ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Here's what Idaho hunters should know about chronic wasting disease for 2022

By Roger Phillips, Public Information Supervisor
minicassia.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

The Youngest Women’s World Elk Calling Champ Is a 12-Year-Old From Oregon

Elk sounds vary from grunts, screams and coos to something like an excited chimpanzee – a sound human elk callers refer to as “chuckling.” None of it sounds like something that would emanate from a 12-year-old girl. But the new, youngest ever Women’s World Elk Calling Champion is Ella Lees, a middle schooler from La Grande.
Idaho State Journal

Wildfire scorches nearly 1,300 acres in Southeast Idaho

Firefighters are hoping Monday's expected record-breaking temps and strong winds don't keep them from gaining the upper hand on a wildfire that's burned hundreds of acres in Southeast Idaho. The blaze ignited in the Morgan's Bridge area in eastern Bingham County near the Caribou County line around 4 p.m. Sunday and has scorched nearly 1,300 acres, authorities said. The fire is threatening power lines but no homes or other structures...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronic Wasting Disease#Cdc#Deer Antlers#Diseases#General Health#Cwd Management Zone
Coeur d'Alene Press

Idaho Department of Lands closes burning

COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Riggins, ID
State
Idaho State
State
Montana State
City
Grangeville, ID
State
Utah State
boisestatepublicradio.org

This gold mining exhibit helps to ‘unerase’ Idaho’s Chinese history

In the 19th century, when gold mining was all the rage in the west, thousands of Chinese miners settled into what become known as The Gem State. “It's easy to forget that our beautiful Chinatowns are gone now,” said Pei-Lin Yu, Fulbright Senior Research Fellow at Boise State’s Department of Anthropology. “We used to have enormous Chinatowns. They're gone, and we're lucky to have some archeological sites that we can learn from.”
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Lazy Man’s Guide to an Epic Idaho Lawn Even During a Drought

You can call me lazy but I’m not one of those crazy people who gets a thrill out of yard work. I don’t consider myself a slouch, but I can think of a million things I’d rather be doing than mowing my lawn. That said, I feel a sense of responsibility to my neighbors to have grass that’s at least somewhat decent looking, and weed-free. In the end, I'm always looking for how to get the best-looking lawn, with the least amount of effort.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

We Knew Washington Was Weird, But Not THIS Weird

From Idaho to Utah, California to Wyoming, the Pacific Northwest is a hamlet of bizarre laws, customs, and quirks. Need some examples? We thought you'd never ask!. Extra cheese all day, please, but hold the onions after dark! Tamarack, Idaho, says it's illegal to buy onions after sunset without a permit. We've heard Utah has a pretty dry sense of humor, but this law is no laughing matter to those of us who imbibe! You can only purchase two liters of hootch a time in Utah. And Cali's no slouch when it comes to whacky laws of its own. Carmel, a city in the Garden State, outlawed women from wearing high heels! As for Wyoming, aka Idaho's crazy aunt, it's illegal to make whoopie in a freezer.
WASHINGTON STATE
eastidahonews.com

Crews battling fire in Bingham County

BINGHAM COUNTY — Around 1,100 acres have burned in a fire that started Sunday afternoon near Wolverine Canyon. The Sagehen Fire broke out around 4 p.m. at Morgan’s Bridge south of Shelley along the Blackfoot River. The U.S. Forest Service, BLM, Fort Hall Fire Department and Shelley-Firth Fire...
Idaho State Journal

Hundreds of acres scorched, Interstate 15 temporarily shut down as wildfires take toll on Southeast Idaho

The Interstate 15 corridor through Southeast Idaho saw several wildfires on Thursday and Friday that scorched hundreds of acres. A blaze that ignited along Interstate 15 on Malad Summit around 5 p.m. Friday resulted in a nearly 20-mile stretch of the freeway from Malad to the Downey area being shut down for about 30 minutes. On Thursday the wildfires near McCammon burned so close to homes that firefighting aircraft were called in to successfully stop the flames. ...
MCCAMMON, ID
The Oregonian

As Labor Day weekend arrives, wildfires blaze across Oregon

Labor Day weekend wildfires in Oregon are disrupting holiday recreation with numerous campgrounds within evacuation zones. In northeastern Oregon, a Wallowa County fire prompted Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday to invoke the emergency conflagration act to free up more firefighting resources. The Double Creek fire is burning near the...
OREGON STATE
chautauquatoday.com

Idaho woman charged after crash in French Creek

An Idaho woman is facing DWI after a crash in the town of French Creek early Sunday morning. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash on Pekin Hill Road around 12:30 am. Deputies say the driver, 67-year-old Nancy Molnar of Sagle, Idaho, was allegedly intoxicated. She was arrested and charged with DWI, DWI per se, and backing unsafely. Molnar was later released with tickets to appear in French Creek Town Court at a later date.
FRENCH CREEK, WV
KELOLAND TV

PHOTOS: Northern lights in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The northern lights painted the night skies across South Dakota late Saturday and early Sunday. The light shows are caused when the solar wind from the sun hits Earth’s upper atmosphere. This creates the aurora or lights you see in the sky. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy