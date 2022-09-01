ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Something’s Up at Amazon – All Our Favorite Deals Are Back Online – Bowflex, iPads, Crocs

By Timothy Beck Werth
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gq70g_0helPDO500

You can find lots of “deals” on Amazon, but not all of them are genuine opportunities to save. Many popular products are always on sale, making it hard for shoppers to know when they’re getting a genuine discount. For that exact reason, we keep a close eye on the prices of a few specific products on Amazon, as we want our readers to be the first to know when there’s a genuine price drop.

And in the run-up to Labor Day Weekend, we’ve been seeing all of our readers’ favorite deals go back online at Amazon.

We’re not talking about always-on deals you can shop any day of the week, but the real-deal better-than-Prime-Day deals.

We’ve written about some of these savings opportunities already, including the $279 iPad , a new discount on Bowflex dumbbells , and a BOGO deal on Blink Mini security cameras .

But we keep finding more opportunities to save big on reader-favorite items, and so we wanted to gather up the best Amazon pre-Labor Day deals into one place. With rumors of a second Prime Day coming sometime in October, Amazon seems to be pushing some of its most popular discounts a little early.

Not only are these great deals to shop, but all of the products below are 100% SPY Tested + Approved. Unlike most commerce publishers, we try out these products for ourselves to make sure they’re worthy of showing up on your doorstep.

2021 iPad 9 – Now Just $279

We were excited when this price dropped to $299, but at an all-time low of $279, we recommend buying this iPad while you can. The deal has been going in and out as inventory comes online, so don’t procrastinate.

Editor’s Note: This tablet is temporarily out of stock, but keep checking back, as Amazon has been regularly refreshing this deal. In the meantime, you’ll find the lowest price on this iPad at Walmart , where it’s available for $299.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kJLx9_0helPDO500

Buy: 2021 iPad 9 $279.99 (orig. $329.00) 15% OFF

Buy: $299 at Walmart

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

The best adjustable dumbbells since 2007 (yes, really), we’ve been waiting for this price to drop all year long. Currently, you can buy these dumbbells at Amazon and Bowflex for less than the price during Prime Day 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EJK7U_0helPDO500

Buy: Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells $379.00 (orig. $549.00) 31% OFF

Buy: $379 at Bowflex

Bronax Cloud Slides

Our Special Projects editor Tyler is obsessed with these comfy cloud slides , and they’re just $24 today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WweJB_0helPDO500

Buy: Bronax Cloud Slides $23.99 (orig. $35.99) 33% OFF

Apple Watch SE Deals

STARTING AT $280

Right now, you can find fresh discounts on the budget version of the Apple Watch, the SE model, as well as the premium Apple Watch Series 7. However, we actually recommend holding off on buying the Series 7, as it’s possible Apple will release the Series 8 in the weeks ahead. However, if you’re looking for a great discount on the SE, this is a great time to buy. Currently, ever color of the Apple Watch SE is discounted by $39, bringing the price down to $280. (The GPS-only version is also discounted to just $230.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2feO07_0helPDO500

Buy: Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular) $279.99 (orig. $329.00) 15% OFF

Buy: $329 at Walmart

Crocs Slippers

UP TO 40% OFF

Some of our favorite Crocs styles are on sale, including the fuzzy lined Crocs that are perfect for Fall and Winter. Save up to 40% on popular styles. (And don’t forget to check out the best Crocs charms while you’re shopping.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SLcsd_0helPDO500

Buy: Crocs Classic Clogs $34.99 (orig. $49.99) 30% OFF

Buy: Crocs Tie-Dye Lined Clogs $43.19 (orig. $64.99) 34% OFF

Buy: Crocs Crocband Clogs $29.75 (orig. $49.99) 40% OFF

AirPods Max Headphones

LOWEST PRICE

We’ve seen prices on AirPods Max headphones drop to $439 on rare occasions, but now they’re priced at just $429. Yes, that’s still a hefty price tag, but these truly are some of the world’s best headphones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26yJ4D_0helPDO500

Buy: AirPods Max Headphones $429.00 (orig. $549.00) 22% OFF

Anker Portable Charger, 313 Power Bank

25% OFF COUPON

Anker makes the best charging accessories and fast chargers, and this power bank is a steal at just $16. Don’t forget to “clip” the on-page coupon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E1Ix9_0helPDO500

Buy: Anker Portable Charger, 313 Power Bank $16.50

Blink Mini 2-Pack

2-for-1 BOGO Deal

Normally priced at $34.99 per camera, right now you can buy a 2-pack of Blink Mini security cameras for the same price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IsvST_0helPDO500

Buy: Blink Mini (2-piece) $34.99 (orig. $64.99) 46% OFF

Anker PowerExtend USB 2 mini

Need a power strip for your desktop? Once again, Anker has the best option.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SY8pb_0helPDO500

Buy: Anker PowerExtend USB 2 mini $11.98 (orig. $15.99) 25% OFF

Buy: $15 at Walmart

Buy: $15 at Anker

Grit Performance Cargo Net for SUV

ALMOST SOLD OUT

Looking for secure storage while SUV or van camping ? This cargo net comes with everything you need for secure rooftop storage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Psjks_0helPDO500

Buy: Grit Performance Cargo Net for SUVs $28.99 (orig. $39.99) 28% OFF

Google Pixel 6a

Our tech editor raved about the Google Pixel 6a in his recent review , and this is the current leader in the budget phone category. Brand new and already $100 off? Yes, please.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MfIzZ_0helPDO500

Buy: Google Pixel 6a (Unlocked) $399.00 (orig. $449.00) 11% OFF

