Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
This Texas Spa Hotel Gave Food to Furloughed EmployeesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Austin, TX
In 2002, a fashion student went jogging while visiting with her family. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajGeorgetown, TX
Related
Seen This Sign Before? Popular Tex-Mex Eatery to Expand Locations in Texas
A legendary Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin popular for its outdoor sign has its sight set on something big. As big as the Lone Star State itself. El Arroyo restaurant and its words of wisdom will soon expand in Texas according to a recent report from My San Antonio. The restaurant,...
Weekend movie-style shootout spans two cities, ends badly
Texas Rangers are investigating a wild shootout Friday night. Pflugerville police say they tried to arrest 44-year-old Joshua Butler, of Austin, on a suspected drug charge. He fled, leading police on a car chase that ended in Austin, where Butler crashed his vehicle at Parmer Lane and McAllen Pass, near Dell headquarters. Police say Butler ran into a nearby convenience store and tried to carjack a civilian, while firing "multiple" gunshots at police who returned fire. The incident ended when Butler was struck by a police vehicle and died of his injuries.
Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto expanding water, wastewater treatment capacity as need increases
Summer 2022 in Williamson and Travis counties is quickly becoming one of the driest in recent history, according to Brad Brunett, Brazos River Authority Lower/Central Basin regional manager. The BRA is responsible for development, management and protection of the Brazos River Basin, and contracts with local municipalities—including Round Rock, Pflugerville...
fox7austin.com
City of Austin, EMS Association sign agreement focusing on recruitment and retention
AUSTIN, Texas - On Thursday, the city of Austin and Austin EMS Association signed a one-year labor contract after months of negotiations. The deal aims to help with pay, recruiting, and retention amid a major staffing shortage. "This one-year contract, we consider it kind of like a tourniquet," Selena Xie,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox7austin.com
Teen aerialist performs at Typhoon Texas on Labor Day
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - Thousands of people cooled off this Labor Day at Typhoon Texas in Pflugerville. "It's hot, and the kids wanted to come," Austin resident Candra Feng said. They also received a special circus performance featuring a young and gifted aerialist, a local dance group, a clown, and jugglers.
4 Children And 1 Other Critically Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, a motor-vehicle crash occurred in Austin on Saturday night. The crash happened near 290 Tuscany Way at around 10:30 p.m. According to the Police, four children and an [..]
saturdaydownsouth.com
YETI & Meat Church’s Matt Pittman Invite Fans to Epic Texas vs Bama BBQ Showdown
This is a sponsored post. We’ll get to the Austin festivities shortly, but first, let’s focus on the return of tailgating and a new game-changing product on the tailgating scene. Everyone who tailgates knows there are certain essentials that must be in place for a successful outing. One...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Austin man boasts huge record collection
AUSTIN, Texas — Spinning the tunes at one Austin radio show means stepping back in time. Radio host Dennis Campa plays everything from the late 19th century to the 1970s. “Everyone from Liberace to Muddy Waters, to Mel Blanc to the Velvet Underground and a whole lot more,” said Campa.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man dies after Pflugerville police chase
Pflugerville Police said Sunday night a man they chased into Austin on Friday has died after being hit by an officer's vehicle during a shootout with officers.
fox7austin.com
Series of violent crimes near UT Austin campus has students concerned about safety
AUSTIN, Texas - University of Texas at Austin sophomores Valerie and Denise Longoria saw their phones blow up over the weekend. "UT always sends us alerts to be careful—what happened and what time," said Valerie Longoria. Alerts about a stabbing and robbery on the Drag, as well as a...
fox7austin.com
13-year-old jujitsu competitor takes mat at biggest fitness event in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Thousands of people showed up to the Austin Fit Fest to participate in and watch strongman, CrossFit, powerlifting, weightlifting, arm wrestling, and jujitsu competitions at the Palmer Events Center on Saturday. Thirteen-year-old Apolonia Nuncio, known as ‘Apple’ on the mat, was one of about 75 kids competing...
Are we done with triple digits this year in Central Texas?
Austin is holding steady at 68 triple digit days for the year after an incredibly hot June, July and first half of August.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox7austin.com
Amore Austin helps couples plan the perfect proposal
If you're looking to plan the perfect proposal, Amore Austin wants to help. Founder and lead planner Tessa Bertamini joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow to talk about how her business has helped Austin couples design execute romantic and unique proposals.
Labor Day watercraft ban in effect on Lake Austin
The ban went into effect at sunset Friday, Sept. 2.
fox44news.com
Man hospitalized in Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – One man is in the hospital after a shooting in Killeen. Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez says officers were dispatched at approximately 5:43 p.m. Saturday after a call of shots fired in the 400 block of N 12th Street. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White hospital in an unknown condition.
Report says this is the best diner in Texas
When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
fox7austin.com
Lake Travis water levels still low despite recent rainfall
AUSTIN, Texas - A steady flow of water moved down Cypress Creek Monday morning. The water that pooled up was enough for a fly-fishing class. Reel'n in a catch wasn’t exactly the goal. "We are doing an intro lesson. I’m teaching people some basics, getting them oriented, trying to...
fox7austin.com
#StandWithUvalde: Texas school districts to honor Uvalde CISD after Robb Elementary shooting
AUSTIN, Texas - Uvalde CISD is set to begin its new school year on Tuesday, and several Texas school districts are encouraging their communities to show their support. Students, parents, teachers and community members are asked to wear maroon and white, Uvalde CISD's colors, on Sept. 6 to show support for the district after the deadly mass shooting in May.
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 2
AUSTIN, Texas - The second week of high school football in Central Texas brought several surprising wins and every team in the area is holding it down with at least one win apiece. Check out our rankings for Week 2 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
State agency approves funding for I-35 expansion project in North Austin
The I-35 Capital Express North project is expected to break ground in early 2023. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) The Texas Transportation Commission approved funding Aug. 30 for the $606 million I-35 Capital Express North project in North Austin that will add one high-occupancy vehicle lane in each direction between SH 45 North and Hwy. 290 East.
Comments / 0