New Orleans, LA

New Orleans, LA
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

Can Big Apple cops bail out the Big Easy? New Orleans will give it another try.

With New Orleans' murder rate in the red zone and cops fleeing the force, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has dusted off a quarter-century-old playbook: She’s called in the NYPD. Just as former Mayor Marc Morial did when crime and killing engulfed the city in the 1990s, Cantrell is enlisting veterans of the nation's largest municipal police force to shore up a flagging department.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Cantrell recall effort steps up signing events over Labor Day weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Citizens lined up at locations around the city Saturday (Sept. 3) to add their signatures to a petition effort aimed at forcing a recall election for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Signing events were staged Saturday in Carrollton, Algiers and New Orleans East. More signing tables...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Person shot at Bridge City on Labor Day

BRIDGE CITY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Bridge City that left a person injured on Monday. According to reports, a person was shot on the 1800 block of Plaza Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other...
BRIDGE CITY, LA
Latoya Cantrell
L'Observateur

Orleans Parish Man Charged with Tax Crime

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that JOEY J. STEVENSON, age 40, from New Orleans, was charged on September 1, 2022 with failing to pay the United States Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) employment taxes for his business, Community Care Solutions, Inc. The grand...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

‘We’re going to do everything that we can’: Gov. Edwards and LSP discuss crime-fighting strategies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards says he takes seriously the escalating violent crime in New Orleans and some other areas of the state. “We’re not going to give up, we’re going to do everything that we can, we’re going to be the best possible partner. You’re going to continue to see elevated levels of not just state troopers but DPS officers in the New Orleans area working with the New Orleans Police Department every single day, working with our federal partners every single day,” said Edwards.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Loyola Maroon

OPINION: Why F35s in Belle Chasse are good for national security

Some may find it odd to support the addition of arguably the world’s most effective jet stealth fighter to the arsenal in their community. The U.S. military is in the process of deciding which of four bases in the nation will be give one or more squadrons of F-35 airplanes. In the running are three sites in California and the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, the last named in Belle Chasse and locally called Calendar Field.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: This Marine never held illusions about LaToya Cantrell

Predictably, LaToya Cantrell supporters are claiming that the recall effort is a dark plot by the GOP and, of course, racists. I have seen a lot of recall posts on Nextdoor by my Black neighbors, and the majority of them are strongly in favor of the recall, but that is irrelevant. No matter who started the recall effort, it won't succeed if the majority of the citizenry thinks she does a good job.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Sunday murder in Lower 9th Ward

The NOPD is looking for a killer after a shooting in the Lower 9th Ward Sunday. “Members of the New Orleans Police Department are investigating the Homicide of a 30-year-old man,” according to a news release.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Charged in Connection with Deducting Employee Payroll Taxes and Failing to Send them to the IRS

Louisiana Man Charged in Connection with Deducting Employee Payroll Taxes and Failing to Send them to the IRS. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 2, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Joey J. Stevenson, age 40, from New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on September 1, 2022, with failing to pay the United States Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) employment taxes for his business, Community Care Solutions, Inc.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Fatal shooting Sunday in Lower Ninth Ward

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A person was fatally shot in the Lower Ninth Ward just before noon Sunday (Sept. 4), New Orleans police said. Police offered few details in their initial report, except to say the victim was a male who died from a single gunshot in the 800 block of Tricou Street. The shooting was reported at 11:55 a.m., police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

