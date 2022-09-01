ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction, TX

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Gov. Greg Abbott discusses abortion, the border and guns

AUSTIN, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott sat down for a wide-ranging interview with FOX 7's Rudy Koski on some of the most pressing topics for Texans in this November's election. Gov. Abbott is leading O'Rourke by 7 points according to a UT Tyler poll, and the governor is confident he will maintain that lead.
TEXAS STATE
kgns.tv

Governor Abbott increases reward for reporting stash houses

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The cash reward for reporting a stash house has increased. Governor Greg Abbott announced that the amount will go up to $5,000. That’s only if the information’s leads authorities to identify and find a stash house. Since 2021, DPS has uncovered over 100 stash...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
City
Junction, TX
KWTX

Gov. Greg Abbott said rape victims can take Plan B. But emergency contraception isn’t widely available for the state’s poorest people.

AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) -On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott told The Dallas Morning News that rape victims can take emergency contraception, like Plan B, to prevent a pregnancy. With abortion now banned in Texas, even in instances of incest or rape, the governor recommended the use of emergency contraception to ensure a victim of rape does not become pregnant.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Dan Patrick vs. Mike Collier: Race for Texas Lt. Gov. heats up

HOUSTON — The race for lieutenant governor is heating up just weeks out from election day in Texas. Incumbent Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Democrat Mike Collier are facing off in November. However, over the weekend, there was a surprise endorsement when Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, a...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#The Oath Keepers#The U S District Court
CBS DFW

Mistrial in abuse case in Texas against ex-MVP Wetteland

DENTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has declared a mistrial in the child sex assault case against former All-Star and World Series MVP pitcher John Wetteland after the jury deadlocked.The Denton County jury told Judge Lee Ann Breading three times that it was split before she declared a mistrial Friday. Wetteland, who played for the Texas Rangers from 1997 to 2000 and also played for the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners, was being tried on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.When asked if the case will be retried, Denton County First Assistant District Attorney Jamie...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Walmart withdraws Texas lawsuit over liquor store law

AUSTIN, Texas — According to a report from the The Dallas Morning News, Walmart is stepping down in its legal fight against a liquor store law in Texas. Last summer, the retailer filed a lawsuit in Austin challenging a portion of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code stopping publicly traded retailers from owning liquor stores.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
nbc16.com

Governor's office in Texas, DPS knew radios in Uvalde were failing

SAN ANTONIO (KABB) — Emails obtained by KABB show that leaders in three Texas counties, including Uvalde, asked for help from the governor's office and Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw at least seven years prior to a mass shooting at an elementary school. The emails date...
TEXAS STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Beto O'Rourke confronts a formidable GOP firewall as he woos rural Texans

In 2018, Beto O’Rourke put more work into campaigning in rural Texas than perhaps any statewide Democratic candidate ever has. He visited all 254 counties, campaigning in far-flung communities where many had not seen a Democrat running for senator in their entire lifetime. Still, he lost rural Texas by...
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat state

First Texas bus of migrants has arrived in Chicago. Biden's inaction at our border puts Texans at risk & is overwhelming our communities. We'll continue bussing migrants to sanctuary cities like NYC, DC, & now Chicago until the federal gov't does its job & secures the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy