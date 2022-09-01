ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremore, OK

Crews To Begin Bridge Reconstruction Project In Rogers County

A major construction project begins this week in Rogers County. Highway 412 will narrow to one lane over the Verdigris River on Tuesday while crews replace the westbound bridge. The $13.8 million project follows the eastbound bridge's reconstruction in 2017. Construction is expected to last until late 2023.
Tulsa Fire Department responds to fires near Pine and Peoria

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said they responded to three separate fires near Pine and Peoria, Monday afternoon. TFD said the fires were along the railroad tracks behind several nearby businesses. Two of the fires were small and quickly put out, but one fire reached a large pile of tiles.
OHP emphasize education as Oklahomans head to lake for weekend

NORMAN, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol emphasized education as many Oklahomans head to the lake for the weekend. The holiday weekend is always a big traffic day for the OHP on Oklahoma’s lakes. KOCO 5 spoke with OHP at Lake Thunderbird about how lake safety is going on the Labor Day weekend.
Oklahoma Nature Park Vandalized

The Ray Harral Nature Center in Broken Arrow said someone removed guard rail posts protecting visitors from off-trail exploration. Miranda Adams, supervisor for the park, said she was upset by the damage. " I was sad that it happened and I was mad that somebody destroyed the hard work of...
GRDA recovers a 21-year-old man’s body from the Illinois River

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) recovered the body of a 21-year-old man from the waters of the Illinois River Monday afternoon. According to GRDA Police, the man could not swim and waded into the water at the Peavine Hollow Public Access Area in Tahlequah, Okla. around 11:30 a.m. Monday. He went under the water and didn’t resurface, GRDA explained.
Northeast Oklahoma Regional Forecast 09-04-22

The Four States region should enjoy a delightful holiday weekend with just a small chance for a widely scattered shower or thunderstorm popping up during the afternoon with dissipation by mid evening. The reason there will be an isolated shower in a couple spots is due to the presence of an upper level low pressure system that brought badly needed, drenching rainfall to the area earlier in the week. The upper low will meander very slowly south and west from near St. Louis on Sunday to near West Plains by Monday and then farther southwest to near Fayetteville, Arkansas by Tuesday. Cold air aloft, in association with the low, will lead to atmospheric instability; mainly across southeast and south central Missouri, but a few storms could develop in the Four States area. These would develop primarily east of the I-49 corridor, both today and on Labor Day. The low will have migrated far enough west by Tuesday, that there may be a few more showers and a thunderstorm around the Four States during the afternoon, but still probability will remain quite low; around 20 percent. There will be enough sunshine through the holiday weekend to boost temperatures back to the middle and upper 80s in most of the region, with maximums topping out in the lower 90s in part of Southeast Kansas. Lows will be near normal in the lower and middle 60s.
Oklahoma hoping to bring new psychiatric hospital to Tulsa-area

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma may spend some of its COVID-relief money to bring a new psychiatric hospital to downtown Tulsa. Right now, the Center for Behavioral Health in Tulsa rents out a space near 21st and Harvard, but they’re outgrowing this spot and they often reach capacity. Executive...
41-year-old man dead after Mayes County crash

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — A 41-year-old man is dead after a crash about 5 miles east of Salina in Mayes County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened Monday morning on Kenwood Road near SE 503 Lane. Christopher Warren, age 41, of Salina was...
OHP: Missing 22-Year-Old Man Located

--- Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers issued an Endangered Missing Advisory (EMA) on Sunday for a missing person who is believed to be in imminent danger. Troopers are searching for 22-year-old Tyreyon Hurt who has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old child and takes several medications to control a bleeding disorder.
