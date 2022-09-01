Nurse Accused Of Killing 6 People May Have Had A ‘Lapse Of Consciousness’ Before Crash

Nicole Linton, the nurse accused of killing six people in a fiery Los Angeles car crash, has had her bail review postponed, ABC reported . She will remain in jail until her next hearing on Sept. 12.

Since being behind bars, Linton’s mental health issues have been unveiled. According to documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times, Linton had a “lapse in consciousness” leading up to the crash. Linton has bipolar disorder and was in the midst of an episode the day of the deadly car accident. Her lawyers also said that Linton’s behavior became more concerning days before the crash.

“In the days and hours leading up to the events of August 4, Nicole’s behavior became increasingly frightening,” her lawyers said according to the Times.

Doctor William Winter, who treated Nicole Linton at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, said she doesn’t recall anything that happened before the crash.

“The next thing she recalled was lying on the pavement and seeing that her car was on fire,” Winter wrote in medical records.

In legal documents, it stated that on the day of the crash, Linton left work and called her sister on FaceTime and had a bizarre conversation.

“She told her sister that she was flying out to meet her in Houston the next day so she could do her niece’s hair. She also said that she would be getting married and that her sister should meet her at the altar,” the documents read.

Five people and an unborn child died in the crash that took place at the intersection of La Brea and Slauson avenues. The victims were pregnant 23-year-old Asherey Ryan, her 11-month-old son Alonzo Quintero and her 24-year-old boyfriend, Reynold Lester, 43-year-old Nathesia Lewis and her friend 38-year-old Lynette Noble. Eight other people were also injured due to the crash.

Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.