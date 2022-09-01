Read full article on original website
Report: Penn second-worst in country for free speech
(The Center Square) – When it comes to free speech, Pennsylvania universities don’t shine. According to a new report, the University of Pennsylvania is the second-worst college in the country for free speech, ahead only of Columbia University. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, a free speech...
Controversial development project off the table, for now, in Hilltown Twp.
HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - The signs, saying no to a rezone, hug parts of Hilltown Township. Some Bucks County residents have been fighting a special zoning amendment to allow a more than 170-unit retirement village set on 75 acres on Swartley Road. It's currently zoned for individual homes set on...
$5K reward offered for information on teen sought in deadly Pottstown shooting
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Montgomery County are announcing a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a teen charged in a fatal shooting in Pottstown. 17-year-old Jahme Barnes is charged with third-degree murder and attempted murder charges stemming from the killing of Dakari Rome and the shooting of a 17-year-old boy, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
Pop-up thrift store opens at Lafayette College
EASTON, Pa. - A new thrift store "popped-up" on the campus of Lafayette College Thursday afternoon. It offers up clothes, kitchenware, bedding, and more for students. Organizers say the pop-up store will give way to a permanent boutique thrift store on campus in Easton.
Car fire slows traffic on Pa. Turnpike between Lehigh Valley, Quakertown
A car fire tied up traffic on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. It happened during the evening commute between the Lehigh Valley and Quakertown exits. Traffic on the southbound side of the highway was tied up for about an hour while crews put out the fire and cleaned up. We've heard no...
Pa. State Police warn residents of 'Loved One' scam
HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police are warning residents about a "Loved One" phone scam. Scammers will contact you by phone and explain that your loved one (typically grandchild), is in trouble and currently in jail, possibly even citing specific names, according to a news release from state police.
'One of the worst tragedies this community has seen': Officials, organizations provide support for community still reeling from Pottstown house explosion
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - It's been months since the massive house explosion in Pottstown that killed a woman and four children. But some debris still remains around the site of the disaster. And for many, so does the trauma of that day. "These people went through a horrific time when that...
Police: Fast-food coworkers behind train track tampering
TILDEN TWP., Pa. — The man accused of risking a catastrophe by tampering with railroad equipment in northern Berks County didn't act alone, the police said Wednesday. Tilden Township investigators identified Amy Schaner as the woman who helped Ryan Boria. Both worked at fast-food restaurant on Route 61. "While...
Wegmans' plastic bag ban goes into effect Sept. 22
Heading to Wegmans? Bring your own bags. Wegmans' plastic bag ban will soon go into effect at all stores in Pennsylvania. Starting Thursday, Sept. 22, single-use bags will no longer be available, the company said. It comes months after Wegmans announced its plans to remove all plastic bags companywide by...
Could striped parking spaces expand to all of Reading?
READING, Pa. — Nathan Matz, executive director of the Reading Parking Authority, presented a report to the Reading City Council Tuesday night on the effectiveness of a pilot parking program that has been in effect since July 1. The council previously authorized a 90-day pilot program to create striped...
Reading Hospital doctor explains update to COVID booster
WEST READING, Pa. — Yet another little known medical term has entered the lexicon in the COVID-19 world — bivalent. "It has the original variant that caused the initial pandemic plus these new variants called omicron, so it's going to have both of those components as part of this new vaccine," said Dr. Debra Powell, the chair of infectious diseases at Reading Hospital.
3 new mixed-use buildings could bring apartments, dining, retail to Southside Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday night at city hall approved three separate land development plans for three mixed-use buildings. The first project features an eight-story facility with 70 apartments, first floor retail space and lower level parking including 34 spaces on a half-acre lot at 117 E. Fourth St.
Colonial Regional police officer involved in crash while responding to call
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A police officer, another woman and a young child were injured in a crash in Northampton County Thursday morning. The wreck happened around 7:40 a.m. in the area of Brodhead Road and Commerce Way in Hanover Township, Northampton County, dispatchers said. A Colonial Regional police officer...
Reading v. New Hampshire, 09.08.22
Reading and New Hampshire once again in another high scoring affair on Thursday night. The Fisher Cats getting the better of the Fightin Phils in this one though, 11-7.
Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Middle Smithfield Twp.
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Monroe County are investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting Thursday morning. Troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Stroudsburg barracks were dispatched to a residence on Deer Drive North, Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County shortly before 10 a.m. to check on the welfare of a man, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police.
Teacher's aide fatally struck by vehicle while crossing street in front of Dieruff High
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A teacher's aide died after being struck by a vehicle in front of Dieruff High School. Angela Yowakim, 25, died at the hospital Tuesday afternoon after being hit on N. Irving Street in front of the school around 6:45 a.m., said the Lehigh County coroner's office. A...
Phillipsburg councilmember introduces ordinance related to Howard Street development
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg Town Council heard more public comments Tuesday about the property at 170 Howard St., where a 300,000-square-foot cold storage facility is proposed. Commentors offered a mixed bag of support and dissention for the property’s development. The subject of the property's development was yet again...
1 injured after train, SUV crash in Bucks County
NEW BRITAIN TWP., Pa. - A person was taken to the hospital after a SEPTA train and an SUV collided in Bucks County. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Schoolhouse Road in New Britain Township, south of Chalfont, according to county dispatchers. Firefighters and emergency...
Zoning board to decide fate of new Reserve at Palmer Pointe apartments
PALMER TWP., Pa. – Looks aren't everything, but in the case of The Reserve at Palmer Pointe apartments, they indeed are. Developer Palmer Point OE LLC was before the zoning hearing board Wednesday night to appeal the township's cease-and-desist order against the project. The order states the developer is in violation of the May 2016 conditional use approval from the board of supervisors and that "Building 2" was constructed with an exterior façade that was contrary to the designs submitted and approved by the supervisors at the May 2016 conditional use hearing.
