WEST READING, Pa. — Yet another little known medical term has entered the lexicon in the COVID-19 world — bivalent. "It has the original variant that caused the initial pandemic plus these new variants called omicron, so it's going to have both of those components as part of this new vaccine," said Dr. Debra Powell, the chair of infectious diseases at Reading Hospital.

READING, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO