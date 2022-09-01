Read full article on original website
news9.com
Crews To Begin Bridge Reconstruction Project In Rogers County
A major construction project begins this week in Rogers County. Highway 412 will narrow to one lane over the Verdigris River on Tuesday while crews replace the westbound bridge. The $13.8 million project follows the eastbound bridge's reconstruction in 2017. Construction is expected to last until late 2023.
kgou.org
Officials recommend boiling water in areas around Lake Eufaula State Park and Checotah in rural eastern Oklahoma
The City of Checotah first notified its water customers of the leak on Sunday. That same morning, Rural Water District #9 of McIntosh County posted on Facebook that the district was relying on the water stored in its tower. The tower held 230,000 gallons of water on Sunday—enough to last...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa Fire Department responds to fires near Pine and Peoria
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said they responded to three separate fires near Pine and Peoria, Monday afternoon. TFD said the fires were along the railroad tracks behind several nearby businesses. Two of the fires were small and quickly put out, but one fire reached a large pile of tiles.
fourstateshomepage.com
Will Rogers Turnpike at mile marker 290 reopened
CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. — The Will Rogers Turnpike at mile marker 290 westbound in Craig County has been closed since 9:53 AM Monday for a RV that caught on fire.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Broken Arrow residents concerned with residential speeding can utilize traffic program
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Speeding in residential neighborhoods is a common complaint from concerned residents, the City of Broken Arrow says. The legal speed limit on all Broken Arrow city residential streets is 25 mph, even if the road does not have a posted speed limit sign. Speed limit...
Tulsa man dies after collision with semi in gas station parking lot
LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma High Patrol is investigating after a Tulsa man died following a collision with a semi over the weekend in Lincoln County. Troopers responded to a collision involving a semi and car at the Phillips 66 in Chandler on the Turner Turnpike on Saturday.
KOCO
OHP emphasize education as Oklahomans head to lake for weekend
NORMAN, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol emphasized education as many Oklahomans head to the lake for the weekend. The holiday weekend is always a big traffic day for the OHP on Oklahoma’s lakes. KOCO 5 spoke with OHP at Lake Thunderbird about how lake safety is going on the Labor Day weekend.
5th Wheeler fire closes I-44 in Ottawa Co. state OHP
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Bertram was on scene of the 5th wheel fire. OHP states the delay in traffic took about two hours, as of 4 p.m. stating, “Debris has been swept off the roadway. Lanes are back open.”. There were no reported injuries. Although the cause of the...
Cookson man dead after fatal crash in Cherokee County
COOKSON, Okla. — A 65-year-old Cookson man is dead after a crash on OK-82, about 1 mile south of Cookson in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Thomas Montapertol, age 65, was driving a 2018 Harley Davidson on Monday morning when the crash happened.
Oklahoma Nature Park Vandalized
The Ray Harral Nature Center in Broken Arrow said someone removed guard rail posts protecting visitors from off-trail exploration. Miranda Adams, supervisor for the park, said she was upset by the damage. " I was sad that it happened and I was mad that somebody destroyed the hard work of...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
GRDA recovers a 21-year-old man’s body from the Illinois River
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) recovered the body of a 21-year-old man from the waters of the Illinois River Monday afternoon. According to GRDA Police, the man could not swim and waded into the water at the Peavine Hollow Public Access Area in Tahlequah, Okla. around 11:30 a.m. Monday. He went under the water and didn’t resurface, GRDA explained.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol on the lookout for impaired drivers Labor Day Weekend
Each year, hundreds of Oklahoma moms, dads, children and grandparents die because someone chose to get behind the wheel impaired.
fourstateshomepage.com
Northeast Oklahoma Regional Forecast 09-04-22
The Four States region should enjoy a delightful holiday weekend with just a small chance for a widely scattered shower or thunderstorm popping up during the afternoon with dissipation by mid evening. The reason there will be an isolated shower in a couple spots is due to the presence of an upper level low pressure system that brought badly needed, drenching rainfall to the area earlier in the week. The upper low will meander very slowly south and west from near St. Louis on Sunday to near West Plains by Monday and then farther southwest to near Fayetteville, Arkansas by Tuesday. Cold air aloft, in association with the low, will lead to atmospheric instability; mainly across southeast and south central Missouri, but a few storms could develop in the Four States area. These would develop primarily east of the I-49 corridor, both today and on Labor Day. The low will have migrated far enough west by Tuesday, that there may be a few more showers and a thunderstorm around the Four States during the afternoon, but still probability will remain quite low; around 20 percent. There will be enough sunshine through the holiday weekend to boost temperatures back to the middle and upper 80s in most of the region, with maximums topping out in the lower 90s in part of Southeast Kansas. Lows will be near normal in the lower and middle 60s.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Oklahoma hoping to bring new psychiatric hospital to Tulsa-area
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma may spend some of its COVID-relief money to bring a new psychiatric hospital to downtown Tulsa. Right now, the Center for Behavioral Health in Tulsa rents out a space near 21st and Harvard, but they’re outgrowing this spot and they often reach capacity. Executive...
Washed out road causes major problems for people in Cherokee, Sequoyah counties
A road that washed out in May is still causing problems for people in parts of Cherokee and Sequoyah counties. Residents there are struggling to get to work and to the grocery store because of the road. The massive hole where the road once was has been around since major...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
41-year-old man dead after Mayes County crash
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — A 41-year-old man is dead after a crash about 5 miles east of Salina in Mayes County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened Monday morning on Kenwood Road near SE 503 Lane. Christopher Warren, age 41, of Salina was...
KTUL
Okla. Department of Wildlife warns invasive species found in 20 Oklahoma lakes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is warning the public that at least 20 Oklahoma lakes have been infested with zebra mussels, an invasive species that have become widespread in the United States. Zebra mussels can cause issues in docks, boats, and pipes that stay...
News On 6
OHP: Missing 22-Year-Old Man Located
--- Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers issued an Endangered Missing Advisory (EMA) on Sunday for a missing person who is believed to be in imminent danger. Troopers are searching for 22-year-old Tyreyon Hurt who has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old child and takes several medications to control a bleeding disorder.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Police looking for driver of a blue truck that struck person in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after a person was found dead on North Mingo early Saturday. Tulsa police responded to the area of Pine and North Mingo just after 5 a.m. and discovered a person dead in the road, police said. Police said they found debris of a...
Montana man dies in vehicle crash in Oklahoma
A Montana man died from injuries he suffered in a vehicle crash in Oklahoma on Friday.
