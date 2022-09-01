Read full article on original website
Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback
Bowie State scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to come away with a last-minute win over a tough New Haven team. The post Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
After the game was postponed, Mt. Vernon Mountaineers maintained their lead to get by Monett
The Monett Cubs and Mount Vernon Mountaineers football game resumed tonight after the original on Thursday was postponed to Saturday. The game started with a little over nine minutes left in the second quarter. The Mountaineers had possession of the ball to start the game. Mt. Vernon won the game 14-6 with a big touchdown […]
WATCH: Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers and TE Ja'Tavion Sanders Connect for First Career Touchdowns
The Quinn Ewers to Ja'Tavion Sanders connection could be a special one for years to come.
Area Sports Scoreboard for Saturday, September 3
DIVISION II-III Team scores (17 teams): 1. Marlington 28, 2. CVCA 70, 3. Tallmadge 136 … 5. Indian Valley 172 … 6. Field 181 … 10. Streetsboro 279 … 12. West Branch 327 … 13. Crestwood 341 … 15. Rootstown 411 … 16. Southeast 428.
Webb City bounces back Day 2 of the Joplin High School Softball Invitational
The Webb City Cardinals went lost three games on the opening day of the 18th Annual Paige Neal and Christina Freeman Joplin High School Softball Invitational. They bounced back today with two wins in the consolation bracket with wins over Monett 7-5 and Seneca 12-5. As teams get ready for district, the Cardinals will face […]
