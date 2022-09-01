ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth, NJ

Ida 1 year later: Elizabeth, N.J. still rebuilding following flooding

By Alice Gainer
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V0KoX_0hel5dSc00

Looking back at Ida's impact on Elizabeth, New Jersey, 1 year later 02:08

ELIZABETH, N.J. -- It has been one year since the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit New Jersey.

The city of Elizabeth was hit hard after the Elizabeth River crested, sending water about eight to 10 feet high. The mayor says that hadn't happened in 50 years.

. Others were rescued through the ceiling, after firefighters drilled holes to pull people through from the second floor. In all, 700 people were displaced.

The firehouse across the street also suffered damage to equipment and the building.

On Thursday, CBS2's Alice Gainer went back and spoke with the mayor to get an update.

Repairs are still happening at the firehouse, where firefighter can only work out of two bays.

The affordable housing complex, Oakwood Plaza, is still undergoing renovation.

READ MORE :

Mayor Chris Bollwage said what's frustrating many is that they still can't retrieve their belongings , adding there were some delays.

"Keep in mind, the longer we waited because of funding purposes, we had mold going up the sheetrock, so the sheetrock had to be all torn out," Bollwage said. "They work 20 minutes on and then they're off for 10 minutes because of the heat and the exhaustion over the summer. We're hopeful this September/October we'll be able to move some folks back in."

"Back in January, I think it was February, people were still upset because they were being taken out of the hotels and the Section 8 housing vouchers that were available were putting them in towns much further away from Elizabeth. You know, where does all that stand now?" Gainer asked.

"So all of that did happen. Many people were happy, though, with the process, because no one was left on the streets. From the day that this started, they were in a shelter for two nights and then everyone was placed in a hotel," Bollwage said.

The mayor said building that has happened upstream has caused a rapid river and without more mitigation, it's possible with another severe storm this could happen again.

Comments / 1

Andres Quinones
4d ago

He hasn't given a damn about any of those residents since day 1. He's there for the photo-op then you don't hear anymore from him relating to that specific matter.

Reply
2
 

City
Elizabeth, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Elizabeth, NJ
Government
#Affordable Housing
