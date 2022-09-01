Free public transit month ends with ridership up throughout Colorado

Bus passengers board an RTD bus at Civic Center Park in Denver. THE denver gazette file

Coloradans began paying for public transportation again on Thursday after transit agencies ended a month-long program that suspended fares in August to promote low-emission methods of travel.

The Zero Fare for Better Air program was a month-long pilot involving nearly three dozen transit agencies, including the Regional Transportation District and local agencies from Greeley to La Junta to Durango. The agencies provided free public transportation, a move aimed at reducing ozone pollution during Colorado’s high ozone season.

“Transit plays such an important role in our state from connecting people to employment, education and services, to helping reduce air pollution by providing people with cleaner travel options,” said Ann Rajewski, executive director of Colorado Association of Transit Agencies, which managed the pilot program.

By increasing ridership throughout the month, the pilot program prevented 2,150 pounds of CO2 from entering the atmosphere, according to estimates from the Association of Transit Agencies.

While data is still being collected, preliminary numbers from 14 participating transit agencies show increases in ridership compared to August of last year. Two agencies saw increases of over 50%, five saw increases between 50% and 30%, four saw increases between 30% and 10%, and three saw increases under 10%, with the lowest being 2% in Trinidad.

Pueblo experienced the largest increase, with ridership up approximately 59% in August 2022 compared to August 2021, according to the Association of Transit Agencies.

“Pueblo Transit and Citi-Lift both saw incredible numbers of increased ridership during the Zero Fare for Better Air campaign,” said Director of Pueblo Transit Ben Valdez. “We know that this is a direct result of removing access barriers to our community members, partnering with local organizations for events and increasing the awareness of our services.”

The pilot program was funded by Senate Bill 180, passed by the state legislature in May. The bill provides $28 million to support participating transit agencies during the zero-fare month.

The $28 million is intended to fund the pilot program for at least two years, meaning Coloradans can expect another month of free public transportation next August.