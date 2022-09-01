ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Hit the Trails 5k Run/3k Walk for the kids, this Saturday in Suamico

(WFRV) – It’s time to hit the trails with an inaugural event that raises money for youth programs. Jim Morrison and Tom Binish visited Local 5 Live with details on the Choose Health & Happiness 5k Run/3k Walk from the Howard Suamico Optimist Club. Details from their Facebook...
SUAMICO, WI
Greater Green Bay Labor Council hosts 22nd annual Labor Day Picnic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Greater Green Bay Labor Council is hosting their 22nd annual Labor Day Picnic, the council says a picnic is a great way to celebrate the day. Steve McFarlane the president of the Greater Green Bay Labor Council says, “It’s the holiday of the year for the labor council.”
GREEN BAY, WI
Community fest offers last bit of summer fun for Howard kids

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV)- Organizers of the Village of Howard’s firework show and community festival aimed to give families a fun way to end their summer. The festival included live music, an assortment of food trucks, face painting, balloon artists for the kids- and of course fireworks once it got dark out.
HOWARD, WI
Authentic South Indian cuisine at Madras Café in Appleton

(WFRV) – There’s a new dining options for vegetarians in the Fox cities or if you just want to try authentic South Indian Food. The family behind Madras Café joined Local 5 Live with a closer look at the regional specialties available like medhu vada (a savory, donut-shaped fritter made from black lentils), dosa (a lentil and rice crepe, often filled) and idli (a steamed rice cake). They also serve rice, chutneys and sambar, a lentil and vegetable soup.
APPLETON, WI
Local to be honored in fundraiser ride by Wisconsin charitable org.

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin charitable organization is giving back to a local in an upcoming fundraiser ride. According to the team at The All American Garage (T.A.A.G.), the purpose of the organization is to give back to the women and men who protect and serve our country.
KAUKAUNA, WI
Delicious & fresh sandwich options from Terra Verde

(WFRV) – A visit to Terra Verde offers options from the bakery, breakfast, and lunch – and of course plenty of coffee to choose from. Local 5 Live gets a closer look at the how the flavors come together to create delicious sandwich options, plus drink options, how to order and ice cream through Scoops.
CHILTON, WI
Sputnikfest this Saturday in Manitowoc

(WFRV) – Sputnik landed in Manitowoc – and you can too. Greg Vadney from the Rahr-West Art Museum gives Local 5 Live viewers details on this fun and funky festival happening this Saturday. Sputnikfest is Saturday, September 10 from Noon – 9 pm on the grounds of the...
MANITOWOC, WI
Bluegrass Under the Pines celebrates 15 years in Mishicot

MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – In Mishicot, the 15th annual “Bluegrass Under the Pines” craft show was in full swing. The event was held at Kronforst Farms and invited guests to browse through tons of local businesses’ amazing creations as well as shake their hips and tap their feet to some groovy music.
MISHICOT, WI
Local 7-year-old train conductor meets young conductor from England

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – We first brought you the heartwarming story of the National Railroad Museum’s 7-year-old train conductor, Caleb Kleman, back in August. Since then this young conductor has not only continued doing what he loves, but he recently also got the chance to meet another young boy that shares his love for trains.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Children make kites at Kites over Lake Michigan festival

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – At the Kites over Lake Michigan Festival, kids had the opportunity to make their own kite and fly it. From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday, volunteers helped children assemble their kites. One of the volunteers, Paw Bowden says, “It’s something fun to...
TWO RIVERS, WI
UW-Green Bay welcomes students back to campus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin Green Bay welcomed a potentially record-breaking number of students to campus on Saturday. UW-Green Bay Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Kathleen Burns said they are projecting 10,000 students for the fall semester across their four campuses (Green Bay, Manitowoc, Marinette, Sheboygan). The university has seen an increase in enrollment for six straight years while other U-W system schools have seen enrollment go down.
GREEN BAY, WI
‘Murder for Two’ to run for six weeks in Door County

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Peninsula Players Theatre will close its 87th season with a six-week run of the musical whodunit “Murder for Two” in the company’s Theatre in a Garden. Info here. Performances Sept. 7 to Oct. 16 are at 7 p.m. Tuesdays to Sundays,...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Incident in Green Bay causes power outages and road closure, pole damaged

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A single-vehicle incident on Green Bay’s west side has caused power outages and road closures. According to the Green Bay Police Department, the incident occurred near Ashland Avenue and Dousman Street. Officers say that a ‘power pole’ was damaged and officers are expecting...
GREEN BAY, WI
Culvert replacement closes Marinette Co. road on Sept. 6

LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – County Trunk Highway W (CTH W) in Marinette County will be closed starting September 6th due to a culvert replacement. According to the Marinette County Highway Department, starting Tuesday, a culvert replacement will take place on CTH W from CTH P to Beech Road in the Town of Lake.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
Oshkosh police investigating death of a pedestrian hit by train

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating an incident in which a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train. Officers say that the incident happened near the area of Pioneer Drive just after 2 a.m. on Sunday. The pedestrian was an 18-year-old man. If...
OSHKOSH, WI
Upcoming corn dry-down events

(WFRV) – There are several corn dry-down events in the works, for farmers to check the moisture of their corn crop. Thursday, September 8, 12:00 p.m. (noon) – 2:00 p.m. Crop Source, LLC – N3888 French Rd., Freedom, WI 54913. Thursday, September 15, 12:00 p.m. (noon) –...
SEYMOUR, WI

