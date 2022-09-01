ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Donald Trump’s Legal Troubles Have Gone From ‘Bad To Worse’ After Latest Court Filing, Report Says

By SHEfinds Editors
shefinds
shefinds
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fkILT_0helOreE00
Splash News

Donald Trump’s legal problems have gone from bad to much worse this week with a bombshell court filing by the DOJ. The former President faced a Justice Department filing in court on late Tuesday night outlining exactly what agents found at Mar-A-Lago during the August 8th raid, as well as more damning evidence. The docs also offer to US District Judge Aileen Cannon evidence of efforts by the former President and his lawyers to prevent federal agents from getting access to those documents. Yikes!

The #LockTrumpUp movement got a boost by the department’s assertion that it found over 100 classified documents at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago home during the raid. The papers also reveal that the department believes Trump and his associates likely “concealed and removed” documents before the search, and even presented the infamous photo of classified documents they say they found in a container in Trump’s office.

“In the last 24 hours, Donald Trump’s legal problems have gone from bad to worse,” Chuck Todd reported on “Meet The Press” on the Wednesday, August 31st program, a day after the department’s filing.

Todd explained that the Justice Department filing “just before midnight” on Tuesday was in response to Trump’s August 22nd request for a special master to review the documents seized from his Florida estate (not to mention his ongoing criticisms of the search). Since the filing, Judge Cannon has allowed the hearing to take place (wherein Trump’s lawyer James Trusty is tried to “downplay” the severity of Trump’s alleged crimes).

The DOJ’s filing includes statements that the documents they retrieved from Trump’s home were so classified that the justice attorneys had to get additional security clearance just to view them. They presented the photo from the raid, reportedly showing various classified documents found in a container in Donald Trump’s office.

Todd explained that the events “points to an indictment” or Trump, citing NBC’s legal analyst Andrew Weissman who posted on Twitter of the filing,”You don’t make a filing this strong, bold, and factually accusatory if you don’t have every intention to indict.”

This is obviously an ongoing matter, and we can’t know exactly what the outcome will be, but this week’s events certainly don’t point to this investigation going away any time soon.

Comments / 26

deborah firth
3d ago

Why do you people hate him so? Biden has destroyed this country. We were all so much better under Pres Trump! Get over Jan 6. It was 1 day.

Reply(1)
5
Danny boom botz
3d ago

He’s running out of lawyers & stupid excuses for his actions. Plain and simple, he’s a criminal and belongs in a jail cell.

Reply
5
Related
shefinds

We Can't Believe What Donald Trump Is Saying About The FBI Raid Now—Is He Serious?!

Most people wouldn’t blast the FBI, but Donald Trump is *not* most people! The 76-year-old former president took to social media on Monday, August 15th to tell the world that the FBI seized (or “stole” to use his exact words) his passports, along with many other classified documents that he allegedly took from the White House after leaving office in January 2021, when they executed a search warrant of his infamous Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida last week.
POTUS
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Ann Coulter says Trump is ‘done’

Former President Donald Trump is politically done, conservative commentator Ann Coulter said on her podcast Unsafe this week. Coulter, the author of In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!, went from one of Trump’s biggest fans to breaking with him over his failure to complete his promised wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Judge Gives Donald Trump until Friday to Explain Why He Wants a Special Master to Review Classified Documents

Amid a whirlwind of scandals and investigations, Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was recently searched by the FBI where over 300 classified documents were recovered. The former President has been coming up with excuse after excuse, struggling to find an effective strategy to protect himself legally and politically from the controversy surrounding him.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Andrew Weissmann
Salon

"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#The Justice Department
Daily Mail

Trump's former lawyer Alan Dershowitz says the Justice Department has 'enough evidence to indict' former president, but won't because it's not worse than Hillary Clinton's email scandal

Alan Dershowitz said the Justice Department has 'enough evidence to indict Trump,' but won't do so, because it's not worse than Hillary Clinton’s handling of State Department emails. The former lawyer for both Jeffrey Epstein and President Trump based his claim on what the calls the 'Nixon-Clinton standards.'. He...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

The One Sentence Republicans Need to Stop Using

As former President Donald Trump endured one of his worst weeks yet, Republicans have been on our TV screens taking aim at everyone else—but themselves. On this episode of The New Abnormal, hosts Molly Jong-Fast and Andy Levy talk Trump and the sentence Republicans need to stop repeating.“Their big talking point that they all independently apparently came up with is… if they can do this to the president, think what they can do to you. First of all, he’s not the president,” Andy says.“And it would be nice if they would stop saying, ‘If they can do this to the...
POTUS
Vice

Trump’s Money Man Just Flipped and Could Face 15 Years If He Lies

Former President Donald Trump’s long-serving Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg just signed up to become the presumptive star witness in the upcoming criminal trial of Trump’s family business. Weisselberg, 75, pleaded guilty to 15 felonies on Thursday morning, and admitted his role in helping the company compensate employees...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Twitter
Business Insider

Trump's lawyer tried to defend him, but revealed the former president 'frequently' had guests inside a Mar-a-Lago office that held boxes of classified documents

Trump often welcomed guests to the office where the FBI found top secret files, his lawyer revealed. A lawyer working with former President Donald Trump said he "frequently" had guests in his Mar-a-Lago office where the DOJ alleged numerous classified documents were being kept. Alina Habba, speaking on Fox News'...
POTUS
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
180K+
Followers
4K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy