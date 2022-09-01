Girl Fatally Struck in Traffic Accident near Grant. The incident happened on September 3rd involving multiple vehicles. According to reports, Roberts was walking in the area when she was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene. The impact of the collision threw her forward and she landed on her head in the roadway. Then, one or two more vehicles struck Roberts. The drivers of the other involved vehicles did stop and they stayed at the scene.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 13 HOURS AGO