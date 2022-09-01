Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
Paul Blackledge Dies in Crash on Dusty Rocks Lane [Tucson, AZ]
TUCSON, AZ (September 8, 2022) – Friday night, Paul Blackledge died following a single-vehicle collision on Dusty Rocks Lane. The crash happened on September 2nd, at around 9:15 p.m., at Sandario Road and Dusty Rocks Lane. According to reports, police believe that Blackledge somehow became unconscious while behind the...
Kendra Roberts Seriously Injured in Hit-and-Run near Palo Verde [Tucson, AZ]
Girl Fatally Struck in Traffic Accident near Grant. The incident happened on September 3rd involving multiple vehicles. According to reports, Roberts was walking in the area when she was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene. The impact of the collision threw her forward and she landed on her head in the roadway. Then, one or two more vehicles struck Roberts. The drivers of the other involved vehicles did stop and they stayed at the scene.
1 Killed in Pedestrian Crash on 22nd Street [Tucson, AZ]
The collision happened on the evening of August 27th, on the westbound lanes of Interstate 10. However, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a statement that medics pronounced one pedestrian dead at the scene. Although, authorities have not yet released their name or place of residency.
Andrew Ralph Ward Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Prince Road [Tucson, AZ]
66-Year-Old Rider Killed in Vehicle Collision West Prince Road. The incident occurred on August 31st, at around 4:45 p.m., on West Prince Road. According to Tucson Police Department, the crash involved a white 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe and a red and a black 2015 Harley-Davidson. The Tahoe was heading eastbound when it made a left turn in front of Ward who was headed west on Prince Road. As a result, the motorcycle collided with the the Tahoe causing serious injury to Ward.
