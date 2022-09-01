Here's what Idaho hunters should know about chronic wasting disease for 2022

Read full article on original website
Moose on the move, migrating to Nevada from Idaho, Utah
RENO, Nev. (AP) — More and more moose from Idaho and Utah are making their way into Nevada, where they’re finding wilderness to their liking without the kind of help from humans most species get when they relocate. Irregular and sporadic moose sightings in Nevada date back to...
Chronicle
The Youngest Women’s World Elk Calling Champ Is a 12-Year-Old From Oregon
Elk sounds vary from grunts, screams and coos to something like an excited chimpanzee – a sound human elk callers refer to as “chuckling.” None of it sounds like something that would emanate from a 12-year-old girl. But the new, youngest ever Women’s World Elk Calling Champion is Ella Lees, a middle schooler from La Grande.
KIVI-TV
Idaho Transportation Department weighing idea of a new bridge in the Magic Valley
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The growth in Idaho is apparent. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there is an estimated 1.9 million people living in the Gem State — the Magic Valley has seen numbers climb as well. In order to keep up with southern Idaho's consistent growth,...
Wildfire scorches nearly 1,300 acres in Southeast Idaho
Firefighters are hoping Monday's expected record-breaking temps and strong winds don't keep them from gaining the upper hand on a wildfire that's burned hundreds of acres in Southeast Idaho. The blaze ignited in the Morgan's Bridge area in eastern Bingham County near the Caribou County line around 4 p.m. Sunday and has scorched nearly 1,300 acres, authorities said. The fire is threatening power lines but no homes or other structures...
KHQ Right Now
Avista files to increase rates in Washington and Idaho
Avista filed to increase utility rates in Idaho and Washington on Sept. 2. The rates have to be approved by agencies in each state before going into effect.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Oversized loads coming through: Windmill loads will pass through North Idaho
COEUR d'ALENE — More than 80 oversized windmill loads will pass through Coeur d'Alene as they depart the Port of Lewiston bound for Canada over the next 2.5 months, with the first load scheduled to leave this week. The largest loads measure up to 325 feet long and weigh 137,000 pounds.
Montana Has Some of the Worst Air Quality in the World Today
Currently, China and India have cleaner air than we do. Wildfire smoke got serious this weekend and Montana has some of the worst air quality on the entire planet right now when it comes to particulate matter. It's unhealthy in dozens of locations across the state. Saturday wasn't great but...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Idaho Department of Lands closes burning
COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
boisestatepublicradio.org
This gold mining exhibit helps to ‘unerase’ Idaho’s Chinese history
In the 19th century, when gold mining was all the rage in the west, thousands of Chinese miners settled into what become known as The Gem State. “It's easy to forget that our beautiful Chinatowns are gone now,” said Pei-Lin Yu, Fulbright Senior Research Fellow at Boise State’s Department of Anthropology. “We used to have enormous Chinatowns. They're gone, and we're lucky to have some archeological sites that we can learn from.”
Word Pronunciation Proof That Many True Idahoans do Have a Distinct Accent
When I think of accents from around the United States, I think of the Southern drawl of Texas, the Cajun, and deep south accents, or the drawn-out hard vowels in Boston. There are many more than that, but I don't usually think of Idaho as having an accent. Especially when compared to the mentioned locations, we're about as neutral as possible. Or are we?
Oregon Wildfire Burns Over 43,000 Acres, With Crews Working To Contain
Oregon’s Double Creek wildfire began from a lightning strike on August 30 and has now burned a total of 43,668 acres since then. The fire is located in northeast Oregon, in Wallowa County. Currently, 11 fires burn in Oregon, including the Rum Creek Fire, which burned almost 20,000 acres in the southwest and sits at 34% containment.
Lazy Man’s Guide to an Epic Idaho Lawn Even During a Drought
You can call me lazy but I’m not one of those crazy people who gets a thrill out of yard work. I don’t consider myself a slouch, but I can think of a million things I’d rather be doing than mowing my lawn. That said, I feel a sense of responsibility to my neighbors to have grass that’s at least somewhat decent looking, and weed-free. In the end, I'm always looking for how to get the best-looking lawn, with the least amount of effort.
We Knew Washington Was Weird, But Not THIS Weird
From Idaho to Utah, California to Wyoming, the Pacific Northwest is a hamlet of bizarre laws, customs, and quirks. Need some examples? We thought you'd never ask!. Extra cheese all day, please, but hold the onions after dark! Tamarack, Idaho, says it's illegal to buy onions after sunset without a permit. We've heard Utah has a pretty dry sense of humor, but this law is no laughing matter to those of us who imbibe! You can only purchase two liters of hootch a time in Utah. And Cali's no slouch when it comes to whacky laws of its own. Carmel, a city in the Garden State, outlawed women from wearing high heels! As for Wyoming, aka Idaho's crazy aunt, it's illegal to make whoopie in a freezer.
Man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl in eastern Idaho
A 46-year-old of Tucson, Arizona was sentenced to five years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday. The post Man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl in eastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Crews battling fire in Bingham County
BINGHAM COUNTY — Around 1,100 acres have burned in a fire that started Sunday afternoon near Wolverine Canyon. The Sagehen Fire broke out around 4 p.m. at Morgan’s Bridge south of Shelley along the Blackfoot River. The U.S. Forest Service, BLM, Fort Hall Fire Department and Shelley-Firth Fire...
Hundreds of acres scorched, Interstate 15 temporarily shut down as wildfires take toll on Southeast Idaho
The Interstate 15 corridor through Southeast Idaho saw several wildfires on Thursday and Friday that scorched hundreds of acres. A blaze that ignited along Interstate 15 on Malad Summit around 5 p.m. Friday resulted in a nearly 20-mile stretch of the freeway from Malad to the Downey area being shut down for about 30 minutes. On Thursday the wildfires near McCammon burned so close to homes that firefighting aircraft were called in to successfully stop the flames. ...
Eastern Progress
Idaho Legislature passes tax cut, education funding bill in 2022 special session
The Idaho Legislature’s 2022 special session got off to a quick start Thursday morning with the House Revenue and Taxation Committee only needing nine minutes to introduce a $1 billion bill to cut taxes and increase education funding. By 5:30 p.m. later that day, the measure had made its...
As Labor Day weekend arrives, wildfires blaze across Oregon
Labor Day weekend wildfires in Oregon are disrupting holiday recreation with numerous campgrounds within evacuation zones. In northeastern Oregon, a Wallowa County fire prompted Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday to invoke the emergency conflagration act to free up more firefighting resources. The Double Creek fire is burning near the...
chautauquatoday.com
Idaho woman charged after crash in French Creek
An Idaho woman is facing DWI after a crash in the town of French Creek early Sunday morning. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash on Pekin Hill Road around 12:30 am. Deputies say the driver, 67-year-old Nancy Molnar of Sagle, Idaho, was allegedly intoxicated. She was arrested and charged with DWI, DWI per se, and backing unsafely. Molnar was later released with tickets to appear in French Creek Town Court at a later date.
KELOLAND TV
PHOTOS: Northern lights in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The northern lights painted the night skies across South Dakota late Saturday and early Sunday. The light shows are caused when the solar wind from the sun hits Earth’s upper atmosphere. This creates the aurora or lights you see in the sky. The...
