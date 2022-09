RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada state police arrested a Washington state man and seized 56 pounds (25.4 kilograms) of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $3.6 million from a vehicle a trooper stopped near the Utah line. Jorge A. Rivas-Vizcarra, 50, of Royal City was being held...

ELY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO