Texas Rangers are investigating a wild shootout Friday night. Pflugerville police say they tried to arrest 44-year-old Joshua Butler, of Austin, on a suspected drug charge. He fled, leading police on a car chase that ended in Austin, where Butler crashed his vehicle at Parmer Lane and McAllen Pass, near Dell headquarters. Police say Butler ran into a nearby convenience store and tried to carjack a civilian, while firing "multiple" gunshots at police who returned fire. The incident ended when Butler was struck by a police vehicle and died of his injuries.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO