ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Central 70 Project achieves last major milestone on I-70

By Scott Weiser scott.weiser@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fyucM_0hel9vfw00
The new Swansea-Elyria Elementary School playground atop the new I-70 cover park opened for students August 22, 2022 Courtesy of Colorado Department of Transportation

Traffic on I-70 between Brighton and Colorado boulevards is now flowing in its permanent alignment in both directions, allowing the Colorado Department of Transportation to focus on completing the 4-acre cover park over the interstate.

The new playground for Swansea Elementary School that is part of the cover park opened to students on their first day of school on Aug. 22.

"We look forward to inviting the Globeville, Elyria-Swansea neighbors to join us for an appreciation event to celebrate the opening of the park later this fall,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “While motorists have been impacted by various closures on I-70 over the past four years, residents have been impacted on almost a daily basis.”

More than 2.4 million cubic yards of soil were moved to create the recessed roadway, as 19 bridges and 24 ramps were built. Wider shoulders will allow motorists to safely pull over in case of emergency.

The most dramatic change is the demolition of the viaduct that carried traffic for decades above the Denver Coliseum and National Western Stock Show complex. The narrow, shoulderless, deteriorating viaduct, built in 1964, has been a headache for drivers and neighbors in the Globeville and Elyria-Swansea for decades.

“More than seven million hours have been dedicated to building this Project,” said Lew. “It has been incredible to watch this Project come to life after an over 15-year study period.”

Motorists can expect a toll lane to come online in 2023, said Lew.

The highway carries upward of 200,000 vehicles per day and the improvements are expected to reduce travel times and increase safety as well as help mitigate environmental impacts on the surrounding neighborhoods and businesses by better controlling vehicle exhaust.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Colorado's highways, interstates clogged after Labor Day

As hundreds of thousands of people make their way home from Labor Day weekend celebrations, Colorado's interstate and highway systems were logjammed at times with thousands of near-stopped vehicles.  On Friday afternoon before the weekend began, I-70 westbound was seen at a crawling pace, which was the complete opposite situation on Monday as eastbound lanes were slowly moving throughout the day.  "We saw cars completely backed up for miles," one driver said. "We thought maybe there was a big accident or something." However, the traffic was not a result of a crash or closure. Instead, it was caused by the rush...
COLORADO STATE
The Daily Planet

‘Be prepared. Pay attention’

Highway construction projects take a break during holiday weekends, a fact that should cheer drivers looking to make a speedy getaway. One of the most notorious spots to encounter a delay these days, for example, is U.S. 50 between Montrose and Gunnison. It’s a four-mile stretch of pavement on a crucial highway linking the Western Slope and the Front Range. It’s also the site of a major construction project, and, thus, a place where you can plan on a delay of at least 30 minutes on an east-to-west trip, on weekdays. (The alternative is to drive I-70 across the state, though occasional mudslides from burn scars have shut that major highway down altogether this summer.)
MONTROSE, CO
CBS Denver

Two years ago this week Denver went from 101 degrees to snow in just 3 days

Denver is known for having wild weather swings and we saw that first hand just two years ago this week when the high hit 101 degrees on September 5, 2020. The temperature set a new daily record high, a new all-time September high and is currently the latest 100 degree reading on record in Denver.Three days later a powerful cold front swept through the city and dropped the temperature by 70 degrees. A chilly rain changed into a heavy wet snow. Officially the city measured one inch of snow at the airport but some parts of the metro area saw more.The wild weather swing continued with highs climbing back into the upper 80s and lower 90s during the middle of the month. It was a September to remember in the middle of a wild year.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brighton, CO
State
Colorado State
Brighton, CO
Traffic
City
Denver, CO
Brighton, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Traffic
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

Solo hiker falls 900 feet near summit of Capitol Peak

The body of a Denver woman was recovered at Capitol Peak after a hiking party witnessed her fall several hundred feet Saturday morning.Someone in the hiking party called 911 just before 8 a.m. to report a hiker who fell after a rock she was holding onto gave out, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office. Capitol Peak has an elevation of 14,137 feet and is about 14 miles west of Aspen, Colo.Mountain Rescue Aspen crews convened and were given the location of her body by the witness who initially called 911. Officials theorize she fell from the route that connects...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

3 dead in single-vehicle crash in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Three people are dead after a crash in Adams County on Saturday morning. Around 6:13 a.m. the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) was called out to a crash involving a 2012 Toyota Highlander near east 136th Avenue and Riverdale Road in Adams County. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 70#Construction Maintenance#Central 70 Project#Swansea Elementary School#Cdot#The Denver Coliseum
K99

A Historic Schoolhouse Can Be Found in this Colorado Ghost Town

Not much remains in the abandoned town of Aroya, Colorado, but the few structures that are still left standing serve as important reminders of the past. The first person to settle in Aroya (although it was not called this at the time) was a Bohemian immigrant and Civil War veteran named Joseph O. Dostal. He built a ranch in the area in 1866 and sold meat to miners working nearby.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Potential record-matching temperatures forecasted for Denver ahead of next week

Denver could see temperatures matching or exceeding record highs this upcoming week. The western region of the United States is experiencing a heat dome, and Denver sits on the edge of it. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s nearly all next week. These are "unseasonably high" temperatures, according to the National Weather Service, all part of a summer that ranks 7th hottest in terms of the number of 90+ degree days. So far this year stands at 58 days, behind 2020 and 2021. ...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Here’s why you’ll see smoky skies in Colorado this week

DENVER (KDVR) — Record-breaking heat will settle into Colorado this week with temperatures near or at 100 degrees. The Pinpoint Weather Team said heat will not be the only issue in the state this week, there will also be smoke from wildfires in other states. Meteorologist Chris Tomer said the smoke will start moving into […]
COLORADO STATE
K99

A Double Diamond Interchange is Being Built in Johnstown

If you feel like roundabouts in Northern Colorado can be a hassle to get through sometimes, wait until the double-diamond interchanges start to become normal. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, Johnstown will be getting one soon enough to combat the upcoming influx of traffic to the area. This double-diamond interchange is also known as a diverging diamond interchange. Traffic on the right-hand side of the road will be diverted to the left-hand side through the intersection before being diverted back to the right after the intersection.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
K99

These Are The 10 Best Places To Raise A Family In Colorado

Finding the right place to live on your own could be a challenge in itself... but finding the right place to live with a family can pose even bigger challenges. Consider the list of your own wants and needs; once you become responsible for caring for others besides yourself, not only does that list multiply - but priorities also begin to change.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado driver clocked driving 133 MPH, outruns police

A driver evaded arrest on Sunday, after an officer clocked them driving 133 MPH on East Bound I-70, near Wadsworth, the Wheat Ridge Police Department said in a tweet. The driver was reportedly traveling and astounding 68 MPH over the speed limit, when he passed the officer. According to a report by KDVR, the motorist would not stop for police, and is still at large.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy