One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
fox8live.com
Former New Orleans mayor, political family patriarch Moon Landrieu dies at 92
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Maurice “Moon” Landrieu, who led the desegregation of New Orleans’ city government leadership positions during two terms as mayor in the 1970s and was patriarch of one of Louisiana’s best-known political families, died early Monday (Sept. 5). Sources told Fox 8 that...
NOLA.com
Moon Landrieu, mayor who bridged Black and White New Orleans, dies at 92
Moon Landrieu, a transformational New Orleans mayor who helped usher in the rise of Black political power at City Hall and whose passion for public service spawned a political dynasty, died Monday at his home in New Orleans, his family said. He was 92. A state legislator and City Council...
WWL-TV
New Orleans dad shot, carjacked by Bridge City escapee still critical
NEW ORLEANS — In July, six juvenile inmates escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth. Police said one of them shot and carjacked a man in Uptown that day, before he was found and detained. The victim is still hospitalized and in critical condition a month and a half later.
NOLA.com
With fewer volunteer firefighters, Jefferson Parish explores consolidating west bank departments
Decades ago, when Bryan Adams joined the Terrytown Volunteer Fire Department, the force had a roster of about 150 active, certified volunteers. Today, that number is closer to five, according to the department’s president. “There are no volunteers left,” said Adams, a top aide to Jefferson Parish President Cynthia...
NOLA.com
Can Big Apple cops bail out the Big Easy? New Orleans will give it another try.
With New Orleans' murder rate in the red zone and cops fleeing the force, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has dusted off a quarter-century-old playbook: She’s called in the NYPD. Just as former Mayor Marc Morial did when crime and killing engulfed the city in the 1990s, Cantrell is enlisting veterans of the nation's largest municipal police force to shore up a flagging department.
NOLA.com
Campaign to recall LaToya Cantrell is fueled by social media; organizers face long odds
For Raymond Butler, it was the recent overseas trips Mayor LaToya Cantrell took, flying first class and staying at posh hotels. For David Woods, it’s the road construction that never seems to end – three years in the case of his street in Faubourg St. John. For Tamika...
fox8live.com
Cantrell recall effort steps up signing events over Labor Day weekend
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Citizens lined up at locations around the city Saturday (Sept. 3) to add their signatures to a petition effort aimed at forcing a recall election for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Signing events were staged Saturday in Carrollton, Algiers and New Orleans East. More signing tables...
WDSU
Person shot at Bridge City on Labor Day
BRIDGE CITY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Bridge City that left a person injured on Monday. According to reports, a person was shot on the 1800 block of Plaza Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other...
NOLA.com
At Lincoln Beach, volunteer caretakers plead for help from New Orleans City Hall
When it comes to Lincoln Beach, the long-neglected New Orleans East recreation spot that’s recently had a quiet revival, city officials and the volunteers who tend to it say they want the same thing: a newly restored, pristine Lake Pontchartrain beachfront for everyone to enjoy. But in recent months,...
NOLA.com
New Orleans public schools have fewer certified teachers, but does that really matter?
Across Louisiana, 12.5% of teachers are uncertified, the most recent state data shows. But in New Orleans, where all public schools are run by charter organizations, that number is much higher, at about 55%. Perhaps that's no surprise: charter schools have the freedom to hire anyone they deem a qualified,...
L'Observateur
Orleans Parish Man Charged with Tax Crime
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that JOEY J. STEVENSON, age 40, from New Orleans, was charged on September 1, 2022 with failing to pay the United States Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) employment taxes for his business, Community Care Solutions, Inc. The grand...
fox8live.com
‘We’re going to do everything that we can’: Gov. Edwards and LSP discuss crime-fighting strategies
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards says he takes seriously the escalating violent crime in New Orleans and some other areas of the state. “We’re not going to give up, we’re going to do everything that we can, we’re going to be the best possible partner. You’re going to continue to see elevated levels of not just state troopers but DPS officers in the New Orleans area working with the New Orleans Police Department every single day, working with our federal partners every single day,” said Edwards.
Loyola Maroon
OPINION: Why F35s in Belle Chasse are good for national security
Some may find it odd to support the addition of arguably the world’s most effective jet stealth fighter to the arsenal in their community. The U.S. military is in the process of deciding which of four bases in the nation will be give one or more squadrons of F-35 airplanes. In the running are three sites in California and the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, the last named in Belle Chasse and locally called Calendar Field.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: A new type of Louisiana oyster is rekindling a bayou family's long heritage
Oysters famously taste of the waters that produced them. This is merroir, an idea that is linked to terroir, a wine term for the taste of place and all the factors that carry through from cultivation to the glass. Merroir is its waterborne equivalent and oysters are its fullest expression.
NOLA.com
Letters: This Marine never held illusions about LaToya Cantrell
Predictably, LaToya Cantrell supporters are claiming that the recall effort is a dark plot by the GOP and, of course, racists. I have seen a lot of recall posts on Nextdoor by my Black neighbors, and the majority of them are strongly in favor of the recall, but that is irrelevant. No matter who started the recall effort, it won't succeed if the majority of the citizenry thinks she does a good job.
Sunday murder in Lower 9th Ward
The NOPD is looking for a killer after a shooting in the Lower 9th Ward Sunday. “Members of the New Orleans Police Department are investigating the Homicide of a 30-year-old man,” according to a news release.
Newell: Deprioritizing rape calls another NOPD organizational flaw
The public and myself have been critical of the New Orleans Police Department, while still supportive of the officers who do their best to keep our communities safe. The criticism is in the failure in the business side of the NOPD. It’s come to li
fox8live.com
