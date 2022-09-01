Read full article on original website
Big turnout for Waverly Game Day
The Wolverines kicked off their fall sports season in style on Saturday.
Elmira Junior Enforcers excited for upcoming season
The Elmira Junior Enforcers are getting ready to return to the ice.
Watkins Glen officer wins New York SRO of the Year
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Watkins Glen Central School District announced that School Resource Officer, Jamie Coleman, has been named 2021-2022 New York State School Resource Officer of the Year. The school made this announcement through its social media accounts. According to the post, Officer Coleman is a...
Wolverines begin season with win over Chester
Waverly began their season on the High School gridiron with a win at home on Saturday.
On and off rain showers for the first half of the workweek
Throughout Labor Day, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms have affected the Twin Tiers. A flood watch is in effect for most of the region until Tuesday morning. Expect rainfall accumulations over an inch in localized areas, including parts of Chemung County. The main driving threats for tonight include low visibility and hydroplaning. Thunderstorms are not expected to be severe.
Golf Tips: making good contact
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- For many golfers, making good contact with the golf ball seems to be an impossible task. They hit it fat or they hit it them and that just doesn’t help for an enjoyable day on the course. Do you just give up the game? Of course not. There may be some help out there to get you hitting the ball crisply much more often.
Breesport man killed in train-pedestrian accident near Lowman Crossover
UPDATE SEPT. 5: The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has identified a Breesport man as the person killed in a train-pedestrian accident in Wellsburg over the weekend. The Sheriff’s Office said Raymond W. Johns III, 38, was killed in the accident on September 3 near the Lowman Crossover. Johns; family members, as well as a local tattoo artist, contacted the Sheriff’s Office after seeing the original press release and photos from the scene.
