MPD Reports: Man charged with assault, battery and child cruelty after charging his dirt bike into his baby’s mother while she was holding the child

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Sept. 5, 2022) – The National Weather service has issued a Flood Watch for many areas in Georgia until 8 p.m. this evening, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

WALTON COUNTY, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO