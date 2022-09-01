Youngkin administration faces pushback from Virginia lawmakers determined to keep vehicle emissions

Read full article on original website
Utah bomb squad task force prepares for any type of emergency | Utah News
Utah bomb squad task force prepares for any type of emergency.
Virginia school board candidates leave race after laughing at student
Two candidates for the Fairfax County School Board have dropped out of the race after they were captured on video laughing at a student with autism who sang the national anthem at a board meeting.
Georgia governor declares state of emergency due to flash floods
Georgia governor declares state of emergency due to flash floods. Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency for Chattooga...
Breaking News: Mass Shooting in Virginia Leaves 2 People Dead +Much More
Breaking News: Mass Shooting in Virginia Leaves 2 People Dead +Much More.
Porsche, Ferrari, BMW, and other luxury cars melted in Interstate 95 fire – RVA News
Porsche, Ferrari, BMW, and other luxury cars melted in Interstate 95 fire. The owner-operator of the truck said he had...
Roanoke Legislators Asked To Explain Why Virginians Are Now Forced To Follow California Regulations
As reported here, in late August California voted to ban the sale of all new gas or diesel powered cars and trucks in the Golden State as of 2035. However, there are intermediary steps to gradually force out the sale of such vehicles, beginning in 2026. What is surprising many Virginians, however, is the fact […]
Youngkin Administration continues to take steps to remove Virginia from RGGI
The briefing Wednesday follows an Executive Order signed by Gov. Youngkin shortly after taking office in January, which directed the administration to begin the process of removing Virginia from RGGI.
Governor Glenn Youngkin Statement on Virginia Supreme Court Ruling on Loudoun County Investigation
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement today on the Virginia Supreme Court Ruling regarding the Loudoun County Investigation:. “Today’s ruling by Virginia’s Supreme Court to uphold our investigation in Loudoun is a victory for parents, teachers, and students. After the Loudoun County School Board failed to address sexual assault incidents in their district, were not held accountable for their actions and continuously let down students and parents in Virginia, I signed an executive order on my first day in office authorizing an investigation by Attorney General Miyares into the Loudoun County Public Schools,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
WTOP
Youngkin executive order aims to address Virginia teacher shortage
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday issued an executive order designed to combat a shortage of teachers in the commonwealth. The executive order lays out several steps aiming to make it easier for people to obtain teaching certifications, as well as for retired teachers and those from other states to teach in Virginia classrooms.
Food Stamps Schedule: Virginia SNAP EBT Card Benefits for September 2022
SNAP helps low-income households purchase the food they need to make nutritious meals at home. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia Department of Social Services and automatic deposits...
Governor's Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia
In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory of those who lost their lives to addiction and encourage recovery and treatment for those still suffering from addiction on International Overdose Awareness Day.
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin signs executive directive to combat teacher shortage in Virginia schools
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As the new school year starts, teacher and staff shortages have dominated discussions across the U.S. and in Virginia. Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday visited a Stafford high school to take action to try and combat the state's teacher shortage. After speaking with students in a Colonial Forge High School classroom, Youngkin spoke with teachers, parents and more students ahead of announcing his Bridging the Gap pilot initiative.
Virginia Supreme Court OKs investigation of Loudoun County School Board
(The Center Square) – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares can continue his investigation into how the Loudoun County School Board handled a sexual assault last year, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled. Earlier this year, Miyares commissioned a special grand jury to investigate whether school board members and school administrators...
Doctors see more kidney stones in Virginia & North Carolina
You may know that Virginia and North Carolina are located in what's referred to as the "Bible Belt," but did you know that we are also in what's considered the "Stone Belt"?
WUSA
9 things to do for Labor Day weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia | Sept. 3-5
WASHINGTON — As the weekend begins, here are a few events taking place across our area to ring in the month that brings us fall!. Every week, WUSA9 is giving you the details on at least nine local activities to check out in your off time. We'll give you three ideas (and, sometimes, a bonus item or two) every week each in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Have any more events you think your neighbors should know about? Email the time, place and description to bashford1@wusa9.com.
VA ABC slashing Virginia liquor prices in September
Courtesy of Kipp Teague (CC 2.0) VA ABC stores are slashing prices on Virginia-made products in September in observance of Virginia Spirits Month. Distillers in the state make an array of products, including award-winning small-batch bourbons, organic whiskies and even gluten-free vodkas.
Virginia ABC stores announce holiday hours for Labor Day
ABC stores announced on Friday that all Virginia stores will close at 6 p.m. on Monday September 5 in observance of Labor Day.
4 dead after crash in New Hampshire | Boston News
4 dead after crash in New Hampshire | Boston News

Four people died after a crash Sunday night in Rollinsford, police said.
Medicinal Virginia plant, wild American ginseng, harvesting season begins
Harvesting season for the medicinal Virginia plant, wild American ginseng, has begun, and with the season comes specific rules and regulations surrounding the collection of the threatened species.
