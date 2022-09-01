Read full article on original website
Missing teen considered at-risk, last seen in SW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl out of southwest Bakersfield, who is considered at-risk. Arianna Perez, 14 was last seen around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the 3500 block of White Lane. Perez is...
Necropsy reveals K9 Hannes died due to heat stroke in August
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Following a necropsy, it was revealed that K9 Hannes of the Kern County Sheriff's Office died due to heat stroke after an incident in Lamont on Aug. 18, according to the sheriff's office. The results came after Hannes was transported to UC Davis Veterinary Medicine...
Willie Nelson & Family to play Bakersfield’s Dignity Amphitheater
BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — Willie Nelson will be making his return to the streets of Bakersfield with a performance at the River Walk Amphitheater in October. The Willie Nelson & Family concert is scheduled for Oct. 11, at the Dignity Health Amphitheater at the Park at River Walk, according to Dignity Health Amphitheater manager, Nick […]
BPD finds body in canal in southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield Police Department found a dead body last night, Sept. 7, around 7 p.m. in the Stine Canal south of District Blvd. and west of Ashe Road. Kern County Search and Rescue responded and retrieved the body from the water. And the identity of the...
Delano stabbing determined to be self-defense: police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a stabbing in Delano was determined to have acted in self-defense, according to police. Delano Police Chief Tyson Davis said Wednesday the case against Juan Pedro Gonzalez was submitted to the District Attorney’s office but his actions could not […]
Chemical leak at Rosedale Costco stopped
UPDATE: The Kern County Fire Department Hazmat team found an active chemical refrigerant leak at the Costco on Rosedale Highway, according to a tweet by the KCFD. The tweet said the hazmat team stopped the leak and ventilated the area. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department is on scene at the Costco […]
Another fire takes out a piece of Bakersfield history; what can be done?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Downtown Bakersfield has been hit with some devastating fires in commercial buildings over the past couple of years. The latest one, at Chester Avenue and 20th Street, is just the latest example. But from a historian’s perspective, some fires are more devastating than others. Oh, they burn the same. They just […]
Woman identified in fatal I-5 DUI crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office has identified the woman who died in an alleged DUI crash in late August on the northbound lanes of I-5 north of Lebec Service Road. Erica Hayden, 18, of Bakersfield was the second passenger in the vehicle that overturned and crashed on Aug. 27., according to […]
Missing, 73-year-old man last seen in Yorba Linda
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 73-year-old man that planned a trip to Bakersfield, according to police. Loel Seedorf, 73, was last seen Monday, Sept. 5 in Yorba Linda. He is considered at-risk due to suspicious circumstances. Seedorf is described...
1 arrested after weekend standoff
BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — A man has been arrested after an extensive standoff with police in south Bakersfield over the weekend. Bakersfield Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at Balboa Drive around 11:46 a.m. on Sept. 4. Police found a victim of the shooting who was not struck by gunfire. The […]
Bakersfield man indicted for illegal firearm possession
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A federal grand jury indicted a Bakersfield man Thursday, charging him with being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a news release from the Department of Justice. Law enforcement officers were patrolling the Plaza Motel on Union Avenue on April 23 when they found Derrick Dewayne Gage, 41, […]
BPD makes arrest in connection to fatal hit-and-run
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department made an arrest Tuesday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in late August on Union Avenue. Officers arrested Oswaldo Juarez Arciniega, 25, of Bakersfield at Kern Canyon Road just after 2 p.m., according to the department. Arciniega was taken to Kern County Jail on suspicion of hit-and-run […]
Delano stabbing victim identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities have released the name of a 50-year-old man fatally stabbed in Delano last week. Andre Daniel Traylor, of Delano, was stabbed late Aug. 30 in the 600 block of Fremont Street, according to coroner’s officials. An autopsy will be performed. Traylor was stabbed shortly after 11 p.m. and pronounced dead […]
Hate crime suspect captured on video, spray-painted derogatory words on church: Delano PD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Delano Police Department have captured a suspect on surveillance video committing a hate crime against a Methodist African-American church in Delano, the second since July 17. On August 30, Delano PD officers responded to the New Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, located at...
Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Delano stabbing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested in connection with last week’s fatal stabbing in Delano. Juan Pedro Gonzalez, 31, was booked Friday on suspicion of murder and is being held without bail, according to inmate records. Delano police Sgt. Julian Ortiz said Gonzalez was arrested in the death of Andre Daniel Traylor, […]
Pint for a pass, Tehachapi Blood Drive
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Tehachapi Blood Drive is teaming up with Houchin Community Blood Bank to give out two free adult passes to this year's fair when people donate blood. The blood drive will take place at a new location in Tehachapi, today Sept. 7, from 11 a.m....
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Car fire spreads to home Wednesday afternoon
On Wednesday, Kern County firefighters were dispatched to a reported vehicle fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a passenger vehicle fully involved in flames near a residence on the 1600 block of Wayne Street in Ridgecrest. According to a news release by the Kern County Fire Department, it was apparent that...
61-Year-Old Louis Kenneth Wright Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the Kern County coroner’s office, a motorcycle crash occurred in Bakersfield early Tuesday morning. The crash happened on eastbound Highway 58 in Tehachapi. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
