Students are back – check out these opportunities to get involved.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Taking a Dog Break in Alachua CountyMichele SharpeAlachua County, FL
In Gainesville, even amidst the new, the old favorites endure.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
There's (apparently) a haunted Steak N' Shake in Gainesville, FloridaEvie M.Gainesville, FL
Is this Gainesville Walmart actually haunted by a former employee?Evie M.Gainesville, FL
Florida football: RB Montrell Johnson Jr. explains how QB Anthony Richardson effects the run game
The Florida Gators pulled off an upset in Week 1, knocking off No. 7 ranked Utah at home by a score of 29-26. Quarterback Anthony Richardson was dominant in the win for the Gators, rushing for 106 yards and three touchdowns. After the game, Florida running back Montrell Johnson Jr. explained Richardson’s effect on the run game.
247Sports
Five numbers tell the story: Utah's 29-26 loss to Florida
The Utes suffered defeat in their season opener against the Florida Gators. This was a highly competitive game as each battled back and forth, jockeying for the lead throughout the game, which came down to the final plays of the game before the result was decided. There were many reasons the game played out the way that it did. Here are five numbers that best tell the story of the game.
'I'm glad he came back to me': Given second chance, Johnson makes amends for early fumble
Sophomore running back Montrell Johnson's first rush at Florida was nothing short of disastrous. The Gators, marching down the field on the opening drive of the game, were nearing the Utah red zone with a fresh set of downs. Sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson handed the ball off at the 32-yard line to Johnson, who bulldozed over one Utah defender at the line of scrimmage before the biggest error of his day occurred.
247Sports
Utah athletic director Mark Harlan responds to football team's stranding in Florida
Utah’s football team got stuck in Gainesville, Fla., Sunday morning after a late Saturday game against the Florida Gators. Utah communications director Paul Kirk announced via Twitter that the Utes were grounded due to mechanical issues on their scheduled flight. Utah athletic director Mark Harlan later took to Twitter with a more positive update.
What Coach Whittingham had to say at weekly press conference
Following their season opening loss to the Florida Gators, head football coach Kyle Whittingham met with the media in his weekly press conference Monday. Here is what coach Whittingham had to share about the game, what they learned, and the week ahead. Opening statement... "Tough, physical game down in Gainesville,...
5-star QB DJ Lagway sets return visit to Florida
BYU vs. USF will televised on ESPNU which means things might get weird
BYU will kick off their season this afternoon in Tampa, FL against the USF Bulls. The Cougars are 12-point favorites on the road and seemingly the entire country is expecting a BYU win. The Cougars are coming off back-to-back double-digit win seasons. The Bulls, on the other hand, haven't won more than two games in a season since 2019.
Knee-jerk reactions to USF's loss against BYU
TAMPA — No. 25 BYU was in full control from the opening kickoff against USF in both teams’ season openers on Saturday night at Raymond James Stadium. The Cougars jumped out to a 28-0 first-quarter lead that blossomed to a 38-7 halftime deficit. The Bulls did score in a season-opener against an FBS opponent for the first time since the 2017 season, so that’s at least a semblance of improvement.
