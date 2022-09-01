Commanders QB Carson Wentz spoke about what went wrong in his final game with the Colts last season against the Jaguars. “We just didn’t get it done. I feel like personally, I put it all out there.” Wentz told Sal Palantonio of ESPN. “As a team, we put it all out there last year, but the timing wasn’t ideal for that loss, that performance. But you learn from it and say, ‘I’m still confident in who I am. That’s not going to define me. That’s not going to define the season, define anything.’ We had a good season, a good team, and had a lot of fun. Just didn’t get it done when it mattered.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO