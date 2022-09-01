MPD Reports: Man charged with assault, battery and child cruelty after charging his dirt bike into his baby’s mother while she was holding the child

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monroe Local News
Update: Man convicted in Walnut Grove murder and burying of the body in Barrow County
Walton County, (Sept. 3, 2022) – Michael Brent Huff, of Barrow County, was convicted on Sept. 1, 2022 in the murder and concealing of the body in the 2018 death of Montez Watson. (Contributed photo of victim Montez Watson) According to a post from the Walton County District Attorney...
Monroe Local News
Update: Georgia road fatalities this Labor Day weekend already match last year’s totals
At 6 a.m. on Labor Day 2022, the Georgia road fatalities total 11, the same number reported for the full Labor Day weekend in 2021. No fatalities have been reported on Walton or Gwinnett County roads. There are still 18 hours remaining in the travel period, which ends at 11:50 p.m. tonight,
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Frances Laurie Britt, of Loganville
Frances Laurie Britt of Loganville, Ga passed away Friday, September 2, 2022. Laurie was preceded in death by her parents, W.C. and Bernice Britt; her sisters, Martha Lou Jones and Helen Powell. She is survived by her brother, Clark Britt; brother in law, Harold Jones, Jr.; nieces and nephews, John Hancock (Melanie), Martha Layson (Dolford), Mary Fendley, Hudson Jones, Mike Britt (Sharon), Jan Bradley (Steve), and Tracy Nichols (David) ;and many great nieces and nephews.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Charles Wayne Reeves, 77, of Monroe
Charles Wayne Reeves, “Papaw”, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the age of 77 in Monroe, Georgia. He was born on April 9, 1945, and was raised in Harrisburg, Arkansas. After graduating from Central High School, he was drafted into the United States Air Force where he...
Monroe Local News
Obituary: Lois Mobley Ervin, 86, of Monroe
Lois Mobley Ervin, 86 years of age, of Monroe passed away on August 30, 2022. Lois was born on July 9, 1936 in Walton County, Georgia to the late Beatrice Griffin Mobley and the late Erastus Mobley. Mrs. Ervin was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Ervin; sisters, Bithy Walsh, Betty Ervin, Ann Hernderson; brothers, Junior Mobley, Phil Mobley, Nathaniel Mobley, Doug Mobley.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and digital tribute: Mary Ann Miller Mitchell, 72, of Monroe
Mary Ann Miller Mitchell, age 72 of Monroe, GA passed away unexpectedly on August 28, 2022. She was born in Mercersburg, PA to the late Roy and Josephine Miller. She is survived by her husband Darrell Lynn Mitchell; three daughters and two son-in-laws, Pamela Maxwell Head (Jason), Jennifer Leasure Stuker (Jeremy), Shelly Mitchell; three granddaughters, Kayla Leasure, Ansleigh Stuker and Celeste Rice. She was preceded in death by daughter, Darla Mitchell.
Monroe Local News
Obituary: Faye Cook Raiford, 89, of Monroe
Faye Cook Raiford, 89 years of age, of Monroe passed away on August 31, 2022. Mrs. Raiford was born on September 28, 1932 in Social Circle to the late Frankie Hollis Cook and the late James Cook. Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Charles T. â??Rayâ?? Raiford, Sr.; daughter, Nancy Lynn Raiford.
Monroe Local News
Weather Alert: Flood Watch in effect for local area through this evening
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Sept. 5, 2022) – The National Weather service has issued a Flood Watch for many areas in Georgia until 8 p.m. this evening, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
