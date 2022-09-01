ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Airport Employee Killed In Tragic Accident After Her Hair Got Caught In Machine Belts

By Zack Linly
Cassius
Cassius
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mGSfm_0helFD1z00

T his is so unimaginably sad.

26-year-old Jermani “Jerm” Thompson was a ground worker at New Orleans’ Louis Armstrong New Orleans Airport (MSY). On Tuesday, she died tragically when her hair got entangled in machinery while she was offloading a plane.

From NBC News :

Jermani Thompson was servicing a Frontier Airlines flight around 10 p.m. when the accident happened, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport said.

Thompson, 26, an employee of GAT Airline Ground Support, was rushed to a hospital, where she died, the airport said.

GAT Airline Ground Support CEO Mike Hough said Thompson’s hair became entangled with the machinery of a belt loader.

“We are heartbroken and are supporting her family and her friends as best as we are able,” he said.

Director of Aviation Kevin Dolliole echoed Hough’s sentiments saying, “Jermani was a part of our airport family, and we will continue to support one another in any way we can during this trying time.”

Thompson’s family said one of the things she’ll be remembered for is her passion for the game of basketball.

“She was a basketball guru; do anything you ask her to do. What you need me to do,” Thompson’s mother, Angela Dorsey, told Fox 8 while her daughter’s basketball medals and trophies were on display at their home in Reserve, Louisiana. “I just can’t believe it, you know, my only daughter is gone. I don’t believe it. It’s like, she just told me, ‘I’ll see you when I come back.’”

Here’s a little more on Thompson and her history as an athlete:

Thompson played at Riverside Academy, East St. John High School, and Hesston College in Kansas, where she earned an associate’s degree. She also received a bachelor’s degree in sociology at Tougaloo College in Jackson, Mississippi, where she also played the sport she loved.

“A lot of those ladies that she played ball with, they have already contacted me and reached out to me,” said Dorsey.

Our hearts go out to Jermani Thompson’s family, and we wish them strength and healing during their time of grief.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

Person shot at Bridge City on Labor Day

BRIDGE CITY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Bridge City that left a person injured on Monday. According to reports, a person was shot on the 1800 block of Plaza Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other...
BRIDGE CITY, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Mississippi State
City
Ball, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Jackson, LA
New Orleans, LA
Accidents
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
NOLA.com

Man shot dead in Holy Cross neighborhood, New Orleans police say

A man was shot dead Sunday morning after hitting a woman in the Holy Cross neighborhood of New Orleans' 9th Ward. Officers were called at 11:50 a.m. to the 800 block of Tricou Street, where they said the woman and her son were cleaning a yard when a 37-year-old man showed up and struck her in the face. She fled into a residence, and her attacker followed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theshadowleague.com

Basketball Fan And Former Scholar-Athlete Dead After Hair Gets Caught On Luggage Loader Belt At Airport

A New Orleans woman is dead after a freak accident at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, according to reports. Jermani Thompson, 26, a baggage handler for GAT Airline Ground Support, was working to offload a Frontier Airlines plane that had landed when her hair got tangled in a belt loader. Thompson died en route to a local hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Hough
Person
Louis Armstrong
NOLA.com

Can Big Apple cops bail out the Big Easy? New Orleans will give it another try.

With New Orleans' murder rate in the red zone and cops fleeing the force, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has dusted off a quarter-century-old playbook: She’s called in the NYPD. Just as former Mayor Marc Morial did when crime and killing engulfed the city in the 1990s, Cantrell is enlisting veterans of the nation's largest municipal police force to shore up a flagging department.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontier Airlines#Accident#Nbc News
WDSU

I-10 Eastbound open after crash in Kenner is cleared

KENNER, La. — Kenner police have reported that Interstate 10 eastbound lanes at Loyola are back open after a car accident scene was cleared. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
KENNER, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1. Louisiana – On September 4, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that soon after 3:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near St. Joseph Street. Bailey Barrios, 20, of Raceland, Louisiana, died in the crash.
RACELAND, LA
WGNO

Here’s what really broke up the block party at the Phoenix

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— One of the only live music events at Southern Decadence was cut short after the bar owner told the band Dog Park Dissidents the show would not go on. The decision to end the live music and what happened after that caused confusion on social media Friday night. For Dog Park Dissidents […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
WDSU

Man shot on I-10 East Saturday night

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a highway shooting after a man was shot on Saturday night. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times at the intersection of I-10 East and exit 236B around 10:17 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital by...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

St. Charles sheriff searching for vehicle connected to shooting

LULING, La. — The St. Charles Sheriff's Office is searching for a vehicle in connection with a shooting that injured one person Sunday night. According to Sheriff Greg Champagne, deputies responded to gunfire in the 900 block of Gassen Street in Luling around 7:30 p.m. Champagne said one person...
LULING, LA
NOLA.com

Rare surgery at Children's Hospital has an infant and her parents all breathing easier

When an infant’s common cold spiraled into a life-threatening situation, a first-of-its-kind surgery in Louisiana led to a happy ending. Today, Mila Ryan Latiolais is a healthy 9-month-old. That was true for her first 2 months, with noisy breathing being the only sign that anything might be amiss. A few coughs would clear the problem, so her parents, Britney Serrette and Matthew Latiolais, of Arnaudville, didn't worry.
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy