Pottsville, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Report: Penn second-worst in country for free speech

(The Center Square) – When it comes to free speech, Pennsylvania universities don’t shine. According to a new report, the University of Pennsylvania is the second-worst college in the country for free speech, ahead only of Columbia University. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, a free speech...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

$5K reward offered for information on teen sought in deadly Pottstown shooting

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Montgomery County are announcing a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a teen charged in a fatal shooting in Pottstown. 17-year-old Jahme Barnes is charged with third-degree murder and attempted murder charges stemming from the killing of Dakari Rome and the shooting of a 17-year-old boy, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pop-up thrift store opens at Lafayette College

EASTON, Pa. - A new thrift store "popped-up" on the campus of Lafayette College Thursday afternoon. It offers up clothes, kitchenware, bedding, and more for students. Organizers say the pop-up store will give way to a permanent boutique thrift store on campus in Easton.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. State Police warn residents of 'Loved One' scam

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police are warning residents about a "Loved One" phone scam. Scammers will contact you by phone and explain that your loved one (typically grandchild), is in trouble and currently in jail, possibly even citing specific names, according to a news release from state police.
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Fast-food coworkers behind train track tampering

TILDEN TWP., Pa. — The man accused of risking a catastrophe by tampering with railroad equipment in northern Berks County didn't act alone, the police said Wednesday. Tilden Township investigators identified Amy Schaner as the woman who helped Ryan Boria. Both worked at fast-food restaurant on Route 61. "While...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Care#Nursing Staff#Seiu
WFMZ-TV Online

Wegmans' plastic bag ban goes into effect Sept. 22

Heading to Wegmans? Bring your own bags. Wegmans' plastic bag ban will soon go into effect at all stores in Pennsylvania. Starting Thursday, Sept. 22, single-use bags will no longer be available, the company said. It comes months after Wegmans announced its plans to remove all plastic bags companywide by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Could striped parking spaces expand to all of Reading?

READING, Pa. — Nathan Matz, executive director of the Reading Parking Authority, presented a report to the Reading City Council Tuesday night on the effectiveness of a pilot parking program that has been in effect since July 1. The council previously authorized a 90-day pilot program to create striped...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading Hospital doctor explains update to COVID booster

WEST READING, Pa. — Yet another little known medical term has entered the lexicon in the COVID-19 world — bivalent. "It has the original variant that caused the initial pandemic plus these new variants called omicron, so it's going to have both of those components as part of this new vaccine," said Dr. Debra Powell, the chair of infectious diseases at Reading Hospital.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading v. New Hampshire, 09.08.22

Reading and New Hampshire once again in another high scoring affair on Thursday night. The Fisher Cats getting the better of the Fightin Phils in this one though, 11-7.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Middle Smithfield Twp.

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Monroe County are investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting Thursday morning. Troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Stroudsburg barracks were dispatched to a residence on Deer Drive North, Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County shortly before 10 a.m. to check on the welfare of a man, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 injured after train, SUV crash in Bucks County

NEW BRITAIN TWP., Pa. - A person was taken to the hospital after a SEPTA train and an SUV collided in Bucks County. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Schoolhouse Road in New Britain Township, south of Chalfont, according to county dispatchers. Firefighters and emergency...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Zoning board to decide fate of new Reserve at Palmer Pointe apartments

PALMER TWP., Pa. – Looks aren't everything, but in the case of The Reserve at Palmer Pointe apartments, they indeed are. Developer Palmer Point OE LLC was before the zoning hearing board Wednesday night to appeal the township's cease-and-desist order against the project. The order states the developer is in violation of the May 2016 conditional use approval from the board of supervisors and that "Building 2" was constructed with an exterior façade that was contrary to the designs submitted and approved by the supervisors at the May 2016 conditional use hearing.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA

