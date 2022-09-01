Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Rings of Power star reacts to trolling controversy
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power star Ismael Cruz Córdova has weighed in on the racist backlash against the show's inclusive casting. Córdova, of Black and Latino descent, plays Silvan Elf Arondir on the TV series based on the novel by JRR Tolkien. After booking the role, the Puerto Rican actor had to deal with "pure and vicious hate speech" at the typing hands of online trolls.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street producer promises huge consequences over Stephen and Jenny secret
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's producer Iain MacLeod has warned of "long-lasting consequences" after Jenny Connor's recent kiss with Stephen Reid. Jenny gave into temptation with Stephen in the back room of the Rovers Return last week, as she believed that her relationship with Leo Thompkins was over. Jenny...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away's Marilyn Chambers deceives Roo Stewart in new story
Marilyn makes a bit of an error in Home and Away scenes set to air on Channel 5 next week when her plan to help Roo only ends up making her feel worse. Roo has been trying to find a new direction in life and recently came to the decision that she should go back to tutoring to help her feel fulfilled.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdaily 05/09/2022
Welcome to the first Emmerdaily episode thread of the week. Spoilers can, as always, be found by clicking below:- Nicola is close to tears when Harriet tells her they don't have enough to prosecute Naomi, who still hasn't come clean about her involvement. Meanwhile, Liv is shocked when she sees...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Glynis Barber promises major shift in Norma's storyline
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Glynis Barber has promised a big surprise involving her character Norma Crow. Norma – better known as the fearsome Undertaker – made her first appearance on the Channel 4 soap in April, posing a dangerous threat to popular characters like Ste Hay, Sienna Blake and Warren Fox.
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
digitalspy.com
Yellowstone season 5 is bringing back character following season 3 departure
Yellowstone season 5 spoilers follow. Yellowstone's fifth season is set to premiere in a few short months, and it's just been revealed that one character who missed out on season 4 will be returning. Angela Blue Thunder, the attorney played by Q'orianka Kilcher, was last seen in the season 3...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Frank Kauer opens up over 'disturbing' new Mason story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks' Mason Chen-Williams is currently being manipulated by Eric Foster as the soap explores radical misogyny and incel culture. In scenes set to air next week, Mason will try winning Ella Richardson's affections but push her back toward her ex-boyfriend Charlie Dean. Furious, he throws a ball at her at sports day and gets punched by Charlie in retaliation.
digitalspy.com
Moon Knight’s Meghan Kasperlik reveals Easter eggs viewers missed
Every single MCU movie and TV show is constantly combed through by fans searching for the many Easter eggs Marvel scatters throughout their projects. Not all of those Easter eggs are always picked up, however. In an interview with Digital Spy, Moon Knight costume designer Meghan Kasperlik revealed three Easter eggs that viewers missed in the Oscar Isaac-starring show.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street shares full details of Toyah's big confession over Imran's death
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has revealed more about Toyah Habeeb's upcoming confessions over the death of her husband Imran. Next week's episodes see Toyah confide in Spider Nugent about what really happened on the day of the car crash in June. Toyah has always dismissed any suspicions that...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders reveals full details of Alfie Moon's return – and Kat's wedding decision
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has revealed full details of Alfie Moon's return, which will spark a huge dilemma for his ex-wife Kat Slater. Shane Richie has reprised his role as Alfie, who will be thrown straight into a major story involving Kat and Phil. As we've already revealed, Alfie reappears...
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead star shuts down speculation Alpha origin story was 'inconsistent'
The Walking Dead star Samantha Morton has hit back at claims her character's origin story was "inconsistent". Tales of the Walking Dead fans got another Alpha origin story during Sunday's episode. However, some fans of the series claimed that the story contradicted a previous origin story that featured the character.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Frankie Lewis to fear for Amy Mitchell in exit story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Frankie Lewis will take a big stand after growing concerned about schoolgirl Amy Mitchell next week. Frankie, who is due to bow out of the show in the coming weeks, will be left shaken when she's accosted by a stranger while walking home from a night out.
digitalspy.com
Rick and Morty season 6 finally gives fans what they've always wanted
Rick and Morty season 6 spoilers follow. Rick and Morty's latest season starts almost directly where we left off last year. And how could it not? The season five finale ended with some pretty squanch revelations, including Evil Morty's ultimate goal as well as the truth behind Diane's death. But...
digitalspy.com
How House of the Dragon's [SPOILER] death changes Daemon's future
House of the Dragon episode three spoilers follow. Death comes for us all, eventually. From stabbings and burnings to being squished under a dragon's foot, death is an unescapable truth that Game of Thrones has always been acutely aware of. But who knew death could come in the form of a hungry crab?
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon viewers spot major CGI error
House of the Dragon episode three spoilers follow. Eagle-eyed House of the Dragon fans have noticed the show's first CGI error, three episodes into the series. As viewers know, King Viserys is suffering from an infection which is eating away at his flesh. In episode three, which takes place two years after the previous instalment, the King's illness has clearly progressed causing him to be missing two fingers on his hand.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
digitalspy.com
Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney lands next lead movie role
Euphoria and The White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney has been cast in an adaptation of novel The Registration. Deadline has reported that the actress will be starring in and co-producing alongside The Purge franchise producer Brad Fuller, from a script from The Night House writers Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski.
digitalspy.com
Bridgerton spin-off shares promising filming update
Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte spin-off has been given a huge update from director Tom Verica and it's good news for fans. Verica shared what appears to be a screenshot of the script alongside the caption: "That's a wrap. This production, this cast, this crew…just wait." While the director gave no...
