spotonidaho.com
California governor signs landmark law for fast food workers
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a landmark measure giving more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections. Signed on Labor Day, the nation-leading bill creates a Fast Food Council with worker and employer representatives that...
spotonidaho.com
DEQ and OEMR announce Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Program award recipients
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Office of Energy and Mineral Resources (OEMR) and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) have awarded Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Program funds to 12 recipients across the state of Idaho. The funds will be used to deploy publicly... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
spotonidaho.com
Coast Guard ends search for 9 missing in Puget Sound floatplane crash
The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search Monday afternoon for nine people, including a child, who were missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle. The body of a 10th person was recovered by a good Samaritan on Sunday...
spotonidaho.com
Kansas governor lauds abortion vote but focuses on economy
Kansas' Democratic governor wasted little time after a decisive state vote in favor of abortion rights. Laura Kelly quickly sent a national fundraising email warning that access to the procedure would be "on the chopping block"...
spotonidaho.com
Idaho Red Cross: Prepare now for tomorrow's disaster
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - September is National Preparedness Month, and the American Red Cross of Idaho urges everyone to take steps now that will help keep their families safe when emergencies like wildfires, floods and home fires occur. Three simple steps can help to keep your family... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
spotonidaho.com
Rebecca's Private Idaho draws top cyclists
Top cyclists are drawn to Sun valley every year to participate in one of the most unique cycling events in the state. Rebecca's Private Idaho is a four-day long gravel road race through the mountains that was started ten years ago, but it's drawing more racers than ever before.Griffin... ★...
spotonidaho.com
Evening weather forecast for Sep. 5: Still very hot and smoky, with more records expected this week (Video)
Smoke from wildfires across the region will linger over southwest and central Idaho. This will be more noticeable and more dense in the morning and mid-day hours, and disperse a bit into the afternoons and evenings. Air quality for most of the Treasure Valley shows an AQI in the yellow, or "moderate" category, which is mostly acceptable. Some of the ...
