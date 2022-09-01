ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hillary Clinton reveals sad reason behind why she wears pantsuits instead of skirts

Hillary Clinton has revealed why she started wearing pantsuits instead of skirts following a 1995 Brazil state visit.The former presidential candidate revealed that she wore a cream skirt suit during her visit to Brazil when photographers shot her from below.“I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in,” she told CBS Sunday Morning’s Norah O’Donnell. “There were a bunch of them shooting up.”According to reports, some photos from that trip, in which her underwear was allegedly visible, were later used in ads for a Brazilian lingerie brand.“All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Slate

Quiet Quitting

This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers discuss the reasons behind the current labor shortage, the concept of “quiet quitting”, and the proposed fast-food labor council in California. In the Plus segment: Stacy-Marie Ishmael returns to talk about Michael Saylor’s alleged tax evasion. Podcast production...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Conrad
Person
Anthony Trollope
Person
Edith Wharton
Person
David Plotz
Person
Henry James
Person
Jonathan Rauch
Person
Emily Bazelon
Slate

The Voldemort of Anti-Trans Websites Got Booted From the Web, and Somehow That’s Controversial

For years, an online forum called Kiwi Farms has served as a staging ground for right-wing campaigns of intimidation and harassment. These campaigns have ruined the lives of ordinary, innocent people, particularly feminists and individuals who are transgender, autisic, or disabled. A recent effort to bring visibility to the site’s campaigns, led by a group of trans women who had been among its targets, culminated this weekend with Kiwi Farms being dropped by Cloudflare, an internet security service whose protection from DDOS attacks allows sites to function. That knocked it offline.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy