Waco, TX

WacoTrib.com

DJ's Sunday Rewind: Connally-La Vega clash did not disappoint

When I was making picks for this week, I skipped the La Vega-Connally row and finished all my other selections first before I went back and stared at the blinking cursor for a good three minutes. Then I took a blue Expo marker and a red Expo marker, designated blue...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Central Texas football coach arrested for DWI

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A coach for the C.H Yoe High School football team has been arrested. Guadalupe Florez was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cameron. Emergency crews arrived to find a vehicle in the roadway. Five people were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. Lopez was...
CAMERON, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Two injured at Central Texas State Fair Sunday

BELTON, Texas (KWKT) — One person was critically injured during an episode of severe weather Sunday at the Central Texas State Fair at the Bell County Expo. This is according to Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford, who tells FOX 44 News that strong winds knocked over a sign near the entrance to the fair. Stafford said the sign was secured by multiple 55-gallon drums filled with water, and collapsed onto two fair visitors.
BELTON, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Two Central Texas State Fair Visitors Injured at Expo Center in Belton, TX

(Belton, Texas): Two people were hospitalized Sunday (Aug. 4) after strong winds caused a sign to fall on them at the Bell County Expo Center. Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford reports that the sign located near the entrance of the Central Texas State Fair grounds had been supported by 55-gallon drums filled with water. However, the wind proved stronger than the support, and the sign collapsed onto the two fair visitors.
BELL COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Gas prices fall below $3 a gallon in Waco

Gas prices have fallen slightly below $3 a gallon at several Waco locations, a good sign for local motorists but underwhelming when compared with other Texas cities enjoying drops into the $2.70 to $2.80 range. Whether falling prices are here to stay or a Labor Day weekend phenomenon remains debatable....
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Central Texas State Fair cancels Sunday night events

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Central Texas State Fair cancelled its Sunday night festivities and concert due to inclement weather. The Fair posted on social media Sunday that fans who purchased tickets to see Charley Crockett‘s performance will be getting a refund. Refunds will be processed for individual tickets next week for Fairground Admission (concert) and Carnival Wristbands only.
TEXAS STATE
WacoTrib.com

Central Texas cotton farmers, gins face difficult harvest season

One Centex cotton gin operator says 2022 has been the worst year for cotton he’s ever seen, and other agricultural officials in the Waco area say the extreme drought covering 99% of McLennan County took a toll on cotton season. Last year, Texas farmers harvested 7.7 million bales of cotton over 5.6 million acres. This year, the United States Department of Agriculture predicts Texas’ cotton production to drop significantly, harvesting just 2.9 million bales on 2.2 million acres of harvested area. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/news/local/cotton-farmers-gins-face-difficult-harvest-season/article_a9903256-2ace-11ed-b523-43ed0f22380e.html.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Man hospitalized in Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – One man is in the hospital after a shooting in Killeen. Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez says officers were dispatched at approximately 5:43 p.m. Saturday after a call of shots fired in the 400 block of N 12th Street. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White hospital in an unknown condition.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Waco farmers market finds success in unexpected place

WACO, Texas — North Valley Mills Drive is a well known road in Waco. On it, you'll pass a number of well known restaurants, stores and landmarks. But a couple days out of the week, in the parking lot of Westview Village, a group of local farmers sets up shop, to sell fresh produce to anyone who's looking for it.
WACO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

High School Football Player Dies After Head Injury From Game in West Texas

A West Texas high school football player died Saturday morning after suffering a head injury during a junior varsity football game Thursday. Yahir Cancino, a student of Dalhart High School, was injured during a game in Dimmit against Sundown, Dalhart ISD Superintendent Jeff Byrd said in a news release. The...
WEST, TX
WacoTrib.com

Angelo Ochoa: Why do we hire experts?

When was your last doctor visit? Have you ever had a child that needed stitches? Who services your vehicle? Did you need any help when it came to purchasing a home? What about the last time you needed help with your taxes or had some legal issues you needed taken care of? Who did you turn to? Not me. While I do have some trustworthy friends that I can refer you to, I am the first to admit that I am not an expert on any of these issues. When we need them though, we turn to these trusted and credentialed people because they are the best at what they do, and when it comes to the things that are most important to us, we do not take any chances.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco Police Department searching for missing woman

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is searching for Shana Milus who has been missing since August 29, 2022. The 52-year-old was last seen in near the 1100 block of 62nd Street in Waco. Milus was last wearing a yellow shirt, black pants, and multi-color shoes with a...
WACO, TX

