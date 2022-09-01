Read full article on original website
Related
Husband Slammed for Forcing Mother of 11-Week-Old Baby To Sleep on Sofa
A new mother with a baby has outraged Mumsnet users after describing how her husband makes her sleep on the sofa.
I thought I was biracial my entire life. At 43, a DNA test revealed I'm white with Jewish ancestry.
Kara Rubinstein Deyerin always thought she was Black and white. An at-home DNA test proved otherwise.
Parent Backed for Sending Daughter to School With Personalized Supplies
"I'm all for helping out educators supply their classrooms with adequate supplies, but that doesn't mean I won't get my kids their own stuff," one user wrote.
A Brother Asked His Sister and Her Baby to Leave a Fancy Dinner & His Reasoning Actually Makes Sense
On the surface, kicking your breastfeeding sister out of a restaurant sounds awful. But hear this Reddit user out. He took to the “AITA” forum to share his story, and there are so many people who took his side in this situation. The user explained that he had planned to purpose to his girlfriend Jessy during a family dinner at a Michelin-star restaurant. The spot, he said, is very high end, has a strict dress code, and doesn’t allow children under 14. He made the booking 10 months in advance and put his credit card down for 12 people. In the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Anger as Dad Leaves 6-Year-Old Son To Walk Back From Beach Alone: 'Livid'
A post about a family's seaside vacation has prompted a Mumsnet debate about parenting styles and how much independence young children should get.
A Mom Told Her In-Laws Off After They Pressured Her For More Grandkids & It’s Totally Justified
A mom snapped back at her in-laws for pressuring her to have more kids and Reddit is rallying around in support. She took to “AITA” forum to share her situation and started off by explaining that she had a very difficult time with her first baby. “She was...
Woman Refuses to Forgive "Traditional" Parents Who Didn't Support Her Going to College
*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. Growing up is demanding in and of itself, but it may be significantly more difficult if your parents are too controlling and rigid in their gender expectations.
Hilarious little girl gives too much information when postman asks where mum is
It's no secret that kids have no filter, as this mum discovered when her daughter gave the postman too much information about where she was. Lauren Chloe Edney, 24, saw the hilarious incident unfold thanks to her door cam, which captured the moment her three-year-old daughter Emily answered the postman.
KIDS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TODAY.com
Kindergartner in Louisiana allegedly forced out of school because her parents are a same-sex couple
A married same-sex couple in Louisiana was allegedly told their newly adopted daughter could not attend kindergarten at a religious school because of their “lifestyle choices.”. Emily and Jennie Parker said they learned on Saturday they needed to find a new school for their 5-year-old daughter, Zoey, because their...
I had to be resuscitated ’30 times’ after I was spiked on first night out since becoming mum – it was terrifying
A MUM was resuscitated "30 times" after she was spiked on her first night out since giving birth - her husband thought she was dying. Tammie-Michelle Edwards was excited to hit the town in Lancaster earlier this month but was traumatised to wake up in hospital the next morning. The...
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan Debt
A father of two is drowning in student loan debt as a result of putting his two children through college a few years ago. The man, George Botelho, a Boston resident, depleted his savings in addition to taking out Parent Plus loans over the course of eight years in order to make sure his kids received their degrees. A few years later, his life took a turn when he went through a divorce that left his finances devastated.
Slate
My Brother Says I’m Not “Allowed” to Have Kids Because I Have to Care For His
Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m a first-generation American, but my parents come from a culture that prioritizes sons and expects daughters to care for their parents in old age. Throughout my childhood, my parents made it clear that my brother was preferred, and my brother bullied me and encouraged his friends to also. He currently lives near our parents and they provide child care when he has custody. He’s very interconnected with them, while I live an hour away and keep them all at arm’s length. Since they prefer to communicate through him rather than directly, this is easy.
A Teen Stood Up to Her Parents After Years of Being Her Step-Sister’s Caregiver & Reddit is Cheering Her On
Raising a family with multiple kids — and especially in a blended family — it makes sense that parents will want to put an emphasis on the new siblings learning to value one another and care for one another. And, when needed, being asked to step in and babysit or help out with younger siblings is part of being a part of a family and a good way to learn responsibility. However, one teen Redditor shared how her parents went too far in making her disabled sibling’s care her responsibility — and she’s struggling to set boundaries as she reaches adulthood and considers whether her role went above and beyond what someone should expect from another child.
'Selfish' Daughter Refusing To Share Lottery Winnings With Her Mom Cheered
A 2018 study of lottery winners found that "large-prize winners experience sustained increases in overall life satisfaction that persist for over a decade."
Man Cheered for 'Abandoning' His Mom on Payday To Avoid Paying Her Bills
The man is "totally justified in doing what he did," and his mom "deserves the consequences of her abuse," one Reddit user said.
Babysitter Refuses to Watch 2-Year-Old Abandoned by Parents
How far should a babysitter’s responsibilities go?. The pandemic affected a lot of industries in negative ways, and one of the areas it impacted most was childcare, both for workers and for parents.
'Rich' Parent Urged Not To Help School Mom Struggling To Pay $4600 Term Fee
Lending money can sometimes be an awkward affair, and it can cause irreparable tension in relationships.
My aunt said my mother was 'too pregnant' to stay alone in the city but not too pregnant to bake a cake in a hot RV
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Everyone loves going camping, well, almost everyone. So when my aunt and uncle invited my parents to visit their campground at the beach, they accepted.
My Kids Are Demanding Inheritance From Their Dead Grandma—What Should I Do?
"As soon as my middle son found out my mom had passed, he called the attorney and asked for a copy of the will."
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
108K+
Post
956M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1