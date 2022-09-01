ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Cowboys Sign Super Bowl Champion Before Start of 2022 Season

The Dallas Cowboys just got stronger at a key position. On Monday, the Cowboys announced they have signed offensive Pro Bowl offensive lineman Jason Peters to the practice squad. Peters took an official visit with the Cowboys last week and will work his way into the lineup before the team kicks off the 2022 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Peters comes to the Cowboys after spending the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears.
NBC Sports

It sounds like Peters is going to be a Cowboy

It sounds like Eagles great Jason Peters is going to be a Dallas Cowboy pretty soon. Peters visited the Cowboys on Friday and now NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported Peters and the Cowboys are “working toward” a deal. Peters, 40, will be a replacement for Pro...
Yardbarker

Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawerence embracing underdog mentality in Week 1

Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawerence exhibited confidence, even though Dallas is a 1.5-point underdog in their season opener this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “We are?” said Lawerence in a Monday news conference. “OK, We’ll see. Then let the dogs eat.”. The Cowboys defense have not...
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Commanders, Carson Wentz, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders QB Carson Wentz spoke about what went wrong in his final game with the Colts last season against the Jaguars. “We just didn’t get it done. I feel like personally, I put it all out there.” Wentz told Sal Palantonio of ESPN. “As a team, we put it all out there last year, but the timing wasn’t ideal for that loss, that performance. But you learn from it and say, ‘I’m still confident in who I am. That’s not going to define me. That’s not going to define the season, define anything.’ We had a good season, a good team, and had a lot of fun. Just didn’t get it done when it mattered.”
NFL

