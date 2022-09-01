ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Eye on Tropics: 2 named storms, one more potential | New Orleans News

Eye on Tropics: 2 named storms, one more potential. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Chief Meteorologist Chris Franklin has a look at the active Atlantic.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Here’s what really broke up the block party at the Phoenix

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— One of the only live music events at Southern Decadence was cut short after the bar owner told the band Dog Park Dissidents the show would not go on. The decision to end the live music and what happened after that caused confusion on social media Friday night. For Dog Park Dissidents […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Bywater shooting left one woman injured on Sunday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Bywater that injured one woman on Sunday afternoon. According to reports, a woman sustained a gunshot wound around 11:23 a.m. at the intersection of N. Claiborne and Poland Avenues. No other information is currently available at this...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

NOPD: Double shooting in Algiers late Monday afternoon

According to the New Orleans Police Department, detectives were notified of shots fired at the intersection of Elizardi and Wall boulevards. Police say two victims were wounded by gunfire, however, details on their ages and medical conditions were unclear in the early stages of the investigation.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot dead in Holy Cross neighborhood, New Orleans police say

A man was shot dead Sunday morning after hitting a woman in the Holy Cross neighborhood of New Orleans' 9th Ward. Officers were called at 11:50 a.m. to the 800 block of Tricou Street, where they said the woman and her son were cleaning a yard when a 37-year-old man showed up and struck her in the face. She fled into a residence, and her attacker followed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man shot and killed in the Lower Ninth Ward on Sunday

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward on Sunday afternoon. According to reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound on the 800 block of Tricou Street around 11:55 a.m. EMS declared the victim dead on the scene. No...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
BET

Louisiana Woman Dies After Her Hair Gets Stuck In Airport Belt Loader

A tragic incident at the airport in New Orleans left one woman dead and her family shocked and in disbelief at the freak accident that caused her death. Jermani Thompson, 26, was working as a baggage handling supervisor at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on the evening of Aug. 30 and was unloading luggage from an arriving Frontier flight. But just before 10:30 p.m., her hair got tangled in the machinery of the belt loader. She was sent to the hospital and died due to her injuries.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans International Airport employee killed

KENNER, La. — "She said, 'Mom, I'm on my way to work.' I said, 'OK, I see you when you get home,'" said Angela Dorsey, the mother of a woman killed at the New Orleans International Airport Wednesday morning. Jermani Thompson always seemed to have a basketball in her...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man shot on I-10 East Saturday night

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a highway shooting after a man was shot on Saturday night. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times at the intersection of I-10 East and exit 236B around 10:17 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital by...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

New Orleans Man Blames Mayor Cantrell After Being Beat Down in Front of His Family in His Driveway

A New Orleans father shared a recent unfortunate experience in support of recall efforts against Mayor Latoya Cantrell. Erick Sanchez told WGNO that he was returning home last Wednesday night when he noticed a driver speeding down his street. Sanchez says he motioned for the car to slow down, but the driver continued to accelerate down General Taylor Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

I-10 Eastbound open after crash in Kenner is cleared

KENNER, La. — Kenner police have reported that Interstate 10 eastbound lanes at Loyola are back open after a car accident scene was cleared. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
KENNER, LA

