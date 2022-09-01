ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

Austonia

Weekend movie-style shootout spans two cities, ends badly

Texas Rangers are investigating a wild shootout Friday night. Pflugerville police say they tried to arrest 44-year-old Joshua Butler, of Austin, on a suspected drug charge. He fled, leading police on a car chase that ended in Austin, where Butler crashed his vehicle at Parmer Lane and McAllen Pass, near Dell headquarters. Police say Butler ran into a nearby convenience store and tried to carjack a civilian, while firing "multiple" gunshots at police who returned fire. The incident ended when Butler was struck by a police vehicle and died of his injuries.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto expanding water, wastewater treatment capacity as need increases

Summer 2022 in Williamson and Travis counties is quickly becoming one of the driest in recent history, according to Brad Brunett, Brazos River Authority Lower/Central Basin regional manager. The BRA is responsible for development, management and protection of the Brazos River Basin, and contracts with local municipalities—including Round Rock, Pflugerville...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Teen aerialist performs at Typhoon Texas on Labor Day

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - Thousands of people cooled off this Labor Day at Typhoon Texas in Pflugerville. "It's hot, and the kids wanted to come," Austin resident Candra Feng said. They also received a special circus performance featuring a young and gifted aerialist, a local dance group, a clown, and jugglers.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Austin man boasts huge record collection

AUSTIN, Texas — Spinning the tunes at one Austin radio show means stepping back in time. Radio host Dennis Campa plays everything from the late 19th century to the 1970s. "Everyone from Liberace to Muddy Waters, to Mel Blanc to the Velvet Underground and a whole lot more," said Campa.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

13-year-old jujitsu competitor takes mat at biggest fitness event in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Thousands of people showed up to the Austin Fit Fest to participate in and watch strongman, CrossFit, powerlifting, weightlifting, arm wrestling, and jujitsu competitions at the Palmer Events Center on Saturday. Thirteen-year-old Apolonia Nuncio, known as 'Apple' on the mat, was one of about 75 kids competing...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Amore Austin helps couples plan the perfect proposal

If you're looking to plan the perfect proposal, Amore Austin wants to help. Founder and lead planner Tessa Bertamini joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow to talk about how her business has helped Austin couples design execute romantic and unique proposals.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Man hospitalized in Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – One man is in the hospital after a shooting in Killeen. Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez says officers were dispatched at approximately 5:43 p.m. Saturday after a call of shots fired in the 400 block of N 12th Street. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White hospital in an unknown condition.
KILLEEN, TX
KDAF

Report says this is the best diner in Texas

When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Lake Travis water levels still low despite recent rainfall

AUSTIN, Texas - A steady flow of water moved down Cypress Creek Monday morning. The water that pooled up was enough for a fly-fishing class. Reel'n in a catch wasn't exactly the goal. "We are doing an intro lesson. I'm teaching people some basics, getting them oriented, trying to...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 2

AUSTIN, Texas - The second week of high school football in Central Texas brought several surprising wins and every team in the area is holding it down with at least one win apiece. Check out our rankings for Week 2 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
AUSTIN, TX

