KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 3, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 3, 2022. Christina Gale Williams, 39, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; driving on roadway laned for traffic; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug. Dustin Joseph Greig, 28, Iowa: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000;...
CPSO: Deputy stabbed in hand by Moss Bluff bank break-in suspect
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A suspect was arrested Monday after allegedly breaking into a bank in Moss Bluff and stabbing a deputy in the hand, authorities say. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an alarm call at JD Bank on Sam Houston Jones Parkway after the unnamed suspect broke into the bank, said CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent.
Vent line of an oil tank struck by lightning
Bell City, LA (KPLC) - Lightning struck a vent line on an oil tank in a field off Harris Road. It blew piping off the tank and created a small fire, according to Assistant Fire Chief Tom Leonards. He reported no offsite impact or injuries. The tank reportedly contained vapor...
Law enforcement warns of currents at popular Sabine River swim spot
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several people have drowned at a popular swimming spot on the Sabine River. Law enforcement has a message for those planning to head to the water this Labor Day weekend. It’s hard to imagine Friday’s calm waters are the reason three men and a child...
Louisiana Teen Dies in Motorcycle Vs Vehicle Crash on LA 95
Louisiana Teen Dies in Motorcycle Vs Vehicle Crash on LA 95. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on September 1, 2022, that on August 31, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 95 at the intersection of the westbound on-ramp of Interstate 10 in Acadia Parish. Nathan L. LeBlanc, 17, of Duson, was killed in the crash.
Holly Beach non profit group hosts Labor Day Cajun Riviera market
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The newly formed Holly Beach non profit group hosted their last Cajun Riviera market event of the year this weekend. The purpose of the event was to raise money for the local beach area. For part of the event, the group also held a school...
Six indicted for conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering
Six people, five of whom are from Louisiana, have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to commit bank fraud and money laundering.
Vehicle drives into home on W. Prien Lake Road
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A vehicle went off the road and hit a house in the 4100 block of W. Prien Lake Road Wednesday afternoon. Sgt. John Russell says the incident was reported at 2:58 p.m. No injuries were reported, he said.
KLFY.com
Creole Renaissance Festival: Keith Frank
RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — The Creole Renaissance Festival is happening this weekend at the Rayne Civic Center. The line-up features many of Acadiana’s favorites. Today, Gerald Gruenig talked to Keith Frank.
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stealing Thousands of Dollars from a University Alumni Association She Worked For
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stealing Thousands of Dollars from a University Alumni Association She Worked For. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 2, 2022, that in May, CPSO detectives received a complaint from the McNeese Alumni Association regarding financial theft.
Housing marketing ‘balancing out,’ Lake Area realtors say
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you are in the market for a new home, the keys could be yours sooner than you think. That’s because local realtors say buyers are gaining time and options as the housing market balances out. “This is the time to buy, this is,”...
Authorities searching for suspect in Jennings stabbing
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Jennings police are searching for Timothy Walker, 42, accused of stabbing a man multiple times last night. Friday night, police were called to the scene of a stabbing on Racca Road where they found a man with stab wounds to his torso, head and neck, according to Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes. He’s now in stable condition in an area hospital.
Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association accused of stealing from organization
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association has been arrested in connection to accusations she stole from the organization. Stephanie Y. Clark, 38, of Lake Charles, was arrested Friday on a charge of theft over $25,000. She was released on $150,000 bond set by Judge Tony Fazzio.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers & storms look to remain isolated for Labor Day
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More typical rain chances for this time of year seem to be in store for Labor Day Monday. Though the same upper-level low is still near the area, the best moisture tomorrow looks to be over the Gulf of Mexico and Cameron Parish. This will mean that rain chances Monday will feature morning showers, mainly south of I-10 and even more so in Cameron Parish. A few scattered isolated storms in the rest of the area with some daytime heating, though cloudiness will help keep a lid on activity. This is good news for any outdoor Labor Day plans, as it looks like they still can be a go. You can track anything that does pop up with the First Alert Weather App. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80′s for highs, and stay in the mid 70′s for lows.
MADD reminds residents to drive responsibly on Labor Day
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With Labor Day weekend in full swing, the Louisiana chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is asking people not to get behind the wheel if they are intoxicated. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that during the labor day weekend, 38% of all...
Louisiana Department of Health Announces Opening of Temporary Health Unit in Cameron Parish
Louisiana Department of Health Announces Opening of Temporary Health Unit in Cameron Parish. The Louisiana Department of Health announced on September 2, 2022, that Region 5’s (Southwest) Office of Public Health servicing Cameron Parish will begin operations on September 6 from a temporary location in Cameron. The Cameron Parish...
Men who set fire to woman’s body and car to be sentenced Friday in DeRidder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What happened to Lexie Doga? Her body was found in a burned car in Beauregard Parish. Three men have been convicted in the case, but specifics of her death remain a mystery. The investigation determined that three men and Lexie Doga started out in Lake...
Manager accused of stealing and eating items from store in Louisiana
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – A little over one week ago, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate items possibly being taken from a store by an employee. The store in question was located on Nelson Rd. and the investigation request came from the corporate office. “During the initial investigation detectives were advised […]
Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million
Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 30, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Ryan P. Mullen, age 41, a resident of Jayess, Mississippi, Duane A. Dufrene, age 55, a resident of Destrehan, Louisiana, Dillon J. Arceneaux, age 31, a resident of Marrero, Louisiana, Lance M. Vallo, age 37, a resident of Gueydan, Louisiana, Grant C. Menard, age 35, a resident of Kaplan, Louisiana, and Zeb O. Sartin, age 35, a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, were indicted on Friday, August 26, 2022, by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
Experts expecting higher than usual traffic on Labor Day
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Labor Day is usually the time when gas prices skyrocket, but this year those prices are declining. Because of that, experts are expecting more traffic on the roads. “I think that’s one of the most dangerous holidays I think. As far as my opinion to...
