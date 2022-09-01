Read full article on original website
SNL Legend And Former Senator Al Franken Responds To Rob Schneider Saying The Show Is ‘Over’
Al Franken responded to Rob Schneider after the ex-cast member criticized an older sketch and said the show was 'over.'
Jonah Hill Insisted on Auditioning for ‘Superbad’ Even After Seth Rogen Turned Him Down ‘100 Times’
Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen aren't that far apart in age, despite the former playing a teenager based on the latter's high school experiences.
Showbiz411
The Beatles, Adele, John Oliver, Samantha Bee, Mary J Blige Among Winners of Creative Arts Emmys, 1st Night
Tonight was the first of two nights of Creative Arts Emmy Awards. The main Emmy Awards will be given out on September 12th on their special broadcast on NBC with al the stars in attendance. Tonight’s and tomorrow night’s awards weren’t even live streamed. They had a live audience, and...
Showbiz411
Creative Arts Emmys Scandal: “Chip n Dale” Animated Film Beats Barry Levinson’s “The Survivor” for Outstanding TV Movie
You think it’s already a weird world and this happens. Barry Levinson‘s brilliant film, “The Survivor,” starring Ben Foster LOST at the Creative Arts Emmys tonight. It was nominated for Oustanding TV Movie of 2021-22. The winner? “Chip n Dale: Rescue Rangers,” a hybrid animated film...
RELATED PEOPLE
Showbiz411
There Goes The Weeknd: Pop Star Halts and Cancels LA Show After 3 Hour Wait, Voice Went Out
Pop star Abel Tesfaye made the crowd at SoFi Stadium wait three hours for his show last night. Then he came out, sang two songs quickly, and stopped the show. He informed the audience the concert was cancelled because he’d lost his voice. He was right in the middle of his hit, “I Can’t Feel My Face.” Later, it was rumored, Kanye West was going to join him.
