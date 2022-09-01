Read full article on original website
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Interrupted Mid-Sentence After Hosts Spot Mastriano
Greene, a Republican from Georgia, spoke at length to Right Side Broadcasting Network hosts prior to the start of the rally in Wilkes-Barre.
Trump accuses Democrats of 'breaking in' during first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Saturday night gave his first rally since Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Florida, was raided by FBI agents last month searching for classified documents he took from the White House at the end of his presidency. Trump, while stumping for Pennsylvania gubernatorial...
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top-secret documents from the White House.
MSNBC
Biden hits the road to try to boost candidates in key states as midterms approach
Mike Memoli, Robert Gibbs, and Rep. Debbie Dingell join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the political landscape with just over two months until the midterm elections, and the issues that are resonating with voters. President Biden is visiting Wisconsin and Pennsylvania on Labor Day to speak to labor groups and try to boost Democratic candidates for senate and governor in those key states.Sept. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
Will a midterm GOP strategy involving Trump repel moderates and independents?
For the midterms, Republican campaigns hope rallies, robo-calls and virtual appearances by former President Trump can boost excitement in the party base without turning off moderates and independents, according to new Washington Post reporting.Sept. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
How Trump's promised perks for Jan. 6 rioters could help form the next mob
Former President Donald Trump is all but certain to run for president again. And he’s sending increasingly clear signals that he’d like to form another Jan. 6-style mob to help him secure the White House. In a Thursday interview with right-wing radio host Wendy Bell, Trump alleged that...
Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally
“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
MSNBC
Senate Republicans lose a major cash haul
The National Republican Senate Committee has blown through nearly all the funds it has raised since early 2021, according to new reporting.Sept. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
‘Pro jobs, pro family, pro fish and pro choice’: Mary Peltola (D-AK) on her historic victory and campaign plans for November
Congresswoman-elect Mary Peltola (D-AK) joins Yasmin Vossoughian to talk about her victory over Sarah Palin in this week's special election and becoming the first Alaska Native elected to Congress.Sept. 4, 2022.
MSNBC
Judge grants Trump's request for special master to review seized Mar-a-Lago documents
A federal judge in Florida has granted former President Donald Trump's request to appoint a special master to review classified documents retrieved by the FBI at his Mar-a-Lago residence. NBC News' Ryan Reilly and Kelly O'Donnell report the details of the order and how this affects the Department of Justice's investigation.Sept. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
Rep. Krishnamoorthi on Trump offering pardons: He’s “gone full MAGA”
On Friday, a federal judge unsealed a highly detailed inventory list of items that were seized from Mar-a-Lago in early August. The court filing revealed that the FBI found 48 empty folders with "classified" markings on them inside the former president's office and storage area at his Florida golf club. Officials are now wondering if the U.S. government has actually recovered all of the important documents from Donald Trump or if many of them remain missing, posing a further threat to national security. Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi joins Ali Velshi to discuss how we got here.Sept. 4, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump's classified documents defense is predictably self-serving — and damaging
It’s all subtext. Donald Trump knows he didn’t really use a magic wand to declassify all the top-secret documents the FBI found at Mar-a-Lago. He’s doubtless aware they weren’t his to hoard like “misplaced” sets of White House china. Trump had his reasons — we just don’t yet know what they were. Maybe he’s just a magpie, a collector, who likes to know he has access to dangerous secrets. Or maybe it’s something more nefarious.
MSNBC
Rep. Plaskett on Trump pardon offers: ‘I’m glad he said it, now we know it’
As President Biden makes clear the difference between reasonable Republicans and their MAGA counterparts, Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett joins Ali Velshi to explain why making that distinction is important and why both parties need to take Trump at his word when he says he wants to pardon insurrectionists. “If he should run for president, I know and hope that every democratic candidate will play that in a loop, so the American people understand that we have an individual who wants to be president who agrees with insurrection and potential overthrow of the government if he doesn't get his way.”Sept. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
Jan. 6 committee members urge Ginni Thomas to testify
Democratic Reps. Raskin and Lofgren are renewing calls for Ginni Thomas to sit down with the January 6 Committee after reports she tried to interfere with the 2020 election results in two states. Daniel Strauss, senior political correspondent for The New Republic, and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance discuss whether the panel will issue Thomas a subpoena and what to expect when public hearings resume this fall.Sept. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
Why any solution to Ginni Thomas' partisan lobbying would be worse than the problem
New reports indicate that Ginni Thomas, who’s married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was even more involved than we knew in systematic efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory over Donald Trump. We knew that she had sent a barrage of texts to Trump’s White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in an effort to overturn the 2020 election. We knew she’d reportedly emailed the aide of a prominent conservative in the U.S. House of Representatives and said his group needed to be “out in the streets.”
MSNBC
‘This is an explicit endorsement’: Trump posts support for QAnon and other conspiracy theories on Truth social platform
NBC News Senior Reporter Ben Collins speaks with Yasmin Vossoughian about Trump’s endorsement of QAnon conspiracy theories on Truth social this week and the advantage of him connecting with this community as the investigations into his criminal conduct continues to escalate. Sept. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
Could Trump’s lawyers take the fall for the Mar-a-Lago documents?
A court filing reveals least one of former President Trump’s attorneys provided a false statement to the Justice Department. Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade and ex-FBI Special Agent Clint Watts discuss Trump’s potential criminal exposure and the timeline for a federal indictment.Sept. 4, 2022.
MSNBC
Jackson water crisis enters 6th day with no solution in sight
The water issues plaguing Jackson are not a new issue, but rather a result of years-long mismanagement by the Republican-led state government. Residents - most of whom are Black - cannot use the water to brush their teeth, drink and if they shower they have to do so with their mouths closed. Rukia Lumumba and Derrick Johnson are here to find out why this keeps happening.Sept. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
'Policy vs. theater': The contrast between GOP and Dem midterms strategy
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been busing migrants out of TX to what he dubs “sanctuary cities.” The bussing of migrants has cost Texans 13 million dollars so far. Cristóbal Alex, former senior adviser to Joe Biden and managing director of Tusk Strategies, and Grace Panetta, senior politics reporter for Insider, joined American Voices with guest host Julián Castro to discuss the GOP and Dem midterm strategies.Sept. 4, 2022.
