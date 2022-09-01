Growing up in the east Tennessee hills, I feel fortunate about getting the chance to spend my days surrounded by the natural wonders of the Volunteer State. From the Great Smoky Mountains to the Land between the Lakes, there are plenty of mountains, hollers, and waterfalls to keep you in awe at all times. While most non-Tennesseans know the state for being the home of country music, it’s much more than that. Yes, these are the best campsites in Tennessee, but they’re also some of the best in the country. The Volunteer State has plenty of natural beauty to show off, and camping is one of the best ways to experience its awe-inspiring landscape. A night under the stars is also a fantastic way to reconnect with nature and get a respite from everyday life. The state’s climate is also perfect for camping year-round. For most of the year, the state’s weather is also humid. However, if you travel into the Appalachian Mountains, you’ll get cooler temperatures.

