Jersey City, NJ

N.J. man clears his conscience, returns library book overdue 77 years

By Steve Overmyer
CBS New York
 4 days ago

Jersey City man returns library book 77 years late 02:18

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- In the past year, many libraries have ended their late fees. It has led to a large number of books being returned, even some that were never checked out properly and some from decades ago.

CBS2's Steve Overmyer found a return that was more than just a little tardy.

Bob Jablonski did something most of us have done many times, return an overdue book.

"That book is 77 years late," Jablonski said.

In 1947, Jablonski was a sophomore at James Ferris High School in Jersey City . That's when he and the book first met.

"I don't whether I stole it or it was inadvertently put in my backpack," Jablonski said with a laugh.

He was assigned to do a book report on a country.

"And I picked Germany because it was after the war," Jablonski said.

The book is titled "Hitler,' and it was written in 1936. It was an ominous warning about the dangers of his politics. But it's not the content that means so much to Jablonski. It's the time period.

"This book is a remembrance of guys going down to the corner and sitting there after supper. Those days are gone, and this book brings back a lot of those memories of downtown Jersey City. It was something that I don't think exists anymore, neighborhoods," Jablonski said.

When he checked out the book, Jackie Robinson hadn't yet put on a Brooklyn Dodgers uniform. It had been in his home for decades, but now at the age of 89, Jablonski is righting a wrong.

"This book had to go back. I felt uncomfortable having this in my house, knowing that it was overdue," he said.

Overdue by 28,185 days. The late fee would amount to about $3,000.

"Luckily, we're fine-free now, so that's the reason we went fine-free. We want everyone to feel welcome to return the books, even if they're 70 or 80 years overdue," said Kate Davis, assistant director of the Jersey City Public Library.

Now back in the library's possession, it will become part of Jersey City history, an example to return your books with a clear conscience.

"Do you plan on checking out any books today?" Overmyer asked Jablonski.

"Well, there's no fine so?" he chuckled.

"Have you been keeping a close eye on him?" Overmyer asked Davis.

"Yes, Bob won't strike again. He's welcome to check out a book. We're happy to give him a card," she said.

"I may take a look around and come back in 77 years," Jablonski said.

