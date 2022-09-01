Read full article on original website
Related
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Utah bomb squad task force prepares for any type of emergency | Utah News
Utah bomb squad task force prepares for any type of emergency. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Utah bomb squad task force prepares for any type...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Porsche, Ferrari, BMW, and other luxury cars melted in Interstate 95 fire – RVA News
Porsche, Ferrari, BMW, and other luxury cars melted in Interstate 95 fire. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The owner-operator of the truck said he had...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Y’all-itics: Tarrant County Republican judge will back Democrat for Texas lieutenant governor
Y'all-itics: Tarrant County Republican judge will back Democrat for Texas lieutenant governor. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. In this week’s Y’all-itics episode, Tarrant County Judge...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Breaking News: Mass Shooting in Virginia Leaves 2 People Dead +Much More
Breaking News: Mass Shooting in Virginia Leaves 2 People Dead +Much More. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. cyntsaidit #podcast #cnn #breakingnews #virginia #massshooting #economy #realestate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Georgia governor declares state of emergency due to flash floods
Georgia governor declares state of emergency due to flash floods. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency for Chattooga...
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places. This unassuming convenience store serves one of the tastiest cheesesteaks in the state. Their cheesesteak - called "Ohio's Best Cheesesteak," which many customers wholeheartedly agree is indeed correct - is filled with seasoned steak, banana peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheese, and mayo. If you want to skip the bun, you could make the cheesesteak a salad to save a few calories or have it over fries (customers highly recommend the traditional way with the bun, however). M&S also has a delicious chicken version of the cheesesteak.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
4 dead after crash in New Hampshire | Boston News
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Four people died after a crash Sunday night in Rollinsford, police said. Subscribe to WCVB on YouTube now for more: …
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio
There is no doubt that Ohio has a lot to offer and those who are lucky enough to live in Ohio definitely know that. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in Ohio and in case you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three ideas for an affordable weekend getaway in Ohio.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why you may see flags lowered in Ohio Wednesday
The move, taking place from sunrise to sunset Wednesday, is also meant to bring awareness to Ohio Overdose Awareness Day.
themountvernongrapevine.com
EHD-Positive Deer Confirmed in 13 Ohio Counties
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union, and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting...
Michigan board blocks certification of abortion rights ballot measure, throwing it to the courts
The panel’s vote comes after abortion-rights activists spent several months gathering more than 750,000 signatures from all 83 counties in the state.
Five restaurants in Ohio that are considered the best places to get a burger in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Big7Travel website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Ohio and are in the mood for a good burger, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
State probe finds Ohio Lottery Commission workers assigned to JACK Thistledown Racino received nearly $30,000 for time not worked
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Nine Ohio Lottery Commission employees falsified time cards, earning nearly $30,000 in pay and benefits for time not worked at the JACK Thistledown Racino, according to an Ohio Inspector General report. The Office of the Ohio Inspector General, which is charged with investigating fraud and waste...
cleveland19.com
Circle K offers 40 cents off per gallon at gas stations in Ohio during Thursday event
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Numerous Circle K gas stations across Ohio and the rest of the United States are expected to cut fuel prices for drivers during a special three-hour event on Thursday afternoon. The 40-cent discount will be offered from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at participating...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
St. Louis County family brings in drones, dozens of volunteers to find missing rare champion dog, Ti | St. Louis News
St. Louis County family brings in drones, dozens of volunteers to find missing rare champion dog, Ti. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Tito went missing...
West Virginia Amendment 2 on November ballot
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) West Virginia voters will be able to decide if there is going to be an amendment to the state constitution this November. During this weeks Brooke County Commission meeting this was addressed. Amendment two is going to be on the ballot. It means giving the legislature authority to remove personal property […]
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
GBI: Central Georgia deputy shoots, kills 77-year-old with shotgun while responding to domestic disp
GBI: Central Georgia deputy shoots, kills 77-year-old with shotgun while responding to domestic disp. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. According to the GBI, the deputy...
Ohio Groom Forced To Leave His Own Wedding After Allegedly Punching Guests
He left the venue in handcuffs.
HURRICANE DANIELLE, TROPICAL STORM EARL, AND THIRD SYSTEM ON THE MOVE
TWO SYSTEMS EAST OF FLORIDA…TROPICS GETTING BUSY… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 3 p.m. ET Sunday, September 4, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Danielle is again a hurricane, Earl remains a tropical storm, and now there is a new tropical wave far east of Florida being watched […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
Comments / 0