campaign in Europe to Tout Real-World Potential of Metaverse
Meta is rolling out a new campaign in Europe to showcase the “social and economic impact of the metaverse,” which it claims can offer “real-world benefits.”. In a company blog post, the tech giant quoted a study by the Analysis Group saying that metaverse adoption in Europe will potentially be able to help with a $440 billion contribution to the regional gross domestic product (GDP) in 10 years.
Elon Musk Says 'If I Die Under Mysterious Circumstances, Nice Knowing You'
This article was originally published on May 8, 2022. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on May 8, 2022 posted a seemingly sarcastic tweet about his possible death under mysterious events after sharing an alleged note by Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin that mentioned him and the Pentagon. What...
wegotthiscovered.com
As expected, Tolkien ‘purists’ are calling anyone enjoying ‘Rings of Power’ a casual, or worse
The months leading up to the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have been full of backlash for Amazon and the show’s crew. Most of the criticism seems to be leveled towards the mere attempt by the streaming company to adapt the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, and the two-episode debut hasn’t been able to alleviate the whirlwind of hate to any meaningful degree, even if most critics happen to be of the opinion that Amazon has managed to hit the ground running.
9to5Mac
Police secretly use smartphone location data culled from Waze, Starbucks, and other popular apps
We argued only this week that the sale of smartphone location data is out of control, and a new report today provides a perfect illustration. It found that location data was pulled from a number of popular smartphone apps for use by US police, without the knowledge of app users – or even the companies who created the apps.
Elon Musk Sounds a New Alarm on South Korea
South Korea is home to some of the biggest multinationals in the world: Samsung Group (SSNLF) , Hyundai Motor (HYMLF) and LG Corporation. The country is, with Japan, one of the lands of technological innovations in Asia. It exports its technologies and also its culture, which seems to resonate with the socio-economic divisions that have become universal. Recently it was "Squid Game", a Netflix series relating the economic desperation of the protagonists, which captured the attention of the whole world.
US military to finally get Microsoft’s combat goggles worth $21.9 billion
The United States Army has decided to purchase thousands of Microsoft's HoloLens battle goggles. Microsoft would begin to deliver some of the 5,000 Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) goggle units after "encouraging results from testing in the field," Bloomberg reported on Thursday. "Douglas Bush, assistant secretary for acquisition, has now...
Anthony Scaramucci Is Making A $250M Bet On 'The Google' Of Crypto
This article was originally published on January 16, 2022. Bitcoin BTC/USD Bull and SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says that his firm is investing heavily in Algorand ALGO/USD because he thinks the cryptocurrency will replace many of its competing blockchains. In a recent interview, he said that ALGO will challenge...
LOTR: The Rings Of Power Was Getting Review Bombed So Hard Amazon Had To Take Action, Despite Thumbs Up From Critics
While Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is getting positive reviews from critics, some fans are lambasting Amazon with negative reactions, causing the streaming service to step in.
Slate
India’s Sudden Reversal on Privacy Will Affect the Global Internet
Recently, India, home to more than 1.3 billion people, withdrew its data protection bill—signaling yet another setback in global efforts to protect people’s data privacy. After at least five years of privacy debates, intense Silicon Valley lobbying, and infighting within the Indian policymaking apparatus, the world’s second most populous country is now back to a blank slate on broad privacy legislation. Discarding the bill is a mixed outcome for everyone—Indian citizens, for example, will not have the protections from company surveillance in the bill, though they also avoid the carveouts for state surveillance—and only signals more turmoil in Indian privacy tech policy in the years to come. And because India is an influential tech player trying to stake its flag on a “fourth way” of data governance, that means more confusion globally, too.
Block Will Let Users Make Cash App Payments Outside Its Network
Block, which was formerly called Square, has begun letting users of its Cash App make payments on eCommerce sites that aren’t part of the Square network. This replaces a system in which users could only make payments via Cash App Pay on Square terminals or online Square merchant partners, Tech Crunch reported Friday (Sept. 2).
Apple to Double Digital Ad Staff
Apple will almost double its workforce in the digital ad business. The tech giant currently has around 250 people on the ad platforms team, and it wants to fill 216 more positions, the Financial Times (FT) reported. The news comes about a year and a half after the company’s new...
Today in the Connected Economy: China’s Pinduoduo Debuts US eCommerce Platform
Today in the connected economy, Chinese eCommerce giant Pinduoduo opens Temu, its U.S. online shopping site. Also, Google tests alternative payment methods in new countries, and cryptocurrency financial institution Sygnum gets ready to open a branch in the metaverse. Chinese eCommerce firm Pinduoduo has debuted an online shopping site in...
Amazon Reportedly Eyes Japan's Prescription Drug Market
Amazon is considering entering the prescription drug sales market in Japan, according to a Reuters report Monday (Sept. 5). If it does so, it plans to team up with smaller pharmacies, starting next year when electronic prescriptions are finally allowed in the country. Prescription drug prices in Japan are determined...
Google Extends Third-Party Play Store Payments to More Countries
Google’s answer to enabling third-party payment options in the Google Play Store — User Choice Billing — is now being piloted in more countries to let developers of non-gaming Android apps test offering payment alternatives. Developers will see the typical 15% to 30% service fee charged by...
US iPhone Users Top Android for First Time Ever
For the first time since Apple launched the iPhone 2G in 2007, more smartphone users in the U.S. are now carrying iOS devices instead of Android. Based on the number of phones in use — also known as the active installed base — Apple broke the 50% milestone for the third quarter ending in June, the Financial Times reported on Friday (Sept. 2), citing data from Counterpoint Research and Apple’s third-quarter results. Samsung and Lenovo led Android smartphone use.
Microsoft-Activision Deal Could Hurt Competition, CMA Says
The United Kingdom’s antitrust watchdog said Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of video game maker Activision Blizzard could hinder competition and warrants further investigation. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said in statement Thursday (Sept. 1), the deal — the largest ever for both gaming and Microsoft — could...
FTC Begins Review of $1.7B Amazon-iRobot Deal
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has begun a review of the $1.7 billion takeover of robot vacuum maker iRobot by Amazon to assess whether the deal has breached antitrust law. Reuters wrote that the iRobot review is “wide-ranging,” examining both head-to-head competition as well as whether the deal would illegally bolster Amazon’s market share in the connected device market as well as the general retail market.
Engadget
A collector is selling thousands of game consoles for $1 million
An listing popped up this week that likely has game console collectors salivating. Someone based in France is selling more than 2,200 consoles, including as many models, color variants and special editions as they could get their hands on. The asking price for this slice of gaming history? €984,000, or just a hair under $1 million.
