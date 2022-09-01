ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Free public transit month ends with ridership up throughout Colorado

By HANNAH METZGER hannah.metzger@coloradopolitics.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EYQsQ_0hel9wYf00
Bus passengers board an RTD bus at Civic Center Park in Denver. THE denver gazette file

Coloradans began paying for public transportation again on Thursday after transit agencies ended a month-long program that suspended fares in August to promote low-emission methods of travel.

The Zero Fare for Better Air program was a month-long pilot involving nearly three dozen transit agencies, including the Regional Transportation District and local agencies from Greeley to La Junta to Durango. The agencies provided free public transportation, a move aimed at reducing ozone pollution during Colorado’s high ozone season.

“Transit plays such an important role in our state from connecting people to employment, education and services, to helping reduce air pollution by providing people with cleaner travel options,” said Ann Rajewski, executive director of Colorado Association of Transit Agencies, which managed the pilot program.

By increasing ridership throughout the month, the pilot program prevented 2,150 pounds of CO2 from entering the atmosphere, according to estimates from the Association of Transit Agencies.

While data is still being collected, preliminary numbers from 14 participating transit agencies show increases in ridership compared to August of last year. Two agencies saw increases of over 50%, five saw increases between 50% and 30%, four saw increases between 30% and 10%, and three saw increases under 10%, with the lowest being 2% in Trinidad.

Pueblo experienced the largest increase, with ridership up approximately 59% in August 2022 compared to August 2021, according to the Association of Transit Agencies.

“Pueblo Transit and Citi-Lift both saw incredible numbers of increased ridership during the Zero Fare for Better Air campaign,” said Director of Pueblo Transit Ben Valdez. “We know that this is a direct result of removing access barriers to our community members, partnering with local organizations for events and increasing the awareness of our services.”

The pilot program was funded by Senate Bill 180, passed by the state legislature in May. The bill provides $28 million to support participating transit agencies during the zero-fare month.

The $28 million is intended to fund the pilot program for at least two years, meaning Coloradans can expect another month of free public transportation next August.

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

Colorado school districts roll out dyslexia screening

As the state’s dyslexia screening pilot program enters its second year, several Colorado districts are rolling out their own screening programs to flag children at risk for the learning disability. The 29,000-student Boulder Valley district will screen all kindergarteners for dyslexia this spring, after piloting the screening tool at...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Working Coloradans carry the weight

On this Labor Day, let's put in proper perspective the current predicament of Colorado's workers. Americans have continued to set the international standard for both work ethic and ingenuity — rising from bed, kissing loved ones goodbye and punching the clock like we always have — all while government actions and market reactions out of workers' control have disrupted the very foundation upon which we all pursue the American Dream. What a year it’s been for the family farmer on the Eastern Plains, the trucker...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durango, CO
Government
City
Pueblo, CO
City
La Junta, CO
Pueblo, CO
Traffic
Local
Colorado Traffic
Pueblo, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
City
Durango, CO
Durango, CO
Traffic
La Junta, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
City
Greeley, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado ski area offers highest via ferrata experience in North America

SUMMIT COUNTY • Arapahoe Basin Ski Area is known for its snowy slopes in the winter. But come summer, A-Basin transforms into another type of outdoor destination. Opening last year, the Arapahoe Basin Via Ferrata Tour is an alpine adventure that offers no shortage of great views and great moments as participants climb 1,200 vertical feet up a cliffside. Designed to be a safe and approachable experience that’s reminiscent of rock climbing, the full-day tour tops out at about 13,000 feet.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

BIDLACK | Xeriscaping for a better tomorrow

Back when I was an active-duty Air Force officer, I was heavily involved in a variety of environmental areas that were of interest to the military. Heck, while working on the National Security Council staff at the White House back in the summer of 1998, I was directed to write the first draft statement from the Department of Defense on the impact of climate change on military operations in years to come. My Ph.D. studies had examined that very question, and I concluded that climate change would likely make “traditional” types of war more intense (a "conflict multiplier," as we called such things) and would create new climate-based conflicts, as areas ran out of water and overheated, among other effects.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transit#Colorado Senate#Citi#Ozone Pollution#Coloradans#Better Air#Augus
The Denver Gazette

Skills gap, worker shortage, TABOR - takeaways from economic forum

Business and community leaders gathered Thursday for the 26th annual University of Colorado — Colorado Springs Economic Forum. It was the first in-person forum since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in early 2019. In her main address, Tatiana Bailey, director of the UCCS Economic Forum, discussed the headwinds that could be forcing the economy into a recession — if it isn’t in one already — and the need for long-term solutions.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Springs chef, caterer has goal of owning a food truck business

Jolhea Muhammad-Payton made a vow when she was 15 to learn a new skill, get a certificate, or earn a new type of licensing. International hairstylist, phlebotomy, X-ray technician, medical assistant, medical billing and coding, certified nursing assistant, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, class-A truck driver, travel agent, airline ramp agent and trained in hand-to-hand combat. She recently started training toward her commercial pilot’s license.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Motorist in critical condition after car rolls down embankment in Colorado Springs

A motorist was hospitalized on Sunday after rolling about 500 feet down a steep embankment in what Colorado Springs Fire Department officials called a “critical traffic accident.” A vehicle rolled down the embankment while driving on Gold Camp Road at Point Sublime, according to a tweet from the fire department. An occupant was ejected from the vehicle. After being recovered by CSFD's High Angle Rescue Team, the patient, whose name...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Biden nominates Gordon Gallagher as Colorado's U.S. District Court judge

President Joe Biden on Friday named Gordon Gallagher a federal judicial nominee for the United States District Court for the District of Colorado. Gallagher's nomination came with Biden's announcement of eight new federal judicial nominees and his intention to nominate a ninth. This is Biden’s 26th round of nominees for federal judicial positions and his 13th this year, bringing the total number of nominations to 143.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Air Force football players aware of stakes attached with CU's first trip to Falcon Stadium since 1974

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Twitter poll showed Air Force fans are fired up about Colorado’s upcoming visit. Asked by The Gazette’s Brent Briggeman which game the fans were most excited to attend this season at Falcon Stadium and the Buffaloes nearly drew as many responses as the other marquee opponents – Boise State, Colorado State and Navy – combined.
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy