Visalia, CA

FOOTBALL: Rangers crowned at homecoming game

The Redwood Rangers could not have had a more perfect setting for their first win: a homecoming game under the Friday night lights. After two losses against Centennial and Clovis North, the Rangers came out strong, scoring five touchdowns in the first half. Tulare Union countered with one touchdown, but Redwood’s lead was never in jeopardy. The Rangers won 48-20.
Fresno State draws second biggest crowd in California for Week 1

With a highly anticipated 2022 season and conference realignment potentially opening up more Power-5 expansion, the Fresno State Bulldogs looked to set the tone with big crowd in their season-opener. After Saturday’s slate of games, the Bulldogs now know they out-performed many big names in college football. Fresno State...
Skaggs Bridge Park closed during peak heat

Kerman, Calif. — Fresno County has closed the Skaggs Bridge Park after two large trees fell in the river on Sunday. The trees did hit a couple of kids swimming, neither were injured. County personell is scheduled to assess the situation before the park can reopen. The trees are...
Game Room Reopens After A Two Year Closure

Fresno City College’s game room has reopened its doors to all students after being closed for nearly two years. The Game Room is in the cafeteria building opposite to the student lounge, and is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for all students with a current Associated Student Body (ASB) card.
Extreme heat causing events to shut down in the Valley

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The heat wave is causing many events to be canceled around the Central Valley. The popular ApCal Rock ‘N Ranch announced Wednesday through their social media that their event for this Saturday has been canceled due to the extreme heat. The post goes on to say that all tickets and […]
Fire at big rig yard causing heavy smoke in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are working to contain a fire causing heavy smoke that is visible from across Fresno on Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. in a parking lot full of big rigs near Clinton and Marks avenues. Five semi-trucks caught fire and were destroyed in the parking lot. Crews […]
Skaggs Bridge Park closed due to downed trees

KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that Skaggs Bridge Park in Kerman is closed to the public.  The Sheriff’s office says a couple of large trees fell into the river there on Sunday, causing a hazardous situation for swimmers. County personnel says they are scheduled to do an assessment, which […]
One month later: Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One month later, 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma is still missing with no solid leads on where she could have gone. Fuentes was last seen driving away from an ampm at a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7.
Almond harvest season in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – It is harvest time for Central Valley almond farmers. “You can’t talk about the Valley without mentioning almonds,“ said Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO, Ryan Jacobsen. He says it is the number one crop in Fresno County and almonds grown in...
Letter to the Editor: A Shoutout for Taking Action

Congratulations to The Sun-Gazette and publisher Reggie Ellis for his Feb. 9, 2022, article about Visalia Unified’s terrible results in producing graduates who are eligible for freshman admission to Fresno State or UC Merced. For perspective, in 2021 only 24% of VUSD graduates met admission requirements. Statewide, over half of all graduates qualified. The district ranked 19th out of 20 districts between Clovis and Delano. More details below.
Bear hit and killed in Tulare County

Ducor, Calif. — A small bear was hit and killed in the town of Ducor California Sunday night sometime. The California Highway Patrol believes the bear was crossing SR 65 near Avenue 56 when it was hit and then crawled to Road 232. Michael Trice lives less then a...
