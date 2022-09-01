Read full article on original website
KWTX
VOTE: Week 3 Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Vote for the week three Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup! Voting closes on Thursday at 3pm.
WacoTrib.com
DJ's Sunday Rewind: Connally-La Vega clash did not disappoint
When I was making picks for this week, I skipped the La Vega-Connally row and finished all my other selections first before I went back and stared at the blinking cursor for a good three minutes. Then I took a blue Expo marker and a red Expo marker, designated blue...
KWTX
Central Texas football coach arrested for DWI
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A coach for the C.H Yoe High School football team has been arrested. Guadalupe Florez was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cameron. Emergency crews arrived to find a vehicle in the roadway. Five people were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. Lopez was...
KWTX
Over 50 Ukrainian children spent the weekend at a Killeen camp, strengthening their community, 6,000 miles from home
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Roughly 50 Ukrainian children and their parents gathered in Central Texas for a weekend long camp meant to build community for those finding refuge from the war. Peaceable kingdom by variety and rotary district 5870 teamed up to host the camp and its visitors in Killeen.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor Line runs onto the field before UAlbany game at McLane Stadium
Freshmen in the Baylor Line get ready to storm the field at McLane Stadium Saturday before the UAlbany game on Sept. 3, 2022, won by the Bears, 69-10. Read complete game coverage at https://wacotrib.com/sports/college/baylor.
Speed Trap Ahead – Slow It Down in These Texas Towns or Else
Careful on the roads out there, not only are Texas roads some of the most dangerous roads in America but, some of the cities you drive through may have some of the more aggressive police officers ready to hand out a speeding ticket. A report from the Houston Chronicle analyzed...
everythinglubbock.com
Two injured at Central Texas State Fair Sunday
BELTON, Texas (KWKT) — One person was critically injured during an episode of severe weather Sunday at the Central Texas State Fair at the Bell County Expo. This is according to Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford, who tells FOX 44 News that strong winds knocked over a sign near the entrance to the fair. Stafford said the sign was secured by multiple 55-gallon drums filled with water, and collapsed onto two fair visitors.
Two Central Texas State Fair Visitors Injured at Expo Center in Belton, TX
(Belton, Texas): Two people were hospitalized Sunday (Aug. 4) after strong winds caused a sign to fall on them at the Bell County Expo Center. Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford reports that the sign located near the entrance of the Central Texas State Fair grounds had been supported by 55-gallon drums filled with water. However, the wind proved stronger than the support, and the sign collapsed onto the two fair visitors.
WacoTrib.com
Gas prices fall below $3 a gallon in Waco
Gas prices have fallen slightly below $3 a gallon at several Waco locations, a good sign for local motorists but underwhelming when compared with other Texas cities enjoying drops into the $2.70 to $2.80 range. Whether falling prices are here to stay or a Labor Day weekend phenomenon remains debatable....
fox44news.com
Central Texas State Fair cancels Sunday night events
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Central Texas State Fair cancelled its Sunday night festivities and concert due to inclement weather. The Fair posted on social media Sunday that fans who purchased tickets to see Charley Crockett‘s performance will be getting a refund. Refunds will be processed for individual tickets next week for Fairground Admission (concert) and Carnival Wristbands only.
WacoTrib.com
Central Texas cotton farmers, gins face difficult harvest season
One Centex cotton gin operator says 2022 has been the worst year for cotton he’s ever seen, and other agricultural officials in the Waco area say the extreme drought covering 99% of McLennan County took a toll on cotton season. Last year, Texas farmers harvested 7.7 million bales of cotton over 5.6 million acres. This year, the United States Department of Agriculture predicts Texas’ cotton production to drop significantly, harvesting just 2.9 million bales on 2.2 million acres of harvested area. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/news/local/cotton-farmers-gins-face-difficult-harvest-season/article_a9903256-2ace-11ed-b523-43ed0f22380e.html.
fox44news.com
Man hospitalized in Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – One man is in the hospital after a shooting in Killeen. Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez says officers were dispatched at approximately 5:43 p.m. Saturday after a call of shots fired in the 400 block of N 12th Street. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White hospital in an unknown condition.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor's Foster Pavilion construction on track as city weighs firms for nearby hotel
Baylor University’s new basketball arena is on track for an early opening in January 2024, while Waco officials are still deciding which luxury hotel to build right next door. At first glance, the site of a former parking garage behind Clifton Robinson Tower is still mostly mud, heavy equipment...
Waco farmers market finds success in unexpected place
WACO, Texas — North Valley Mills Drive is a well known road in Waco. On it, you'll pass a number of well known restaurants, stores and landmarks. But a couple days out of the week, in the parking lot of Westview Village, a group of local farmers sets up shop, to sell fresh produce to anyone who's looking for it.
KWTX
Strong winds cause Central Texas State Fair sign to collapse, two injured at the Bell County Expo Center
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas State Fair visitors are in the hospital with one in critical condition after strong winds caused a sign to collapse Sunday. The incident occurred in the late afternoon at the fair entrance where the sign, according to Bell County. Emergency medical crews on...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
High School Football Player Dies After Head Injury From Game in West Texas
A West Texas high school football player died Saturday morning after suffering a head injury during a junior varsity football game Thursday. Yahir Cancino, a student of Dalhart High School, was injured during a game in Dimmit against Sundown, Dalhart ISD Superintendent Jeff Byrd said in a news release. The...
WacoTrib.com
Angelo Ochoa: Why do we hire experts?
When was your last doctor visit? Have you ever had a child that needed stitches? Who services your vehicle? Did you need any help when it came to purchasing a home? What about the last time you needed help with your taxes or had some legal issues you needed taken care of? Who did you turn to? Not me. While I do have some trustworthy friends that I can refer you to, I am the first to admit that I am not an expert on any of these issues. When we need them though, we turn to these trusted and credentialed people because they are the best at what they do, and when it comes to the things that are most important to us, we do not take any chances.
KWTX
Waco Police Department searching for missing woman
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is searching for Shana Milus who has been missing since August 29, 2022. The 52-year-old was last seen in near the 1100 block of 62nd Street in Waco. Milus was last wearing a yellow shirt, black pants, and multi-color shoes with a...
Two injured after severe storms cause sign to collapse at Central Texas State Fair
BELTON, Texas — Two people were injured, one critically, Sunday night by a sign that was blown over by strong winds at the Central Texas State Fair, according to a Bell County spokesperson. James Stafford said the entrance sign was secured by multiple 55-gallon drums filled with water. It...
