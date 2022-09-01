Donald Trump’s Legal Troubles Have Gone From ‘Bad To Worse’ After Latest Court Filing, Report Says

Splash News

Donald Trump’s legal problems have gone from bad to much worse this week with a bombshell court filing by the DOJ. The former President faced a Justice Department filing in court on late Tuesday night outlining exactly what agents found at Mar-A-Lago during the August 8th raid, as well as more damning evidence. The docs also offer to US District Judge Aileen Cannon evidence of efforts by the former President and his lawyers to prevent federal agents from getting access to those documents. Yikes!

The #LockTrumpUp movement got a boost by the department’s assertion that it found over 100 classified documents at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago home during the raid. The papers also reveal that the department believes Trump and his associates likely “concealed and removed” documents before the search, and even presented the infamous photo of classified documents they say they found in a container in Trump’s office.

“In the last 24 hours, Donald Trump’s legal problems have gone from bad to worse,” Chuck Todd reported on “Meet The Press” on the Wednesday, August 31st program, a day after the department’s filing.

Todd explained that the Justice Department filing “just before midnight” on Tuesday was in response to Trump’s August 22nd request for a special master to review the documents seized from his Florida estate (not to mention his ongoing criticisms of the search). Since the filing, Judge Cannon has allowed the hearing to take place (wherein Trump’s lawyer James Trusty is tried to “downplay” the severity of Trump’s alleged crimes).

The DOJ’s filing includes statements that the documents they retrieved from Trump’s home were so classified that the justice attorneys had to get additional security clearance just to view them. They presented the photo from the raid, reportedly showing various classified documents found in a container in Donald Trump’s office.

Todd explained that the events “points to an indictment” or Trump, citing NBC’s legal analyst Andrew Weissman who posted on Twitter of the filing,”You don’t make a filing this strong, bold, and factually accusatory if you don’t have every intention to indict.”

This is obviously an ongoing matter, and we can’t know exactly what the outcome will be, but this week’s events certainly don’t point to this investigation going away any time soon.