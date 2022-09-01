ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 1

Related
Closer Weekly

Miranda Lambert’s 400-Acre Tennessee Ranch Is Adorable and Beautiful! Take a Tour Inside Her House

Home sweet farmhouse! Ever since Miranda Lambert moved into her Tennessee house in January 2016, we’ve been dying for a glimpse inside the 400-acre Tennessee estate. She picked the ranch up for a cool $3.4 million, and there’s no question that it’s absolutely gorgeous. After all, we saw the outside of the property on Zillow, the real estate website. Now that the country star has had the property for several years, she’s finally shared enough shots for us to take our own mini-tour through the land.
TENNESSEE STATE
Outsider.com

Naomi Judd Autopsy, Cause of Death Details Released

Naomi Judd’s autopsy reports were released today, August 26, confirming what the Judd family has already shared: Naomi Judd died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. She committed suicide on April 30 at her home in Tennessee at the age of 76. “We have always shared openly both the joys...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
CJ Coombs

The iconic statue of a once very popular hamburger restaurant from Bob's Big Boy to Shoney's Restaurant

A Big Boy statue common to many restaurants in the chain.Junkyardsparkle, CC0 1.0, via Wikimedia Commons. It all began in 1936 when Bob Wian bought a hamburger stand in Glendale, California. At the time, it was called Bob's Pantry. A few months after it opened, he took a bun and sliced it into three pieces. Then, he added hamburger patties between each slice, creating the double-decker sandwich aka the double cheeseburger.
GLENDALE, CA
Tennessee Lookout

A celebrity chef closes Nashville restaurant, leaving workers jobless

According to managers of Chaatable, an Indian restaurant owned by celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan, Friday was business as usual. But workers were suspicious. For months, rumors spread that Chaatable would be closing after four years in business.  Staff members learned from public documents that the management wasn’t renewing the restaurant’s lease and waited to hear […] The post A celebrity chef closes Nashville restaurant, leaving workers jobless appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

LOOK: Carrie Underwood Rocks Opry Stage in Series of New Pics

Carrie Underwood is having a massive year. She became friends with Guns N’ Roses and she picked up nominations at the Dove Awards. She’s proving that she can do it all. And in the middle of it all, she hopped on stage at a suburban Nashville restaurant with a cover band and ripped through a Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers classic. This weekend, she came home.
NASHVILLE, TN
talentrecap.com

Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?

Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miranda Lambert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Acre#Farmhouse#Week Ending
Taste of Country

Miranda Lambert’s Husband, Brendan, Will Support Her ‘Every Single Night’ of Las Vegas Residency

Miranda Lambert will head to Las Vegas in September to kick off her Velvet Rodeo residency, and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, will be there to support her for all 24 shows. The singer and her husband chatted with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at the ACM Honors on Aug. 24, and McLoughlin shared his excitement to watch Lambert shine onstage at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.
LAS VEGAS, NV
macaronikid.com

7 Fall Attractions for Families in Middle Tennessee

Pumpkins, corn mazes, and hay rides, oh my! Fall Festival season is here and we've got a list of the BEST fall festivals happening in and around Brentwood, Franklin, and Spring Hill. We've added some details and links to each festival's website to help you decide which one is best for your family (or if you're extremely ambitious, you can visit them all)!
SPRING HILL, TN
Outsider.com

Best Campsites in Tennessee

Growing up in the east Tennessee hills, I feel fortunate about getting the chance to spend my days surrounded by the natural wonders of the Volunteer State. From the Great Smoky Mountains to the Land between the Lakes, there are plenty of mountains, hollers, and waterfalls to keep you in awe at all times. While most non-Tennesseans know the state for being the home of country music, it’s much more than that. Yes, these are the best campsites in Tennessee, but they’re also some of the best in the country. The Volunteer State has plenty of natural beauty to show off, and camping is one of the best ways to experience its awe-inspiring landscape. A night under the stars is also a fantastic way to reconnect with nature and get a respite from everyday life. The state’s climate is also perfect for camping year-round. For most of the year, the state’s weather is also humid. However, if you travel into the Appalachian Mountains, you’ll get cooler temperatures.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy