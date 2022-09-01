Read full article on original website
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: What was the biggest pleasant surprise from Ohio State in Week 1?
Everybody knows that one of the best parts of being a sports fan is debating and dissecting the most (and least) important questions in the sporting world with your friends. So, we’re bringing that to the pages of LGHL with our favorite head-to-head column: You’re Nuts. In You’re...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State takes down Notre Dame with host of recruits in attendance
The major recruiting weekend comes off as a massive success as Ohio State played host to numerous prospects across the country while taking down No. 5 Notre Dame in Ohio Stadium, 21-10. Plus, a trio of visitors that took in the contest on Saturday could be trending upwards as potential Buckeyes for next years recruiting class.
landgrantholyland.com
Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
Welcome to your first installment of Grumpy Old Buckeye for 2022. Since this column formerly was hosted elsewhere and is new to Land-Grant Holy Land, here are the basics:. I am a Buckeye (class of ’96). I gripe in this weekly column after each game about the things that...
landgrantholyland.com
Film Review: Jim Knowles as good as advertised with physical, fast defense against Notre Dame
The Ohio State Buckeyes beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday Night with a lot of new faces on the defensive coaching staff. After an up and down – mostly down – season last year on the defensive side of the ball, Ryan Day made the decision to move on from three of his assistants last year. In Week 1, the Buckeyes reaped immediate rewards from the decision to bring Jim Knowles on as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator.
landgrantholyland.com
Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 5, 2022
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
landgrantholyland.com
Column: It’s past time for Ryan Day to pass the play-calling sticks
I am just a humble college football blogger. The amount of actual football knowledge that I possess could not fill up even the first few pages of a tiny Moleskin pocket journal when compared to the libraries of profundity contained in Ryan Day’s giant, football-expert brain. So, I am saying this with the utmost respect, not only for what Ohio State’s head coach has already accomplished, but also out of the acknowledgment of what I know that I don’t know.
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeye Stock Market Report: New, tougher Buckeyes hold off Irish, 21-10
After each Ohio State game during the 2022 football season, LGHL will offer its market analysis of the Buckeyes’ performance. Using a standard bond rating system, we’ll evaluate the offense, the defense, and the special teams, according to this formula:. AA: Very Strong. A: Strong. BBB: Adequate. BB:...
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Uncut Podcast: Ryan Day, Jim Knowles, players discuss victory over Notre Dame
Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” head coach Ryan Day,...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State opens as 45.5-point favorites over Arkansas State
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Betting Line: Ohio State -45.5 | Over/Under: 68.5. Coming off the heels of a hard-fought 21-10 win over Notre Dame in the season opener, Vegas expects Ohio State fans to be able to breathe a bit easier next weekend. With Arkansas State coming to town in Week 2, the Buckeyes open up as a whopping 45.5-point favorite against the Red Wolves in Columbus.
landgrantholyland.com
How to watch Notre Dame vs. Ohio State in Week 1
It has been over nine months since the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes have taken to the football field, but that changes tonight as they welcome the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish for a primetime matchup that is arguably the biggest non-conference game of the 2022 season. Both teams...
landgrantholyland.com
Ask LGHL: Ohio State fans make their predictions for Notre Dame game
Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Tailgate Podcast: Everything you need to know to watch tonight’s Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game from home or in person
Before every Ohio State football game, Matt Tamanini will get you ready with all of the information that you need for that day’s game on the LGHL Tailgate podcast. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (-16)...
landgrantholyland.com
Instant Recap Podcast: Ohio State’s physical second half helps them pull away from Notre Dame
Ohio State won their season-opening top-5 matchup against Notre Dame by a score of 21-10 in a hard-fought Week 1 victory. Jordan Williams is joined by Chris Renne to bring you the Land-Grant Holy Land “Instant Recap Pod.”. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe: RSS | Apple |...
