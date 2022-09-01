Read full article on original website
Early morning power outage planned for areas of Welsh Friday
Welsh, La. (KPLC) - An hour-long power outage is planned for the early hours of Friday, Sept. 9 in parts of Welsh. Town officials expect the outage to last from around 3 a.m. to 4 a.m. Friday. The following streets and businesses will be affected, as well as some surrounding...
Sunrise Interview: Road widening and drainage project closures
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We spoke to Lake Charles Chief of Police Shawn Caldwell this morning about the road widening and drainage project that will be causing some traffic detours around the area. Starting at 7 a.m. today, Sept. 6, 2022, the intersection of West Prien Lake Rd. and...
Fort Polk Officials, VPSO issue warning after aircraft hit with lasers in Providence area
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, there have been several reports of lasers being aimed at aircraft in the Providence area of Vernon Parish. On September 6, around 12:46 a.m., Fort Polk Officials contacted VPSO about an airplane traveling from Alexandria to Deridder...
FEMA funeral assistance remains available for COVID-19 related deaths
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA may be able to help ease the financial burden that comes with COVID-19 losses. Those who had or have funeral COVID-19 related funeral expenses can apply for FEMA Funeral Assistance by calling 844-684-6333. Phone lines are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.
KCS Holiday Express to return to SWLA this year
Monroe - Nov. 25. You can view the train’s full schedule with location details HERE.
City council to vote on developing 20 North Lake Charles adjudicated properties into homes
McNeese State University’s new program “Rowdy for Success” is an effort to boost student growth in and out of the classroom. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Smart Living: Tools to make your job search easier. Updated: 22 hours ago. |
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 7, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report from Sept. 7, 2022. Dawn Collet Leblanc, 44, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession; theft less than $1,000; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); Schedule IV possession; drug paraphernalia. Dustin Darryl Guillory, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery with child...
St. Jude patients sign floor of Dream Home in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Another major milestone at the St. Jude Dream Home in Lake Charles was celebrated this week. Sponsors, subcontractors and vendors gathered Thursday to celebrate the wonderful work being done to benefit St. Jude. Patients signed the floor the day before, complete with cute pictures. “We...
Some Elizabeth streets under boil advisory
Elizabeth, LA (KPLC) - Some streets in the Village of Elizabeth are under a boil advisory due to waterline repairs. South and North streets are under the boil advisory. The water is being tested at regular intervals, according to village officials. Elizabeth recommends the following before consuming the water: “Boil...
Catholic Charities hosts giveaway in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If people are in need of help, Catholic Charities is ready to take action. Through many acts of service they provide solutions for anyone struggling financially, rebuilding a new life, and needing help with disaster recovery. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Catholic Charity hosted a give...
18-wheeler catches fire on I-10 W at Roanoke
Jeff Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - I-10 West remains down to one lane at the Roanoke exit after a vehicle fire this morning. Fire officials have arrived and are working to extinguish the flames, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal. Video sent from viewer T.J. Deshotel shows heavy smoke coming...
Cameron Parish resists plan to switch schools to ‘select’ category
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish School Board has appealed a state decision to recategorize its high schools, which the superintendent said would put athletics at a severe disadvantage. The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) categorizes schools as select or non-select based on how many of its...
“No Man’s Land” SWLA culture and heritage festival to be held in September
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The “No Man’s Land” Southwest Louisiana culture and heritage festival is set to be held on Sept. 17, 2022. Crying Eagle Brewing will be hosting the free festival at their location on 1165 E. McNeese Street from 11 a.m. until midnight. The...
Jennings residents say neighborhood suffering from tall grass
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Tall grass isn’t just bad to look at. The taller it gets, the more vermin and mosquitoes it attracts. Residents of Cyrus Homes in Jennings asked for us to come out and see what they’re dealing with. Upon arrival, residents decided they were afraid...
City workers mow tall grass in Jennings neighborhood after complaint
Jennings, La. (KPLC) - Residents of a Jennings neighborhood were unable to get in contact with the owners of their property about grass concerns, so city workers took it upon themselves to cut the overgrown lawns. Cyrus Homes tenants reached out to 7 News Wednesday, saying the tall grass in...
JD Sheriff’s Office: Several dogs found in malnourished condition
Iowa, LA (KPLC) - An Iowa woman is under arrest after several dogs were found in malnourished condition, authorities said. Several dogs with bones showing were chained in a yard in the 19000 block of Woolridge Road, south of Lacassine, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, spokesman for the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office.
LEGAL CORNER: Is a succession always necessary?
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: My 85-year-old brother died without a will. He never married and had no children. All he owned beyond personal items was $2,400 in his checking account. The bank said I did not have to do a succession and that all I needed was an affidavit to disburse the $2,400. Is that right?
Calcasieu School Board candidate forums announced
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Federation of Teachers and School Employees has announced the dates for local School Board candidate forums. Each of the meetings will be on a Monday this month at 5:30 p.m. All candidates are invited to the forums which are open to the public.
Barbe football player goes viral with syrup
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A high school football player in Lake Charles has gone viral after posing with a bottle of syrup on Instagram. It started when the Barbe High School football team got together for pictures recently. Ian Evans noticed his teammate brought some syrup to the photo shoot.
