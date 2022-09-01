ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

maritime-executive.com

Heat Wave Forces California to Suspend Shore Power Rules for Vessels

Faced with the prospect of a week-long heat wave bringing record-setting temperatures and straining the state’s power grid, California’s governor on Friday issued an executive order that among other steps suspends California’s requirement that ocean-going vessels use shore power in port. It was the first time in 2022 that the state took the action to reverse its increasingly tight emissions controls on vessels.
Antelope Valley Press

High-speed rail EIR available for viewing

PALMDALE — The draft Environmental Impact Report for the segment of the planned California High-Speed Rail system between Palmdale and Burbank is available for public review and comment. The proposed bullet train, which would link Los Angeles and San Francisco, is facing an uncertain future, given escalating costs and...
citywatchla.com

Gascón Rolls Out the Welcome Mat (for Drug Dealers?)

An hour later his mom, TV therapist Dr. Laura Berman, went into his room in their Santa Monica home to talk with him about a summer internship and Sammy was dead – poisoned from a single Xanax pill, illicitly manufactured and laced with fentanyl. Sammy had been feeling isolated throughout the pandemic and ordered the pill from a brightly colored menu of “prescription” drugs on Snapchat and had it delivered to the house. What Sammy didn’t know is that the pill he bought on Snapchat was spiked with fentanyl.
californiaglobe.com

California Backlash over Order Not to Charge Electric Vehicles During Heatwave

The announcement by the California Independent System Operator (Cal ISO) on Wednesday asking Californian residents to not charge their electric vehicles during peak hours to help conserve electricity continued to face backlash on Thursday due to the state approving a ban on the sale of new gas powered vehicles by 2035 only a week ago.
Times of San Diego

Opinion: Sacramento Shortchanges San Bernardino County — Maybe It Should Secede

Did you know San Bernardino County gets less in return for the tax dollars we send to Sacramento than the state’s major urban centers?. On the Nov. 8 ballot, the Fair-Share Initiative will give San Bernardino County voters an opportunity to direct the Board of Supervisors to determine whether our communities are getting our fair share of state resources and to pursue means of ensuring that our county gets the most for our tax dollars.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Fifth Flex Alert for Sunday is ‘dress rehearsal’ for blackout prevention in California heat wave

With a fourth straight Flex Alert in effect for Saturday, the manager of California’s stressed electricity grid expressed confidence Saturday that the state could avoid rotating blackouts but acknowledged the massive heat wave has left California with little margin for error. Elliot Mainzer, chief executive of the California Independent...
californiaglobe.com

Latest Attack on Proposed Sites Reservoir – Not Enough Water

When it comes to attacking anything that will make so much as a scratch in the earth, California’s environmentalists never run out of arguments, and their litigators never run out of money. So it goes with the proposed Sites Reservoir, which is enduring a withering new bombardment from environmentalists...
foxla.com

LA County outdoor watering ban begins Tuesday

LOS ANGELES - Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, Metropolitan Water District customers in portions of LA County must stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According to officials, the 36-mile Upper Feeder pipeline, which delivers Colorado River water into Southern...
LOS ANGELES, CA

