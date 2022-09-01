Read full article on original website
thesungazette.com
FOOTBALL: Rangers crowned at homecoming game
The Redwood Rangers could not have had a more perfect setting for their first win: a homecoming game under the Friday night lights. After two losses against Centennial and Clovis North, the Rangers came out strong, scoring five touchdowns in the first half. Tulare Union countered with one touchdown, but Redwood’s lead was never in jeopardy. The Rangers won 48-20.
Central Section: Marshel Sanders leads No. 5 Clovis West past No. 11 Lemoore
Talented receiver hauls in seven passes for 243 yards and three scores as the Eagles fly to 40-14 victory in Central Section Game of the Week
Fresno State draws second biggest crowd in California for Week 1
With a highly anticipated 2022 season and conference realignment potentially opening up more Power-5 expansion, the Fresno State Bulldogs looked to set the tone with big crowd in their season-opener. After Saturday’s slate of games, the Bulldogs now know they out-performed many big names in college football. Fresno State...
Fresno repeatedly breaks heat records as triple-digit temperatures scorch Valley
For the second time in three days, Fresno set a new record for its high maximum temperature, reaching 109 degrees on Sunday.
KMPH.com
Skaggs Bridge Park closed during peak heat
Kerman, Calif. — Fresno County has closed the Skaggs Bridge Park after two large trees fell in the river on Sunday. The trees did hit a couple of kids swimming, neither were injured. County personell is scheduled to assess the situation before the park can reopen. The trees are...
therampageonline.com
Game Room Reopens After A Two Year Closure
Fresno City College’s game room has reopened its doors to all students after being closed for nearly two years. The Game Room is in the cafeteria building opposite to the student lounge, and is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for all students with a current Associated Student Body (ASB) card.
Fresno Fire crews battle flames in truck yard amid extreme heat
Nearly 50 firefighters were called to the area of Marks and Clinton in west central Fresno on Sunday afternoon after a semi-truck caught fire, and the flames quickly spread to four other trucks and trailers.
Extreme heat causing events to shut down in the Valley
CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The heat wave is causing many events to be canceled around the Central Valley. The popular ApCal Rock ‘N Ranch announced Wednesday through their social media that their event for this Saturday has been canceled due to the extreme heat. The post goes on to say that all tickets and […]
At least 1 killed in crash in west central Fresno, CHP says
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in west central Fresno.
Fire at big rig yard causing heavy smoke in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are working to contain a fire causing heavy smoke that is visible from across Fresno on Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. in a parking lot full of big rigs near Clinton and Marks avenues. Five semi-trucks caught fire and were destroyed in the parking lot. Crews […]
Skaggs Bridge Park closed due to downed trees
KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that Skaggs Bridge Park in Kerman is closed to the public. The Sheriff’s office says a couple of large trees fell into the river there on Sunday, causing a hazardous situation for swimmers. County personnel says they are scheduled to do an assessment, which […]
South Valley districts take extra steps to keep schoolkids safe from heat
School districts across Central California are ensuring students don't have to face the heat more than they should until the triple digits are gone.
yourcentralvalley.com
One month later: Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One month later, 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma is still missing with no solid leads on where she could have gone. Fuentes was last seen driving away from an ampm at a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7.
2 men killed in central Fresno shooting identified
The two men who were killed in a shooting in central Fresno have been identified. Both police and neighbors told Action News the house where it happened is a magnet for trouble.
yourcentralvalley.com
Almond harvest season in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – It is harvest time for Central Valley almond farmers. “You can’t talk about the Valley without mentioning almonds,“ said Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO, Ryan Jacobsen. He says it is the number one crop in Fresno County and almonds grown in...
1 Woman Died, 1 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
The Fresno Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Fresno. The crash happened on McKinley and Peach Avenues at around 7:00 a.m. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
thesungazette.com
Letter to the Editor: A Shoutout for Taking Action
Congratulations to The Sun-Gazette and publisher Reggie Ellis for his Feb. 9, 2022, article about Visalia Unified’s terrible results in producing graduates who are eligible for freshman admission to Fresno State or UC Merced. For perspective, in 2021 only 24% of VUSD graduates met admission requirements. Statewide, over half of all graduates qualified. The district ranked 19th out of 20 districts between Clovis and Delano. More details below.
KMPH.com
Bear hit and killed in Tulare County
Ducor, Calif. — A small bear was hit and killed in the town of Ducor California Sunday night sometime. The California Highway Patrol believes the bear was crossing SR 65 near Avenue 56 when it was hit and then crawled to Road 232. Michael Trice lives less then a...
Gas at Valley Circle K stations to be 40 cents cheaper for 3 hours
40 CENTS OFF GAS? If you're looking for a way to get some cheaper gas in the Central Valley today, Circle K has you covered.
Police searching for 3 in connection to northwest Fresno home invasion
Fresno police are searching for three men involved in a home invasion robbery in northwest Fresno.
