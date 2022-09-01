BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man died in a crash when his off-road vehicle went off a dirt road near Lake Isabella, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 4:30 p.m. the CHP Bakersfield department received a report of a crash involving an off-road vehicle on a dirt trail south of Black Gulch Road. Upon arrival, it was determined by officers that it was a solo roll over crash that ended in an ejection, killing a Salt Lake City, Utah man.

