New Orleans Airport Employee Killed In Tragic Accident After Her Hair Got Caught In Machine Belts

T his is so unimaginably sad.

26-year-old Jermani “Jerm” Thompson was a ground worker at New Orleans’ Louis Armstrong New Orleans Airport (MSY). On Tuesday, she died tragically when her hair got entangled in machinery while she was offloading a plane.

From NBC News :

Jermani Thompson was servicing a Frontier Airlines flight around 10 p.m. when the accident happened, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport said.

Thompson, 26, an employee of GAT Airline Ground Support, was rushed to a hospital, where she died, the airport said.

GAT Airline Ground Support CEO Mike Hough said Thompson’s hair became entangled with the machinery of a belt loader.

“We are heartbroken and are supporting her family and her friends as best as we are able,” he said.

Director of Aviation Kevin Dolliole echoed Hough’s sentiments saying, “Jermani was a part of our airport family, and we will continue to support one another in any way we can during this trying time.”

Thompson’s family said one of the things she’ll be remembered for is her passion for the game of basketball.

“She was a basketball guru; do anything you ask her to do. What you need me to do,” Thompson’s mother, Angela Dorsey, told Fox 8 while her daughter’s basketball medals and trophies were on display at their home in Reserve, Louisiana. “I just can’t believe it, you know, my only daughter is gone. I don’t believe it. It’s like, she just told me, ‘I’ll see you when I come back.’”

Here’s a little more on Thompson and her history as an athlete:

Thompson played at Riverside Academy, East St. John High School, and Hesston College in Kansas, where she earned an associate’s degree. She also received a bachelor’s degree in sociology at Tougaloo College in Jackson, Mississippi, where she also played the sport she loved.

“A lot of those ladies that she played ball with, they have already contacted me and reached out to me,” said Dorsey.

Our hearts go out to Jermani Thompson’s family, and we wish them strength and healing during their time of grief.