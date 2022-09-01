Read full article on original website
SA Ander
4d ago
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Y’all-itics: Tarrant County Republican judge will back Democrat for Texas lieutenant governor
Y'all-itics: Tarrant County Republican judge will back Democrat for Texas lieutenant governor. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. In this week’s Y’all-itics episode, Tarrant County Judge...
KWTX
Parents of North Texas School Districts send cease and desist of ‘In God We Trust’ posters
KELLER, Texas (CBS NEWSPATH) - North Texas School Districts that accepted donated signs with the nation’s motto, “In God We Trust”, to display in their schools could be hit with lawsuits. A group of parents sent a cease and desist letters to the Mansfield, Keller, Carroll and...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Schools across North Texas go on lockdown after social media fuels threat rumors | Dallas News
Schools across North Texas go on lockdown after social media fuels threat rumors. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Officials are asking the school community to...
KVUE
Her baby had a 100% chance of dying. Still, a Dallas mom needed to go out of state for an abortion
DALLAS, Texas — Thursday marked the first anniversary since Texas' controversial law, SB 8, was put into effect by Gov. Greg Abbott. The bill, which would later trigger an abortion ban in Texas following the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, at the time was one of the more extreme pieces of anti-abortion legislation in the country.
police1.com
Gunman walks up to cruiser, fires shotgun at Texas officer's head
SACHSE, Texas — A person with shotgun walked up to a parked police car northeast of Dallas and fired a shotgun at an officer’s head early Friday. A second officer in the car fired back, wounding the gunman. The two police officers in the small city of Sachse...
dallasexpress.com
Doped IV Bags Linked to at Least One Dallas Death
In June, a local anesthesiologist died from what appeared to be a heart attack. However, further investigation by the Dallas County Medical Examiner discovered that the cause of death may have been related to an IV bag contaminated with a drug called bupivacaine, as reported by NBC Dallas. Dr. Melanie...
Parents threaten to sue North Texas school districts over 'In God We Trust' signs
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas school districts that accepted donated signs with the nation's motto, 'In God We Trust,' to display in their schools could soon be hit with lawsuits.A group of parents sent cease and desist letters to the Mansfield, Keller, Carroll, and Grapevine-Colleyville school districts on Friday.They want the signs taken down immediately because they say they aren't in compliance with the law.Patriot Mobile, a self-described conservative, Christian business, donated the signs in question to the North Texas school districts.The districts accepted them because of a new law that went into effect in Texas last year, requiring schools...
WacoTrib.com
Here’s how it’s going since Texas lifted a ban on Sunday morning beer and wine sales
A year ago, the law changed in Texas to allow stores to sell beer and wine before noon on Sundays. People who moved to the state never quite understood why grocery stores’ big, elaborate wine and beer sections were out of bounds because of the time on the clock.
celebsbar.com
Parents Find Their Child's Letter To God – And It Leads To The Arrest Of A Pedophile
[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content] A man has been convicted of sexual abuse after one letter a child penned detailed his horrific crimes. According to the Collin County District Attorney, the parents of a kid in McKinney, Texas, discovered a letter addressed to God, where she described the abuse she faced at the hands of a man.
DFW Megachurch Pastor Resigns Over Online Relationship
Matt Chandler, pastor of The Village church is stepping down.Debby Hudson/Unsplash. Matt Chandler, the pastor of a popular Dallas-Fort Worth megachurch admitted to having an inappropriate online relationship with a woman and is now stepping down from preaching and teaching. NBC 5 says that the pastor of The Village Church said the relationship was not sexual or romantic. However, elders said the messages sent over Instagram were unwise and Chandler said they revealed something unhealthy in him.
Parents Concerned with Fort-Worth ISD Lone Superintendent Finalist
The sole finalist for Fort Worth ISD has drawn criticism from parents.Erika Fletcher/Unsplash. The Fort-Worth ISD trustees have unanimously named Angelica Ramsey as their finalist for superintendent. The decision comes eight months after Fort-Worth ISD Superintendent Ken Scribner announced his retirement. NBC 5 reports that Scribner will leave earlier than expected.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mistrial in abuse case in Texas against ex-MVP Wetteland
DENTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has declared a mistrial in the child sex assault case against former All-Star and World Series MVP pitcher John Wetteland after the jury deadlocked.The Denton County jury told Judge Lee Ann Breading three times that it was split before she declared a mistrial Friday. Wetteland, who played for the Texas Rangers from 1997 to 2000 and also played for the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners, was being tried on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.When asked if the case will be retried, Denton County First Assistant District Attorney Jamie...
easttexasradio.com
Calls For Prosper ISD Chief To Resign
There are calls for Prosper ISD Superintendent Holly Ferguson to resign over allegations that the district covered up a school bus driver’s arrest for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Officials charged Frank Pantiagua with sexually assaulting two girls in grade school. He died after a suicide attempt in the Collin County Jail.
NBC Washington
Pregnant Texas Woman, Claiming Unborn Baby for HOV Lane, Hit With Second Ticket
The pregnant Texas woman, who claimed she was entitled to drive in HOV lanes because of her unborn child, received another ticket for the same offense, authorities said Tuesday. Brandy Bottone, a 32-year-old Plano resident, became an unlikely focal point of the nation's post-Roe debate after she was pulled over...
These are the 10 best restaurants for fried chicken in Texas, report
"Everybody loves fried chicken and if you don't, then you're probably a vegan. Everything is bigger in the Lone Star State, and the best fried chicken in Texas is so good, it's like biting into a drumstick of heaven."
fox4news.com
Masked men wanted for breaking into multiple North Texas gun stores
FORT WORTH, Texas - Police are asking for help identifying the people who burglarized several gun stores in the Fort Worth and North Richland Hills area this week. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the string of burglaries started early Sunday morning at Shoot Smart in Fort Worth.
DFW weather: North Texas residents see damage, power outages amid severe storms Sunday
DALLAS — It's been a rainy Labor Day weekend in North Texas. Sunday saw strong to severe storms move through the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, bringing high winds, damage and power outages throughout the area. Counties like Dallas, Denton, Collin and Tarrant saw multiple severe thunderstorm warnings on Sunday afternoon.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at S. Cockrell Hill Rd
On September 3, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 6500 block of S. Cockrell Hill Road. The preliminary investigation determined three men were fighting in a parking lot when shots were fired. When officers arrived they found Juan Romero, 25, shot inside an apartment. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported Romero where he died. The investigation also determined two apartments and vehicles were hit by gunfire. No one else was injured. The investigation is ongoing and is documented under case number 160658-2022.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Compromised' IV Bag at Dallas Surgery Center Investigated in Doctor's Death
A Dallas surgery center operated by Baylor Scott and White has suspended operations after a doctor’s suspicious death was linked to a possible tainted IV bag at the facility, two sources told NBC 5. Baylor Scott and White, which operates Surgicare North Dallas on Coit Road, confirmed Friday it...
