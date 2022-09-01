Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
Gov. Greg Abbott discusses abortion, the border and guns
AUSTIN, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott sat down for a wide-ranging interview with FOX 7's Rudy Koski on some of the most pressing topics for Texans in this November's election. Gov. Abbott is leading O'Rourke by 7 points according to a UT Tyler poll, and the governor is confident he will maintain that lead.
kgns.tv
Governor Abbott increases reward for reporting stash houses
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The cash reward for reporting a stash house has increased. Governor Greg Abbott announced that the amount will go up to $5,000. That’s only if the information’s leads authorities to identify and find a stash house. Since 2021, DPS has uncovered over 100 stash...
In the New Ad, O’Rourke Wants to Defund the Police
Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott released a new ad in his campaign for Texas governor in this November’s election. Abbott is seeking his third re-election for governor of Texas in Austin.
A North Texas Republican's surprise endorsement of a Democrat is the talk across state politics
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley is wrapping up his last year at his downtown office in the administration building. His most recent announcement has quickly become of the talk across politics not just in the county, but across Texas. Whitley recently appeared on WFAA's award-winning...
CBS Austin
Tarrant Countys Republican county judge backs Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's Democratic challenge
Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, one of Texas’ most prominent Republican local leaders, is backing Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s Democratic challenger. “The one person who I'll support statewide that will get me a little in trouble: Mike Collier for lieutenant governor,” Whitley said on Y’all-itics, a WFAA politics podcast.
Texas Protesters Sue City Of Austin Over 2020 Police Incident
During the last months, the City of Austin has reached settlements for 10 million dollars over suits related to the 2020 protests. Last Monday another protester suited the City claiming an officer used unnecessary force against her during a protest in August 2020. According to KXAN, the name of the...
KWTX
Gov. Greg Abbott said rape victims can take Plan B. But emergency contraception isn’t widely available for the state’s poorest people.
AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) -On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott told The Dallas Morning News that rape victims can take emergency contraception, like Plan B, to prevent a pregnancy. With abortion now banned in Texas, even in instances of incest or rape, the governor recommended the use of emergency contraception to ensure a victim of rape does not become pregnant.
KHOU
Dan Patrick vs. Mike Collier: Race for Texas Lt. Gov. heats up
HOUSTON — The race for lieutenant governor is heating up just weeks out from election day in Texas. Incumbent Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Democrat Mike Collier are facing off in November. However, over the weekend, there was a surprise endorsement when Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, a...
Granbury lawyer is latest to be charged in US Capitol riot investigation
Granbury lawyer Kellye SoRelle has been arrested and charged in the January 6th Washington DC riot case. SoRelle is up on four charges including conspiracy, obstruction, tampering with documents
Beto O'Rourke returns to campaign trail in South Texas, acknowledges "some dark days" for residents
Laredo, Texas — Beto O'Rourke returned to the campaign trail Friday night in Laredo, Texas, a crucial spot for the Democratic nominee for governor and for the party statewide. After being away for over a week as he recovered from a bacterial infection, O'Rourke returned to a cheering crowd...
Mistrial in abuse case in Texas against ex-MVP Wetteland
DENTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has declared a mistrial in the child sex assault case against former All-Star and World Series MVP pitcher John Wetteland after the jury deadlocked.The Denton County jury told Judge Lee Ann Breading three times that it was split before she declared a mistrial Friday. Wetteland, who played for the Texas Rangers from 1997 to 2000 and also played for the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners, was being tried on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.When asked if the case will be retried, Denton County First Assistant District Attorney Jamie...
Walmart withdraws Texas lawsuit over liquor store law
AUSTIN, Texas — According to a report from the The Dallas Morning News, Walmart is stepping down in its legal fight against a liquor store law in Texas. Last summer, the retailer filed a lawsuit in Austin challenging a portion of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code stopping publicly traded retailers from owning liquor stores.
nbc16.com
Governor's office in Texas, DPS knew radios in Uvalde were failing
SAN ANTONIO (KABB) — Emails obtained by KABB show that leaders in three Texas counties, including Uvalde, asked for help from the governor's office and Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw at least seven years prior to a mass shooting at an elementary school. The emails date...
Texas woman faces 6 years in federal prison after attempting to smuggle meth
A Texas woman who admitted to conspiring with the intent to distribute meth in exchange for money has been sentenced to six years in federal prison.
abc7amarillo.com
Beto O'Rourke confronts a formidable GOP firewall as he woos rural Texans
In 2018, Beto O’Rourke put more work into campaigning in rural Texas than perhaps any statewide Democratic candidate ever has. He visited all 254 counties, campaigning in far-flung communities where many had not seen a Democrat running for senator in their entire lifetime. Still, he lost rural Texas by...
Defunding law enforcement? Alabama sheriffs, county commission association sound alarm over drop in gun permit applications
Alabama sheriffs and the head of the state’s county commission association are sounding alarms about the financial implications of removing concealed carry permit revenues from their budgets. The cuts could be deep for county sheriffs and could shave off up to 50% or more from an agency’s budget within...
Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat state
First Texas bus of migrants has arrived in Chicago. Biden's inaction at our border puts Texans at risk & is overwhelming our communities. We'll continue bussing migrants to sanctuary cities like NYC, DC, & now Chicago until the federal gov't does its job & secures the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Man dies after Pflugerville police chase
Pflugerville Police said Sunday night a man they chased into Austin on Friday has died after being hit by an officer's vehicle during a shootout with officers.
CBS Austin
Most destructive wildfire in Texas history remembered 11 years later
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — It’s been 11 years since the most destructive wildfire in Texas history roared through Bastrop. On Labor Day weekend in 2011, and wind-blown power line sparked a complex of fires, killing two people. Even more, than a decade later, remnants still burn the Bastrop...
Veterans Affairs says it will provide abortions — even in Texas
The VA said it plans to provide abortions across the entire nation — including states, such as Texas, that prohibit the procedure. The VA's decision reopens access to abortion to a class of women in Texas and several other states.
