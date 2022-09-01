ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Five numbers tell the story: Utah's 29-26 loss to Florida

The Utes suffered defeat in their season opener against the Florida Gators. This was a highly competitive game as each battled back and forth, jockeying for the lead throughout the game, which came down to the final plays of the game before the result was decided. There were many reasons the game played out the way that it did. Here are five numbers that best tell the story of the game.
'I'm glad he came back to me': Given second chance, Johnson makes amends for early fumble

Sophomore running back Montrell Johnson's first rush at Florida was nothing short of disastrous. The Gators, marching down the field on the opening drive of the game, were nearing the Utah red zone with a fresh set of downs. Sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson handed the ball off at the 32-yard line to Johnson, who bulldozed over one Utah defender at the line of scrimmage before the biggest error of his day occurred.
What Coach Whittingham had to say at weekly press conference

Following their season opening loss to the Florida Gators, head football coach Kyle Whittingham met with the media in his weekly press conference Monday. Here is what coach Whittingham had to share about the game, what they learned, and the week ahead. Opening statement... "Tough, physical game down in Gainesville,...
BYU vs. USF will televised on ESPNU which means things might get weird

BYU will kick off their season this afternoon in Tampa, FL against the USF Bulls. The Cougars are 12-point favorites on the road and seemingly the entire country is expecting a BYU win. The Cougars are coming off back-to-back double-digit win seasons. The Bulls, on the other hand, haven't won more than two games in a season since 2019.
Knee-jerk reactions to USF's loss against BYU

TAMPA — No. 25 BYU was in full control from the opening kickoff against USF in both teams’ season openers on Saturday night at Raymond James Stadium. The Cougars jumped out to a 28-0 first-quarter lead that blossomed to a 38-7 halftime deficit. The Bulls did score in a season-opener against an FBS opponent for the first time since the 2017 season, so that’s at least a semblance of improvement.
