Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
Related
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Eye on Tropics: 2 named storms, one more potential | New Orleans News
Eye on Tropics: 2 named storms, one more potential. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Chief Meteorologist Chris Franklin has a look at the active Atlantic.
Here’s what really broke up the block party at the Phoenix
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— One of the only live music events at Southern Decadence was cut short after the bar owner told the band Dog Park Dissidents the show would not go on. The decision to end the live music and what happened after that caused confusion on social media Friday night. For Dog Park Dissidents […]
Shooting in Lower 9th Ward Sunday leaves man dead
Officers say they responded to the 800 block of Tricou St. where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
WDSU
Bywater shooting left one woman injured on Sunday afternoon
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Bywater that injured one woman on Sunday afternoon. According to reports, a woman sustained a gunshot wound around 11:23 a.m. at the intersection of N. Claiborne and Poland Avenues. No other information is currently available at this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOPD: Double shooting in Algiers late Monday afternoon
According to the New Orleans Police Department, detectives were notified of shots fired at the intersection of Elizardi and Wall boulevards. Police say two victims were wounded by gunfire, however, details on their ages and medical conditions were unclear in the early stages of the investigation.
NOLA.com
Man shot dead in Holy Cross neighborhood, New Orleans police say
A man was shot dead Sunday morning after hitting a woman in the Holy Cross neighborhood of New Orleans' 9th Ward. Officers were called at 11:50 a.m. to the 800 block of Tricou Street, where they said the woman and her son were cleaning a yard when a 37-year-old man showed up and struck her in the face. She fled into a residence, and her attacker followed.
Woman hospitalized after Bywater shooting Sunday: NOPD
She was taken to the hospital by EMS but her condition has not been released.
NOPD search for suspect in Friday Gentilly shooting, victim hospitalized
Just after 6 p.m., the NOPD says the suspect allegedly shot a man in the 6100 block of Franklin Avenue and left the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Freak Accident at New Orleans Airport Leads to Death of 26-Year-Old Woman
Reports say that a baggage handler at the Louis Armstrong International airport in New Orleans lost her life after a freak accident Tuesday night. The victim was 26-year-old Jermani Thompson, whose hair got tangled in a belt loader while offloading luggage from a plane. According to reports, 26-year-old Jermani Thompson...
WDSU
Man shot and killed in the Lower Ninth Ward on Sunday
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward on Sunday afternoon. According to reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound on the 800 block of Tricou Street around 11:55 a.m. EMS declared the victim dead on the scene. No...
Man shot, killed in Algiers Saturday, near Magellan street
Just after 2:30, the NOPD responded to the scene where they found a man suffering from a gun shot wound.
Warehouse District stabbing left woman hospitalized, suspects location unknown
The suspect left the scene soon after and the woman was taken to the hospital by EMS.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BET
Louisiana Woman Dies After Her Hair Gets Stuck In Airport Belt Loader
A tragic incident at the airport in New Orleans left one woman dead and her family shocked and in disbelief at the freak accident that caused her death. Jermani Thompson, 26, was working as a baggage handling supervisor at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on the evening of Aug. 30 and was unloading luggage from an arriving Frontier flight. But just before 10:30 p.m., her hair got tangled in the machinery of the belt loader. She was sent to the hospital and died due to her injuries.
NOLA.com
Man found guilty of killing New Orleans real estate agent during sale of dirt bike via online app
A Jefferson Parish jury deliberated just 45 minutes before finding Jalen Harvey, the man accused of killing a New Orleans real estate agent while posing as a prospective buyer for a motorcycle the victim advertised online, guilty of first-degree murder Thursday night, the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office said. Harvey,...
Worker at New Orleans airport dies after becoming stuck in baggage machinery
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A baggage handler working at the main airport in New Orleans died after her long hair apparently became stuck in a piece of machinery, authorities said. Officials said the handler, Jermani Thompson, was unloading a Frontier flight at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on earlier this week when the accident occurred.
WDSU
New Orleans International Airport employee killed
KENNER, La. — "She said, 'Mom, I'm on my way to work.' I said, 'OK, I see you when you get home,'" said Angela Dorsey, the mother of a woman killed at the New Orleans International Airport Wednesday morning. Jermani Thompson always seemed to have a basketball in her...
WDSU
Man shot on I-10 East Saturday night
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a highway shooting after a man was shot on Saturday night. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times at the intersection of I-10 East and exit 236B around 10:17 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital by...
New Orleans Man Blames Mayor Cantrell After Being Beat Down in Front of His Family in His Driveway
A New Orleans father shared a recent unfortunate experience in support of recall efforts against Mayor Latoya Cantrell. Erick Sanchez told WGNO that he was returning home last Wednesday night when he noticed a driver speeding down his street. Sanchez says he motioned for the car to slow down, but the driver continued to accelerate down General Taylor Street.
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana searching for “armed and dangerous” suspect
One person is in critical condition after an early morning shooting on Thompson Dr. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is looking for a suspect in this shooting.
WDSU
I-10 Eastbound open after crash in Kenner is cleared
KENNER, La. — Kenner police have reported that Interstate 10 eastbound lanes at Loyola are back open after a car accident scene was cleared. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Comments / 1