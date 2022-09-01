Read full article on original website
Police investigating crash in SW Bakersfield, 1 in critical condition
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A person is in critical condition after suffering serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Stine Road Monday night, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 7:30 p.m. officers responded to the area of Stine Road and Pacheco Road for a report of a crash....
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police say a car they initially believed hit a pedestrian Friday and left the scene in fact avoided the crash. A second vehicle hit the pedestrian and stopped. Police on Monday said they are no longer searching for a black car in connection with the crash that seriously injured a man […]
1 Man Severely Injured In A Pedestrian Crash In Central Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
Bakersfield Police Officers responded to a pedestrian crash in central Bakersfield Friday night. The crash happened at the 600 block of Brundage Lane around 9:43 p.m. A preliminary investigation into the crash reveals the [..]
Man dies in off-road vehicle crash near Lake Isabella: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man died in a crash when his off-road vehicle went off a dirt road near Lake Isabella, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 4:30 p.m. the CHP Bakersfield department received a report of a crash involving an off-road vehicle on a dirt trail south of Black Gulch Road. Upon arrival, it was determined by officers that it was a solo roll over crash that ended in an ejection, killing a Salt Lake City, Utah man.
Taft man found dead, pulled from Kern River
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who was found dead in the Kern River at Hart Park on Sunday. Vicente Bautista, 25, of Taft, Calif., was pulled from the river, according to the coroner’s office. He was confirmed dead at the scene. An autopsy will be conducted to determine […]
Bison Fire near Hart Park stopped
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bison Fire started around 2:43 p.m. near the Hart Park area on Monday, according to the PulsePoint website. The Kern County Fire Department said the fire is stopped and they are unsure how it started. The fire burned about 5 to 7 acres. The website says the fire was near […]
Woman killed in crash in Tulare County, CHP says
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Tulare County that killed a Sacramento woman.
Delano Police investigating man stabbed to death, identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Coroner's Office identified a 50-year-old man that was stabbed to death in Delano last week and authorities are searching for a suspect. Just after 11 p.m. on August 30, Delano Police Department officers responded to the area of Fremont Street and 6th...
Northbound Hwy 99 lane closures starting Sept. 6th
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — The Thomas Roads Improvement Program (TRIP) has announced that there will be scheduled lane closures on Highway 99 for installing falsework. TRIP said that Highway 99 northbound lanes between Ming Avenue and Route 58 will be closed. The closures will take place between 11 p.m....
Shooting suspect remains on the run following search
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department continues its search for a shooting suspect after officers descended on a neighborhood in southwest Bakersfield Sunday afternoon. Officers were initially called to investigate a shooting in the area of Planz Park around 11:00 a.m. that morning. Two witnesses to that...
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver on South Union Avenue: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are looking for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning on South Union Avenue, officials said. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 7300 block of South Union Avenue just before 3:15 a.m. for a report of a man who was struck by […]
Woman With Bipolar Disorder Goes Missing In Rosamond
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Monday circulated a photo of a 42-year-old woman suffering from bipolar disorder who went missing in Rosamond, an unincorporated community in Kern County, near the Los Angeles County line. Katherine Sandra Schunk, who is known to carry a pet rooster with her, is...
1 confirmed dead in Shafter plane crash
SHAFTER, Calif., (KGET) — One man is dead after crashing his racing plane outside Minter Field Airport shortly after take off in Shafter on Friday morning. Kern County Fire Department Battalion Chief, Jeff Tape, confirmed the refurbished WWII Russian fighter plane, Yakovlev Yak-11, experienced engine failure shortly after take off half a mile Northwest of […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was struck twice by vehicles and critically injured in central Bakersfield Friday night, according to police. The department said the pedestrian was struck at 9:43 p.m. on Brundage Lane near P Street and suffered major injuries. The man was taken to a hospital and was listed as critical. According […]
Power restored in central and southwest
UPDATE: Power was restored to customers in this outage, according to the PG&E outage map. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –A power outage is impacting 2,800 PG&E customers in central and southwest Bakersfield Monday evening, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage was reported at 5:03 p.m., according to the website. At the time of the […]
