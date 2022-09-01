Read full article on original website
maritime-executive.com
Heat Wave Forces California to Suspend Shore Power Rules for Vessels
Faced with the prospect of a week-long heat wave bringing record-setting temperatures and straining the state’s power grid, California’s governor on Friday issued an executive order that among other steps suspends California’s requirement that ocean-going vessels use shore power in port. It was the first time in 2022 that the state took the action to reverse its increasingly tight emissions controls on vessels.
California governor signs landmark law for fast food workers
The law creates a 10-member Fast Food Council, along with two state officials, empowered to set minimum standards for wages, hours and working conditions
California Offering $1,000 Tax Credit history to Reside ‘Car Free’
Reduced-earnings Californians are established to receive a $1,000 tax credit for not proudly owning a motor vehicle. The initiative is amongst the many local weather measures the condition has handed in new months.
Rent Prices: The 10 Most Unaffordable Cities in America
The cost of living in the average American city is $5,111.17 per month. That comes out to $61,334 per year. For many, that would stretch their budgets to the absolute limit, but to renters in...
KTLA.com
These 10 California housing markets are due for a price dip, analysts say
(NEXSTAR) – Between high prices and high interest rates, there hasn’t been much good news for would-be homebuyers lately. But new data from CoreLogic, a financial analytics company that tracks real estate markets around the country, has a glimmer of hope for those looking to buy in California.
Antelope Valley Press
High-speed rail EIR available for viewing
PALMDALE — The draft Environmental Impact Report for the segment of the planned California High-Speed Rail system between Palmdale and Burbank is available for public review and comment. The proposed bullet train, which would link Los Angeles and San Francisco, is facing an uncertain future, given escalating costs and...
Gov. Newsom signs landmark law giving fast food workers more power, protections
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a nation-leading measure giving more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, despite the objections of restaurant owners.
Opinion: California’s Ban on Gas-Only Vehicles Won’t Be Easy to Implement
California made it official last week — the state will ban sales of gasoline-powered new cars after 2035. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who issued the executive order leading to the Air Resources Board’s adoption of the ban, issued his characteristic boast about California being out front. “The climate crisis...
citywatchla.com
Gascón Rolls Out the Welcome Mat (for Drug Dealers?)
An hour later his mom, TV therapist Dr. Laura Berman, went into his room in their Santa Monica home to talk with him about a summer internship and Sammy was dead – poisoned from a single Xanax pill, illicitly manufactured and laced with fentanyl. Sammy had been feeling isolated throughout the pandemic and ordered the pill from a brightly colored menu of “prescription” drugs on Snapchat and had it delivered to the house. What Sammy didn’t know is that the pill he bought on Snapchat was spiked with fentanyl.
California's latest stupid reason for attacking recall elections
"The Legislature is stripping power from the voters."
californiaglobe.com
California Backlash over Order Not to Charge Electric Vehicles During Heatwave
The announcement by the California Independent System Operator (Cal ISO) on Wednesday asking Californian residents to not charge their electric vehicles during peak hours to help conserve electricity continued to face backlash on Thursday due to the state approving a ban on the sale of new gas powered vehicles by 2035 only a week ago.
Opinion: Sacramento Shortchanges San Bernardino County — Maybe It Should Secede
Did you know San Bernardino County gets less in return for the tax dollars we send to Sacramento than the state’s major urban centers?. On the Nov. 8 ballot, the Fair-Share Initiative will give San Bernardino County voters an opportunity to direct the Board of Supervisors to determine whether our communities are getting our fair share of state resources and to pursue means of ensuring that our county gets the most for our tax dollars.
Here's why California’s grid is at risk of blackouts in the next few days
California, bracing for its longest and most intense heat wave of the year, faces the threat of its power grid being pushed beyond capacity and triggering rolling blackouts for the first time since 2020.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Fifth Flex Alert for Sunday is ‘dress rehearsal’ for blackout prevention in California heat wave
With a fourth straight Flex Alert in effect for Saturday, the manager of California’s stressed electricity grid expressed confidence Saturday that the state could avoid rotating blackouts but acknowledged the massive heat wave has left California with little margin for error. Elliot Mainzer, chief executive of the California Independent...
californiaglobe.com
Latest Attack on Proposed Sites Reservoir – Not Enough Water
When it comes to attacking anything that will make so much as a scratch in the earth, California’s environmentalists never run out of arguments, and their litigators never run out of money. So it goes with the proposed Sites Reservoir, which is enduring a withering new bombardment from environmentalists...
foxla.com
LA County outdoor watering ban begins Tuesday
LOS ANGELES - Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, Metropolitan Water District customers in portions of LA County must stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According to officials, the 36-mile Upper Feeder pipeline, which delivers Colorado River water into Southern...
As California pushes toward electric vehicles, concerns rise amid consecutive Flex Alerts
During a statewide Flex Alert, Californians are asked to reduce their power use in a variety of ways, including not charging their electric vehicles.
The Stand Plans to Add Three to Four Locations Per Year in SoCal
The company is close to opening sites in Valencia and Tustin
Everytable Raises $55 Million; Opening Even More Sites in LA
The company plans to add 12 new locations in Los Angeles County
California 'heat wave expected to be longer and peak even higher,' forecasters say
California is in the grips of a brutal heat wave, and meteorologists said Sunday that it's going to be even more brutal than expected.
