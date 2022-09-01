ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Immigration advocates call for $4M investment to support migrants entering New York City schools

By Zinnia Maldonado
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o7sWr_0hel5eLL00

NEW YORK -- Advocates are calling on Mayor Eric Adams to invest $4 million in community-based organizations to support migrants.

It comes as hundreds of youth asylum seekers arrive in New York City, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported Thursday.

New York City Public Schools will welcome more than 1,000 asylum seekers to the classroom this year. Most arrived in the last few months from Central and South American countries, according to the New York Immigration Coalition.

"A lot of times information on schooling is really spotty for immigrant families," said Liza Schwartzwald, senior manager of education policy for the NYIC. "We're talking about asylum seekers, we're talking about refugees. These people don't even know that they were going to end up here."

NYIC and immigration allies are fighting for schools to be equitably funded with support for all students.

"What we're looking to do is make sure that these families don't come in and then immediately get lost," said Schwartzwald.

Carolina Tenecela, project coordinator at LSA Family Health Services, said many immigrant families arrive in the city with little to no knowledge on how to enroll their children in school.

"We help them with the entire application, because some of them don't have internet service. Some of them don't have laptops, they don't have cellphones," said Tenecela.

It's an issue Tenecela dealt with when her mother immigrated to the city from Ecuador.

"My mom didn't really know English. She didn't know how to do applications. She didn't know deadlines, she didn't know any of that," said Tenecela.

Stephanie Baez, an immigrant mother of two, said she wouldn't know how to ensure her children receive a quality education without organizations such as NYIC.

"I kind of found myself lost trying to learn everything and make sure that I have my kids in the proper school and getting the education," said Baez. "They helped me find my voice. They put me in contact with the people I needed to get in touch with."

"Every child that comes to New York City for whatever reason and whatever place deserves a quality education," said Schwartzwald.

Families like Baez's push advocates to continue fighting.

Comments / 200

CLW
4d ago

Sorry NO MORE MONEY . You want them you believe in open borders YOU pay for them . The tax payers should NOT have to pay one nickel. We have our own bills to pay . These people broke our laws they should be arrested and deported .

Reply(32)
162
Barb Faller
3d ago

can't wait to see how the NYers getting food stamps, medical n financial aid are all cut off bcuz there's no money for them bcuz of the ILLEGALS they will now have to support.

Reply(8)
53
Donald Bentz
4d ago

why can't they spend that money on the homeless don't you think it's about the the grovement does something for their own kind why should the United States help everyone but their own bet you take a vote the American way would tell them to get out of our country stop using the resources mit for America people we pay it in and you don't use it on Americans what has this country cane too

Reply(1)
38
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Should New York give migrants free luxury hotel rooms? Americans weigh in

NEW YORK – Americans gave Fox News split answers on whether they support New York City’s plan to provide migrants with hotel rooms. "I think if they're available … why let them go vacant when someone needs a room?" Jerry, from Florida, told Fox News outside the Row NYC, an upscale hotel the city plans to use. "Right now there's a desperate situation for certain people that has to be taken into consideration and maybe given priority until they can be placed in some other facility."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Texas Guv Starts Busing Migrants to Third Democrat-Run City

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday night announced that a bus carrying migrants from his state had arrived in Chicago for the first time. The Republican firebrand has already spent over $12 million sending migrants to New York City and Washington, D.C., in protest against the Biden administration’s border policies, Axios reports. “Biden’s inaction at our border puts Texans at risk & is overwhelming our communities,” Abbott tweeted Wednesday night. “We’ll continue bussing [sic] migrants to sanctuary cities like NYC, DC, & now Chicago until the federal gov’t does its job & secures the border.” A spokesperson for Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement Wednesday night that she was told around 60 migrants were en route and said that authorities would welcome the arrivals with “dignity and respect.”Read it at Axios
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Fox News

Minnesota residents furious over 'anti-racist' layoff plan for White teachers: 'It's un-American'

Some Minnesota residents are furious over a school district's new "anti-racist" layoff policy, prompting one parent to call it "repugnant." "You think about the discrimination that we've faced in this country back in the fifties and sixties. It was wrong then. It's wrong now," former Republican Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Kendall Qualls told "Fox & Friends."
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seeking Asylum#Investment#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Mother Jones

The Psychiatrist Who Warned Us That Donald Trump Would Unleash Violence Was Absolutely Right

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On the afternoon of February 1, 2016, as Iowa voters prepared for that evening’s caucuses, Bandy Lee sat by the bedside of her mother, who was terminally ill with cancer. An assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at Yale, Lee had been too preoccupied with her mother’s condition to pay attention to the nascent presidential race, so she was taken aback when she saw footage of a Donald Trump rally airing on the hospital room’s small TV. What shocked her was the way Trump interacted with the crowd. “He said something about how his supporters should knock the crap out of hecklers,” she recalls, “and that if they did, he would pay their legal bills.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Trump supporter who took private jet to Jan. 6 riot and called Capitol police 'traitors' pleads guilty to federal misdemeanor

Katherine Schwab traveled to Washington, DC, by private jet before the Jan. 6 riot, prosecutors said. Video footage shows the Texas realtor calling Capitol police "traitors," per prosecutors. Schwab on Thursday pleaded guilty to disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. A Trump supporter who flew to Washington DC...
TEXAS STATE
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
107K+
Followers
24K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy