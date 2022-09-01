The Redwood Rangers could not have had a more perfect setting for their first win: a homecoming game under the Friday night lights. After two losses against Centennial and Clovis North, the Rangers came out strong, scoring five touchdowns in the first half. Tulare Union countered with one touchdown, but Redwood’s lead was never in jeopardy. The Rangers won 48-20.

