ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
spotonidaho.com

DEQ and OEMR announce Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Program award recipients

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Office of Energy and Mineral Resources (OEMR) and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) have awarded Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Program funds to 12 recipients across the state of Idaho. The funds will be used to deploy publicly... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

Idaho Red Cross: Prepare now for tomorrow's disaster

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - September is National Preparedness Month, and the American Red Cross of Idaho urges everyone to take steps now that will help keep their families safe when emergencies like wildfires, floods and home fires occur. Three simple steps can help to keep your family... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
spotonidaho.com

Evening weather forecast for Sep. 5: Still very hot and smoky, with more records expected this week (Video)

Smoke from wildfires across the region will linger over southwest and central Idaho. This will be more noticeable and more dense in the morning and mid-day hours, and disperse a bit into the afternoons and evenings. Air quality for most of the Treasure Valley shows an AQI in the yellow, or "moderate" category, which is mostly acceptable. Some of the ...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy